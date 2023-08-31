Class 4A Blog: What to watch for Week 3

There will be four Thursday matchups and 40 Friday games to watch on the Week 3 slate, which will be highlighted by several intra-classification matchups. On Thursday, Region 2′s Spalding will kick things off with Region 4′s Fayette County. On Friday, No. 1 ranked Benedictine out of Region 3 will take on Region 6′s Westminster and the other Class 4A matchups will be Griffin (Region 2) at Whitewater (Region 4), Starr’s Mill (Region 4) at Luella (Region 5), Hampton (Region 5) at Central-Carroll (Region 7) and Holy Innocents’ (Region 6) at Seckinger (Region 8).
In addition to these matchups, there will be the first Region 8 game played this season between East Forsyth and visiting Cedar Shoals. Region 8 is the largest region in the classification with nine eligible potential playoff teams and so this is the last week before a full scale region slate. Madison County, which improved to 2-0 after a major 55-35 win over Class A Division I No. 4 ranked Elbert County last week will be on a bye before opening region play with Cherokee Bluff and defending region champion North Oconee in the next two weeks.
In Region 1, Bainbridge will look to bounce back from its 23-14 loss to Class 5A No. 4 Coffee with a tough home matchup with Class 6A No. 8 ranked Thomas County Central. In Region 2, No. 9 ranked Baldwin will visit Class 5A No. 1 ranked Ware County in another major top 10 test for a Class 4A opponent as No. 5 Perry host Class 6A No. 3 Houston County and No. 5 Perry takes on No. 7 ranked Jones County.
In addition to Benedictine’s trip to Westminster, No. 6 ranked Wayne County will visit Class 2A No. 2 ranked Appling County. In Region 4, No. 3 ranked Troup will visit Class 2A No. 4 ranked Callaway, one week after Callaway’s 27-10 win over Cedartown that opened the Cavs’ season.
The top matchups in Region 5 will be Pace Academy against Class 5A Greater Atlanta Christian and Stockbridge vs. Class 3A No. 10 ranked Dougherty. On Thursday, Region 6′s Miller Grove will host Class 2A Douglass. Both Miller Grove and Douglass are coming off short weeks after earning victories in last Saturday’s Fifth Annual Great Atlanta Bash.
Class 4A Week 3 Standings and Schedule
Intra-classification games are in bold
Region 1
Bainbridge 0-0, 1-1
Cairo 0-0, 1-1
Shaw 0-0, 1-1
Westover 0-0, 1-1
Hardaway 0-0, 0-2
Thursday, Aug 31
Hardaway vs. Northside-Columbus
Friday, Sept. 1
Bainbridge vs. Thomas County Central
Cairo at Thomasville
Shaw at Harris County
Westover vs. Spencer
Region 2
Baldwin 0-0, 2-0
Howard 0-0, 2-0
Spalding 0-0, 2-0
Westside-Macon 0-2, 2-0
Griffin 0-0, 0-2
Perry 0-0, 0-1
West Laurens 0-0, 0-1
Thursday, Aug. 31
Spalding vs. Fayette County
Friday, Sept. 1
Baldwin at Ware County
Griffin at Whitewater
Perry vs. Jones County
West Laurens at Houston County
Westside-Macon vs. Morrow
Region 3
Benedictine 0-0, 2-0
Burke County 0-0, 2-0
Wayne County 0-0, 2-0
New Hampstead 0-0, 1-0
Southeast Bulloch 0-0, 1-1
Islands 0-0, 0-2
Friday, Sept. 1
Benedictine at Westminster
Islands vs. South Effingham
New Hampstead at Bradwell Institute
Wayne County at Appling County
Region 4
North Clayton 1-0, 2-0
Troup 0-0, 2-0
LaGrange 0-0, 1-1
Trinity Christian 0-0, 1-1
Whitewater 0-0, 1-1
Fayette County 0-0, 0-2
Starr’s Mill 0-0, 0-2
Riverdale 0-1, 0-2
Thursday, Aug. 31
Fayette County vs. Spalding
Riverdale vs. Mundy’s Mill
Friday, Sept. 1
North Clayton vs. McNair
Starr’s Mill at Luella
Trinity Christian vs. Mary Persons
Troup at Callaway
Whitewater at Griffin
Region 5
McDonough 0-0, 1-0
Hampton 0-0, 1-1
Pace Academy 0-0, 1-1
Lovett 0-0, 0-2
Luella 0-0, 0-2
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-0, 0-2
Stockbridge 0-0, 0-2
Woodland-Stockbridge 0-0, 0-2
Friday, Sept. 1
Hampton at Central-Carroll
Luella vs. Starr’s Mill
McDonough at Union Grove
Pace Academy vs. Greater Atlanta Christian
Stockbridge vs. Dougherty
Woodland-Stockbridge at McIntosh
Region 6
Holy Innocents’ 0-0, 2-0
Stephenson 0-0, 2-0
Miller Grove 0-0, 1-1 Southwest DeKalb 0-0, 1-1
Westminster 0-0, 1-1
Hapeville Charter 0-0, 0-2
*Druid Hills 0-0, 2-0
*Clarkston 0-0, 0-1
*Stone Mountain 0-0, 0-2
Thursday, Aug. 31
Miller Grove vs. Douglass
Friday, Sept. 1
Clarkston vs. Therrell
Druid Hills vs. Berkmar
Hapeville Charter at Pebblebrook
Holy Innocents’ at Seckinger
Southwest DeKalb at Decatur
Stephenson vs. Arabia Mountain
Stone Mountain vs. Discovery
Westminster vs. Benedictine
Region 7
Central-Carroll 0-0, 2-0 Northwest Whitfield 0-0, 2-0
Cedartown 0-0, 1-1
Heritage-Catoosa 0-0, 1-1
Sonoraville 0-0, 1-1
Southeast Whitfield 0-0, 1-1
Friday, Sept. 1
Cedartown at Sequoyah
Central-Carroll vs. Hampton
Heritage-Catoosa at Lakeview-FO
Northwest Whitfield at Ringgold
Sonoraville at Dalton
Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Lee
Region 8
Madison County 0-0, 2-0
East Forsyth 0-0, 1-0
East Hall 0-0, 1-0
North Hall 0-0, 1-0
North Oconee 0-0, 1-0
Cedar Shoals 0-0, 0-2
Cherokee Bluff 0-0, 0-2
Chestatee 0-0, 0-1
Walnut Grove 0-0, 0-1
*Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 0-2
*Seckinger 0-0, 0-2
Friday, Sept. 1
Chestatee vs. White County
East Forsyth vs. Cedar Shoals
Johnson-Gainesville vs. East Hall
North Hall at Dawson County
North Oconee at South Forsyth
Seckinger vs. Holy Innocents’
Walnut Grove vs. Chattahoochee County
