Class 5A blog: Warner Robins girls in the thick of things again

“She’s played really well for us this season,” White said. “She’s been really big for us. Her energy alone helps us be successful. She’s going to give you all she’s got.”

Morgan had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Tuesday’s 68-64 win over Class 6A No. 9 rival Veterans.

Morgan’s maturity is evident off the court, too. This year she started a drive to raise money and collect clothing to benefit homeless families in Middle Georgia. She carries a 3.5 GPA and has committed to South Carolina State.

The remaining starters, all of them veterans, are equally solid.

Tasia Agee is the team’s second-leading scorer and an outstanding defender who gets a lot of deflections. Kynnadi Howard is a long-limbed senior with great jumping ability; her teammates call her “the Glass Cleaner.” Juniors Tori Davis and Nevaeh Mack do the small things and seem to come up with big baskets and key defensive plays.

“Now we want to focus on clicking more as a team,” White said. “Maybe it’s taking a higher percentage shots and keep building defensively, because defense wins championships.”

Now the Demons will be focused on winning the Region 2 championship. Warner Robins won the Region 1 championship the previous two seasons before getting shifted into a new region during the GHSA’s realignment. Competition in the new league is fierce and includes No. 3 Union Grove and No. 7 Jones County, teams the Demons defeated last month.

“But it’s always harder to beat a team the second time,” White said.

Record night for Kell’s Colon

Kell’s Jaylen Colon set a school record with 12 3-pointers in a 102-67 win over North Springs. Colon, a 6-foot-1 junior, was 12-for-18 on 3s and scored 36 points. He also had six assists.

Interesting games this weekend

Girls

On Friday: In Region 6, Cambridge (11-3) will host Greater Atlanta Christian (5-6), a battle between the two teams most likely to challenge No. 1 Kell for the league title. ... In Region 4, No. 8 Arabia Mountain (14-1) hosts Chamblee (5-4), one of two teams tied for second place.

Boys

On Friday: In Region 2, No. 3 Jones County (12-2) will host No. 5 Dutchtown (11-5) in their first of two meetings. Dutchtown is looking to remain unbeaten in the league going into next week’s showdown with rival No. 1 Eagle’s Landing. ... In a big Region 8 game, Flowery Branch (11-3) will play at league-leading Eastside (13-1), which is trying to remain unbeaten in the league going into Tuesday’s important game against Winder-Barrow.

On Saturday: No. 1 Kell and No. 2 Eagle’s Landing will play in the Grayson New Year’s Classic. Eagle’s Landing will play Class 6A No. 3 Hughes at 3:30 p.m., while Kell will be in the showcase game against host and Class 7A No. 3 Grayson at 8 p.m. They’re part of a seven-game schedule that begins at 11 a.m.