Class A Division II: Top-ranked Schley County faces No. 2 Macon County

If ever there was a “measuring-stick” week to gauge the quality of teams at the top of the Class A Division II standings, it’s this one.

Top-ranked Schley County and No. 2 Macon County are undefeated through four games, and when Macon County travels to Schley on Friday, you can expect a playoff-like atmosphere.

This will be the 10th meeting between the teams. Macon County holds a 6-3 margin in the series, but Schley won last year’s game 28-7, when the Wildcats were ranked No. 7 and Macon County was unranked.

Schley has beaten Tattnall Square, No. 3 Early County, No. 4 Bleckley County and Central-Talbotton; Macon County has victories against Whitefield Academy, No. 4 Clinch County, Dooly County and Greenville.

Schley outscores opponents 181-76. Macon outscores opponents 127-55.

Schley quarterback Jay Kanazawa is 57-of-69 passing for 794 yards and 13 touchdowns to seven different receivers. Junior Jalewis Soloman has 20 receptions for 360 yards and five touchdowns. Kanazawa and Jeremiah Rogers lead the running game, each with three touchdown runs.

Macon County quarterback Brian Harris Jr. is 27-of-39 passing for 477 yards and four touchdowns to Jeremiah Soloman (2), Amar’re Shelley (1) and Hikeem Perkins (1). Tyler Stephens, Khaimadj Patterson and Harris Jr. each have three touchdown runs for Macon County.

In Class A Division I, three teams – No. 2 Swainsboro, No. 5 Trion and No. 6 Brooks County -- rest this week. In Class A Division II, No. 5 Greene County and No. 9 Lanier County are idle.

Class A Division I top-10 schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (5-0) at Pensacola Christian (FL)

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0) Off.

3. (3) Irwin County (2-2) at Metter

4. (5) Trion (4-0) Off.

5. (7) Rabun County (3-1) at Whitefield Academy

6. (6) Brooks County (1-3) Off.

7. (8) Elbert County (3-1) vs. Jefferson County

8. (9) Mount Vernon (4-0) at Athens Academy

9. (4) Bleckley County (2-2) vs. Pelham

10. (10) Bryan County (4-0) at Telfair County

Class A Division II top-10 schedule

1. (1) Schley County (4-0) vs. No. 2 Macon County

2. (2) Macon County (4-0) at No. 1 Schley County

3. (3) Clinch County (4-1) vs. Frederica Academy

4. (4) Manchester (3-1) vs. Chattahoochee County

5. (7) Greene County (5-0) Off.

6. (5) Bowdon (3-2) vs. Temple

7. (8) Early County (3-1) vs. Mitchell County

8. (10) Jenkins County (5-0) at Claxton

9. (NR) Lanier County (4-0) Off.

10. (6) Aquinas (3-1) at Greenbrier