Class 4A: Semifinal coverage from Fort Valley State

Trailing 44-41, Griffin opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 50-44 lead before closing out the victory.

“Zy Thompson came up big for us,” said Johnson. “She had three fouls in the third quarter and so I didn’t want her to be in foul trouble in the fourth. When she came back the fourth, she had a couple steals and made some big free throws. That helped get Aaliyah Durham get going also. And that is our senior leadership. That is what they do.”

Thompson finished with 15 points and Durham led with 15 points in the second half with a game-high 26 points. Bears teammate Leah Turner also reached double figures (11) and scored eight points in the second half. Hardaway was led by Mikayla Johnson (23), Akilah Shelton (8), Adazha Burrell (8) and Jenaiya Hardy (8).

“We have a chance at a championship now and that is really all we can ask for,” said Johnson. “We just want to go in there and execute the game plan and hopefully that will produce the result we want.”

Boys: Pace Academy 57, Westover 49

No. 2 seed Pace Academy (24-7) took a 34-31 lead into the fourth quarter and held top-seeded Westover (22-8) with outstanding shooting from the foul line. The Knights were 24-of-30 from the free throw line throughout the game and went 15-of-19 in the fourth quarter from the charity stripe.

“We did not play our best today, but the free throws were obviously huge,” said Pace Academy head coach Sharman White. “Kyle Green and Eric Chatfield hit big ones and we are excited to come away with the victory against a very tough Westover team.”

Green hit 8-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter and fueled his team-high 16 points with 14-of-16 shooting from the foul line. Chatfield finished with 13 points and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the line—giving Pace Academy a 55-46 lead with just 24.5 seconds left in the game. Senior Kendall Evans added 10 points and set the tone defensively. Evans blocked Westover’s three-point attempt with 55.8 left and LJ Moore—who finished with eight points—went to the foul line to extend the lead on the ensuing possession.

Westover’s Kemari Leverette led the Patriots with a team-high 16 points and freshman Jalen Holmes reached double-figures with 14 points. Anthony Milton scored all five of his points in the second quarter and Antonio Felder scored all eight of his points in the second half.

Pace Academy sits one victory away from the program’s fifth all-time state championship and what would be the program’s third title in the last four seasons.