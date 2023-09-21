Class 4A Blog: Week 6 Primer

The Week 6 slate in Class 4A will feature three Thursday night matchups and 29 Friday games with eight total region games and 21 non-region contests. Four of Class 4A’s 10 remaining undefeated teams will be off on byes this week with Westside-Macon (4-0) in Region 2, Benedictine (5-0) in Region 3, Holy Innocents’ (5-0) in Region 6 and Central-Carroll (5-0) in Region 7 off on their well-earned bye weeks. The six other teams that are still undefeated that will be active this week are Spalding (4-0, Region 2), Burke County (4-0, Region 3), Troup (4-0, Region 4) and a trio of Region 8 teams with North Hall (4-0), East Forsyth (3-0) and North Oconee (3-0).

In Region 1, Westover will face Northside-Columbus on Thursday and will have a bye week before the Patriots open up region play with No. 5 ranked Bainbridge on Oct. 5. Bainbridge will host Class 5A No. 1 ranked Ware County Friday night and will host Brooks County on Sept. 29 before the showdown with Westover. Bainbridge improved to 2-2 two weeks ago with a 46-28 win over Thomasville and will have played a ranked opponent in all six non-region games before the Region 1 opener. Cairo has won four-straight since opening the season with a loss to Class 6A powerhouse Thomas County Central and will host Class 3A’s Salem ahead of next week’s region opener against Shaw. Hardaway is off to an 0-5 start and will visit Peach County—which is off to a disappointing 0-4 start. Having both teams searching for their first win of the year will make Hardaway and Peach County an intriguing non-region matchup. Finally Shaw will take on 0-4 Jordan in their final non-region clash with an opportunity to improve to 3-3 under first-year head coach Johnny Garner.

Region 2 will be highlighted by three region openers. Howard is coming off a 49-0 win over Pike County and will host No. 4 ranked Perry. No. 8 Spalding will host No. 10 Baldwin and West Laurens gets set to host Griffin after its 33-27 win over Class A Division I’s No. 4 ranked Bleckley County Royals.

No. 9 Wayne County scored a 31-13 in over Statesboro last week and now No. 7 ranked Burke County will put its 4-0 record on the line against Statesboro. Wayne County will host Jenkins and the other Region 3 team in action this week will be Southeast Bulloch at home against Hephzibah.

In Region 4, LaGrange hosts Whitewater on Thursday in a key matchup after both programs dropped their region openers last week to Starr’s Mill and Troup, respectively. Now, Starr’s Mill and Troup will square off with 1-0 region starts and North Clayton will battle Trinity Christian in another matchup between teams that have yet to fall in region play. Defending Region 4 champion Troup has been outstanding this season and has moved up to No. 3 in the Class 4A poll following a 4-0 start with a whopping 32.75 average margin of victory.

There are just two out of eight Region 5 teams playing this week. Lovett will visit Class 2A No. 6 Fellowship Christian looking for its third-straight victory and Mt. Zion-Jonesboro will host Upson-Lee in non-region play.

The biggest matchup in Region 6 will be Stephenson against DeKalb County rival Tucker ahead of next Thursday’s region opener with Hapeville Charter. In Region 7, Cedartown will have an opportunity to take on Class 5A No. 10 ranked Dalton before region play starts next week. In Region 8, Cherokee Bluff hosts North Hall, East Hall hosts Cedar Shoals, North Oconee hosts Chestatee and Walnut Grove hosts East Forsyth to headline the four region showdowns taking place Friday night.

Class 4A Week 6 Standings and Schedule

Region 1

Cairo 0-0, 4-1

Westover 0-0, 3-2

Bainbridge 0-0, 2-2

Shaw 0-0, 2-3

Hardaway 0-0, 0-5

Thursday, Sept. 21

Westover vs. Northside-Columbus

Friday, Sept. 22

Bainbridge vs. Ware County

Cairo vs. Salem

Hardaway vs. Peach County

Shaw vs. Jordan

Region 2

Spalding 0-0, 4-0

Westside-Macon 0-0, 4-0

Baldwin 0-0, 3-1

Howard 0-0, 2-1

Perry 0-0, 2-1

West Laurens 0-0, 2-2

Griffin 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 22

Howard vs. Perry

Spalding vs. Baldwin

West Laurens vs. Griffin

Region 3

Benedictine 0-0, 5-0

Burke County 0-0, 4-0

Southeast Bulloch 0-0, 3-1

Wayne County 0-0, 3-1

New Hampstead 0-0, 2-2

Islands 0-0, 0-5

Friday, Sept. 22

Burke County vs. Statesboro

Southeast Bulloch vs. Hephzibah

Wayne County vs. Jenkins

Region 4

North Clayton 2-0, 4-1

Troup 1-0, 4-0

Trinity Christian 1-0, 2-2

Starr’s Mill 1-0, 2-2

LaGrange 0-1, 2-2

Whitewater 0-1, 2-2

Fayette County 0-1, 0-4

Riverdale 0-2, 0-5

Thursday, Sept. 21

*LaGrange vs. Whitewater

Friday, Sept. 22

*Fayette County vs. Riverdale

*Starr’s Mill vs. Troup *Trinity Christian vs. North Clayton

Region 5

Stockbridge 2-0, 3-2

Lovett 2-0, 2-2

McDonough 1-1, 3-1

Hampton 1-1, 2-3

Pace Academy 1-1, 2-3

Luella 1-1, 1-4

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-2, 0-4

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-2, 0-5

Friday, Sept. 22

Lovett at Fellowship Christian

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Upson-Lee

Region 6

Holy Innocents’ 0-0, 5-0

Miller Grove 0-0, 4-1

Stephenson 0-0, 3-1 Westminster 0-0, 2-2

Southwest DeKalb 0-0, 2-3

Hapeville Charter 0-0, 1-3

+Druid Hills 0-0, 2-1-1

+Clarkston 0-0, 1-3

+Stone Mountain 0-0, 0-4

Thursday, Sept. 21

Stone Mountain vs. Drew

Friday, Sept. 22

Clarkston at Heard County

Druid Hills at Southeast Whitfield

Hapeville Charter vs. Carver-Columbus

Stephenson vs. Tucker

Westminster vs. Riverwood

Region 7

Central-Carroll 0-0, 5-0 Northwest Whitfield 0-0, 4-1

Heritage-Catoosa 0-0, 3-1

Sonoraville 0-0, 2-3

Southeast Whitfield 0-0, 1-3

Cedartown 0-0, 1-3

Friday, Sept. 22

Central-Carroll at Dalton

Heritage-Catoosa at Bradley Central

Southeast Whitfield vs. Druid Hills

Region 8

North Hall 2-0, 4-0

East Forsyth 1-0, 3-0

North Oconee 1-0, 3-0

Madison County 1-1, 3-1

East Hall 1-1, 2-2

Cedar Shoals 1-1, 1-3

Cherokee Bluff 1-1, 1-3

Walnut Grove 0-2, 1-3

Chestatee 0-2, 0-4

+Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 1-3

+Seckinger 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 22

*Cherokee Bluff vs. North Hall

*East Hall vs. Cedar Shoals

Johnson-Gainesville vs. East Jackson

*North Oconee vs. Chestatee

Seckinger at Forsyth Central

*Walnut Grove vs. East Forsyth