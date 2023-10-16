Class 4A Blog: Week 9 Takeaways and current region standings

Region 8 is going to experience an equally compelling log-jam with the exception of the No. 1 seed, which is heavily favored to go to No. 2 ranked North Oconee. The 7-0 Titans are 5-0 in region play and have a two-game lead with just three weeks ago. Each of its next three opponents (Walnut Grove, East Hall and Cherokee Bluff) have already dropped more than two region games and therefore a win this week against Walnut Grove would secure the region title regardless of the the results from the final two games.

North Hall, East Forsyth and Madison County are all vying for the No. 2 seed and have a slight lead over Cedar Shoals, Cherokee Bluff and Walnut Grove—all of which have three region losses to their three. As previously mentioned, North Hall, East Forsyth and Madison County have already lost to North Oconee. What matters now is where the other in-region loss occurred. North Hall’s was a 49-35 loss to Madison County and after this week’s bye, the Trojans will close out the season at Cedar Shoals and home against East Forsyth. With East Forsyth, the Broncos control their destiny for the No. 2 seed, because in addition to the North Oconee loss, the Broncos fell to a three-loss Cherokee Bluff team and will take on Madison County this week before Chestatee and North Hall. Cherokee Bluff fell in a 27-26 heartbreaker to Madison County and lost 27-17 to North Hall and 21-16 to Walnut Grove to form their 3-3 region record. The Bears still have East Hall and North Oconee on the schedule. The Bears will need to win this week to improve to 4-3 in the Region and could eventually benefit from their prior win over East Forsyth. Similar to Cherokee Bluff’s win over East Forsyth, Cedar Shoals threw another wrench into the picture with this week’s 40-36 win over Madison County. The Jaguars’ three losses are to North Oconee, Cherokee Bluff and East Forysth and they will close out the season with Chestatee and North Hall. Walnut Grove’s 21-16 win over Cherokee Bluff this past week kept their playoff hopes alive and the Warriors have North Oconee, Madison County and Chestatee on the remaining schedule. Every result will impact the region as a whole moving forward and there are seven teams still in the playoff picture. As noted, if North Oconee can win this week against Walnut Grove then the Titans will secure the No. 1 seed, but the final three playoff spots will be far from settled.

In Region 3, Benedictine (8-0, 3-0) defeated Southeast Bulloch 28-7 and can clinch the region title this Week against Wayne County. The Cadets’ 3-0 region mark stands above Burke County (2-1), who Benedictine previously defeated and the Jackets (2-1), who previously fell to Burke County. A Wayne County win over Benedictine would be significant beyond the region implications, but it would also open up the possibility for a three-way tie. If Benedictine wins, the Cadets get the No. 1 seed and Burke County would be able to lock up the No. 2 seed after its bye against New Hampstead.

Class 4A Week 9 Results and Current Standings

Region 1

Cairo 2-0, 7-1

Bainbridge 2-0, 6-2

Westover 1-1, 4-4

Shaw 0-2, 3-5 Hardaway 0-2, 0-8

Friday, Oct. 13

*Bainbridge 49, Shaw 7

*Westover 27, Hardaway 0

Region 2

Spalding 4-0, 8-0

Perry 4-0, 7-1

Westside-Macon 2-1, 6-1 Baldwin 1-2, 4-3

Griffin 1-3, 1-7

Howard 0-3, 3-4

West Laurens 0-3, 2-5

Thursday, Oct. 12

*Westside-Macon 29, Griffin 16

Friday, Oct. 13

*Perry 33, Baldwin 16

*Spalding 43, West Laurens 6

Region 3

Benedictine 3-0, 8-0

Burke County 2-1, 7-1

Wayne County 2-1, 6-2

Southeast Bulloch 1-2, 4-4

New Hampstead 1-2, 3-4

Islands 0-3, 0-8

Friday, Oct. 13

*Burke County 49, Islands 14

*Wayne County 21, New Hampstead 16

*Benedictine 28, Southeast Bulloch 7

Region 4

Trinity Christian 4-0, 5-2

Troup 3-1, 6-1

LaGrange 3-1, 5-2

Starr’s Mill 3-1, 4-3

North Clayton 2-3, 4-4

Whitewater 1-3, 3-4

Fayette County 1-3, 1-6

Riverdale 0-5, 0-8

Friday, Oct. 13

*Region-wide BYE

Region 5

Stockbridge 4-0, 5-2

Pace Academy 3-1, 4-3

Luella 3-1, 3-4

McDonough 2-2, 5-2

Lovett 2-2, 2-5

Hampton 2-2, 3-4

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-3, 0-6

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-3, 0-6

Friday, Oct. 13

McDonough 41, Stone Mountain 6

Region 6

Holy Innocents’ 2-1, 7-1

Stephenson 2-1, 6-2

Westminster 2-1, 5-3

Hapeville Charter 2-1, 4-4

Miller Grove 1-2, 5-3

Southwest DeKalb 0-3, 2-6

+Druid Hills 0-0, 5-1-1

+Clarkston 0-0, 1-6

+Stone Mountain 0-0, 1-6

Thursday, Oct. 12

Druid Hills 58, Clarkston 7

*Westminster 34, Hapeville Charter 0

*Stephenson 49, Miller Grove 24

Friday, Oct. 13

*Holy Innocents’ 36, Southwest DeKalb 0

McDonough 41, Stone Mountain 6

Region 7

Central-Carroll 2-0, 7-0

Northwest Whitfield 2-0, 6-1

Heritage-Catoosa 1-1, 4-3

Cedartown 1-1, 4-3

Sonoraville 0-2, 2-5

Southeast Whitfield 0-2, 1-6

Friday, Oct. 13

*Region-wide BYE Week

Region 8

North Oconee 5-0, 7-0

North Hall 4-2, 6-2

East Forsyth 3-2, 5-2

Madison County 3-2, 5-2

Cedar Shoals 3-3, 3-5

Cherokee Bluff 3-3, 3-5

Walnut Grove 2-3, 3-4

East Hall 1-4, 2-5

Chestatee 0-5, 0-7

+Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 3-4

+Seckinger 0-0, 2-6

Friday, Oct. 13

*Cedar Shoals 40, Madison County 36

*North Oconee 44, East Forsyth 19

Johnson-Gainesville 35, Towns County 0 *North Hall 27, Chestatee 0

Duluth 28, Seckinger 14

*Walnut Grove 21, Cherokee Bluff 16