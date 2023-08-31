Class 4A Blog: What to watch for Week 3

There will be four Thursday matchups and 40 Friday games to watch on the Week 3 slate, which will be highlighted by several intra-classification matchups. On Thursday, Region 2′s Spalding will kick things off with Region 4′s Fayette County. On Friday, No. 1 ranked Benedictine out of Region 3 will take on Region 6′s Westminster and the other Class 4A matchups will be Griffin (Region 2) at Whitewater (Region 4), Starr’s Mill (Region 4) at Luella (Region 5), Hampton (Region 5) at Central-Carroll (Region 7) and Holy Innocents’ (Region 6) at Seckinger (Region 8).

In addition to these matchups, there will be the first Region 8 game played this season between East Forsyth and visiting Cedar Shoals. Region 8 is the largest region in the classification with nine eligible potential playoff teams and so this is the last week before a full scale region slate. Madison County, which improved to 2-0 after a major 55-35 win over Class A Division I No. 4 ranked Elbert County last week will be on a bye before opening region play with Cherokee Bluff and defending region champion North Oconee in the next two weeks.

In Region 1, Bainbridge will look to bounce back from its 23-14 loss to Class 5A No. 4 Coffee with a tough home matchup with Class 6A No. 8 ranked Thomas County Central. In Region 2, No. 9 ranked Baldwin will visit Class 5A No. 1 ranked Ware County in another major top 10 test for a Class 4A opponent as No. 5 Perry host Class 6A No. 3 Houston County and No. 5 Perry takes on No. 7 ranked Jones County.

In addition to Benedictine’s trip to Westminster, No. 6 ranked Wayne County will visit Class 2A No. 2 ranked Appling County. In Region 4, No. 3 ranked Troup will visit Class 2A No. 4 ranked Callaway, one week after Callaway’s 27-10 win over Cedartown that opened the Cavs’ season.

The top matchups in Region 5 will be Pace Academy against Class 5A Greater Atlanta Christian and Stockbridge vs. Class 3A No. 10 ranked Dougherty. On Thursday, Region 6′s Miller Grove will host Class 2A Douglass. Both Miller Grove and Douglass are coming off short weeks after earning victories in last Saturday’s Fifth Annual Great Atlanta Bash.

Class 4A Week 3 Standings and Schedule

Intra-classification games are in bold

Region 1

Bainbridge 0-0, 1-1

Cairo 0-0, 1-1

Shaw 0-0, 1-1

Westover 0-0, 1-1

Hardaway 0-0, 0-2

Thursday, Aug 31

Hardaway vs. Northside-Columbus

Friday, Sept. 1

Bainbridge vs. Thomas County Central

Cairo at Thomasville

Shaw at Harris County

Westover vs. Spencer

Region 2

Baldwin 0-0, 2-0

Howard 0-0, 2-0

Spalding 0-0, 2-0

Westside-Macon 0-2, 2-0

Griffin 0-0, 0-2

Perry 0-0, 0-1

West Laurens 0-0, 0-1

Thursday, Aug. 31

Spalding vs. Fayette County

Friday, Sept. 1

Baldwin at Ware County

Griffin at Whitewater

Perry vs. Jones County

West Laurens at Houston County

Westside-Macon vs. Morrow

Region 3

Benedictine 0-0, 2-0

Burke County 0-0, 2-0

Wayne County 0-0, 2-0

New Hampstead 0-0, 1-0

Southeast Bulloch 0-0, 1-1

Islands 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Sept. 1

Benedictine at Westminster

Islands vs. South Effingham

New Hampstead at Bradwell Institute

Wayne County at Appling County

Region 4

North Clayton 1-0, 2-0

Troup 0-0, 2-0

LaGrange 0-0, 1-1

Trinity Christian 0-0, 1-1

Whitewater 0-0, 1-1

Fayette County 0-0, 0-2

Starr’s Mill 0-0, 0-2

Riverdale 0-1, 0-2

Thursday, Aug. 31

Fayette County vs. Spalding

Riverdale vs. Mundy’s Mill

Friday, Sept. 1

North Clayton vs. McNair

Starr’s Mill at Luella

Trinity Christian vs. Mary Persons

Troup at Callaway

Whitewater at Griffin

Region 5

McDonough 0-0, 1-0

Hampton 0-0, 1-1

Pace Academy 0-0, 1-1

Lovett 0-0, 0-2

Luella 0-0, 0-2

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-0, 0-2

Stockbridge 0-0, 0-2

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Sept. 1

Hampton at Central-Carroll

Luella vs. Starr’s Mill

McDonough at Union Grove

Pace Academy vs. Greater Atlanta Christian

Stockbridge vs. Dougherty

Woodland-Stockbridge at McIntosh

Region 6

Holy Innocents’ 0-0, 2-0

Stephenson 0-0, 2-0

Miller Grove 0-0, 1-1 Southwest DeKalb 0-0, 1-1

Westminster 0-0, 1-1

Hapeville Charter 0-0, 0-2

*Druid Hills 0-0, 2-0

*Clarkston 0-0, 0-1

*Stone Mountain 0-0, 0-2

Thursday, Aug. 31

Miller Grove vs. Douglass

Friday, Sept. 1

Clarkston vs. Therrell

Druid Hills vs. Berkmar

Hapeville Charter at Pebblebrook

Holy Innocents’ at Seckinger

Southwest DeKalb at Decatur

Stephenson vs. Arabia Mountain

Stone Mountain vs. Discovery

Westminster vs. Benedictine

Region 7

Central-Carroll 0-0, 2-0 Northwest Whitfield 0-0, 2-0

Cedartown 0-0, 1-1

Heritage-Catoosa 0-0, 1-1

Sonoraville 0-0, 1-1

Southeast Whitfield 0-0, 1-1

Friday, Sept. 1

Cedartown at Sequoyah

Central-Carroll vs. Hampton

Heritage-Catoosa at Lakeview-FO

Northwest Whitfield at Ringgold

Sonoraville at Dalton

Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Lee

Region 8

Madison County 0-0, 2-0

East Forsyth 0-0, 1-0

East Hall 0-0, 1-0

North Hall 0-0, 1-0

North Oconee 0-0, 1-0

Cedar Shoals 0-0, 0-2

Cherokee Bluff 0-0, 0-2

Chestatee 0-0, 0-1

Walnut Grove 0-0, 0-1

*Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 0-2

*Seckinger 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Sept. 1

Chestatee vs. White County

East Forsyth vs. Cedar Shoals

Johnson-Gainesville vs. East Hall

North Hall at Dawson County

North Oconee at South Forsyth

Seckinger vs. Holy Innocents’

Walnut Grove vs. Chattahoochee County