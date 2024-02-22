Class 7A boys: Milton 67, North Gwinnett 54

As a long-distance shooter, sometimes it’s just your night, and that was the case for Milton Eagles junior Braxton Giesler on Wednesday. In the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs against the North Gwinnett Bulldogs, Giesler hit barrage of 3-pointers, aided by more long-distance shooting from his teammates, and that opened up a double-digit lead the Eagles held from the first quarter on in a 67-54 win at home.

Giesler, a 6-foot-7 wing, hit his first six 3-pointers, four in the first quarter and two in the second. The Eagles, as a team, hit their first seven 3s, including 5-for-7 in the first quarter, after which they led 21-7. After cooling down in the second half, they finished 8-for-17 from long distance.

“Really, it just started in warmups,” said Giesler, who finished with 20 points. “The practice I put in, I kind of trusted (my shot) and when I shot that first one, all I need to see is one go in, and I know I’m cash. The 3s me and my teammates were hitting gave us a bunch of energy, and we translated that into defense. We we can get the team into a full-court game, contributing off of our defensive stops, then it’s contagious.”