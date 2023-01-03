Class 5A blog: Kell boys come up big on national stage

Kell moved down from Class 6A when the GSHA realigned. The Longhorns are heavy favorites to win Region 6 and have won their first two league games by a combined 79 points. But Kell frontloaded its schedule against some of the state’s best programs – Dutchtown, Greenforest (twice), McEachern, Pebblebrook and Mount Vernon -- and will play at Class 7A No. 3 Grayson on Saturday.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves,” Sellers said. “I felt we are a very talented team and we don’t worry about who we play, we want to compete. Of course, you want to win, but we take the early season games as learning experiences. We’re not backing down from anybody. We want to see how good we really are and if we can make a run for the state championship.”

The talented roster is junior-heavy. The Longhorns are led by 7-foot, 300-pound center Peyton Marshall, a junior who has committed to Auburn and was named to the Shark All-Tournament team, and C.J. Brown, a 6-2 junior guard who has been offered by Georgia Tech and Mississippi State.

Jaylen Colon is a 6-2 junior point guard, the floor leader and a dangerous 3-point shooter who knocked down five in one of the Vegas games. Cannon Richards is a 6-5 junior who brings the energy and “makes us go,” Sellers said. Parrish Johnson is a 6-5 forward who may be the top defender on the roster.

The senior starter is Aaron Smith, a 6-5 forward who has signed with Alabama A&M, and Connor Staphylaris is a 6-foot sophomore who has been a big contributor off the bench.

The Longhorns got stuck in Las Vegas because of the winter storm that cancelled flights and paralyzed the nation’s travel grid. Some host teams helped take care of the players and staff on the coach, but the much-anticipated appearance in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Hoophall East event.