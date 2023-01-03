Class A Basketball Blog: Fourth-ranked Turner County girls seem poised to make another region, state run

The Turner County girls, ranked No. 4 in Class A Division II, are coming off their second loss of the season, 63-61 to Class 7A Colquitt County at the Vereen Christmas Shootout.
But the 11-2, 1-0 record suggests that Turner might be ready to make another long run into the postseason.
Senior Ty’Khia Burgess leads Turner with 21.4 points and six rebounds per game. She adds three steals and two assists. Junior Caitlyn Burgess is scoring 14.2 points with six rebounds, four assists and five steals per game. Junior Jamerie Fowler leads underneath with seven rebounds per game.
The Titans have one state title and have plenty of postseason experience, but the past few seasons have ended earlier than the program would have wanted. Turner County won the Class A Public state championship in 2016, but last season, the Titans lost out in the first round to eventual quarterfinalist Dublin 57-53.
In 2020-21, the Titans beat Screven County 61-42 in the first round and Dublin 60-40 in the second round before losing to Commerce 55-47 in the quarterfinals. In 2019-20, Turner advanced to the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Wheeler County 81-66.
The Titans will play Treutlen at home Wednesday before continuing Region 2-Division II play against Charlton County on Jan. 10. After losing 62-51 to Deerfield-Windsor on Dec. 5, Turner County won nine consecutive games, beating Atkinson County 82-18, Pelham 46-41, Fitzgerald 55-46, Worth County 53-26, Macon County 48-36, Terrell County 63-20, Fitzgerald 62-45 and Pike Road (Ala.) 50-34.
Class A Division I Boys Top-10
1. Mt. Bethel
2. King’s Ridge
3. Mt. Pisgah
4. Mt. Vernon
5. Social Circle
6. Darlington
7. Tallulah Falls
8. Dublin
9. Savannah
10. Oglethorpe County
Class A Division II Boys Top-10
1. Greenforest Christian
2. Christian Heritage
3. Portal
4. Wilkinson County
5. Manchester
6. Charlton County
7. Mitchell County
8. Macon County
9. Calhoun County
10. Dooly County
Class A Division I Girls Top-10
1. St. Francis
2. Elbert County
3. Galloway
4. Rabun County
5. Woodville-Tompkins
6. Darlington
7. Oglethorpe County
8. Lamar County
9. Athens Christian
10. Bryan County
Class A Division II Girls Top-10
1. Taylor County
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Clinch County
4. Turner County
5. Schley County
6. Mount Zion-Carroll
7. Montgomery County
8. Macon County
9. Towns County
10. Jenkins County
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com