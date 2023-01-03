Class A Basketball Blog: Fourth-ranked Turner County girls seem poised to make another region, state run

But the 11-2, 1-0 record suggests that Turner might be ready to make another long run into the postseason.

Senior Ty’Khia Burgess leads Turner with 21.4 points and six rebounds per game. She adds three steals and two assists. Junior Caitlyn Burgess is scoring 14.2 points with six rebounds, four assists and five steals per game. Junior Jamerie Fowler leads underneath with seven rebounds per game.