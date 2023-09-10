Class 4A Blog: Week 4 takeaways, Benedictine topples Ware County in battle of champions

Week 4 saw No. 1 Benedictine defeat Class 5A No. 1 Ware County 31-24 in one of the most notable results. Ware County led early on a 1-yard run with 9:06 left in the first quarter and 14-0 after a 52-yard pass from Luke Hooks to Quintin Orange but the Cadets rallied. Luke Kromenhoek passed to RaSean Matthews on a 32-yard touchdown to cut into the lead. He passed to John Lilly to tie the game with 6:45 left in the first half. Connor Ferguson gave Benedictine the lead on a 42-yard field goal before halftime. Benedictine took a 24-14 lead with 8:20 left in the third quarter on a 48-yard run from Bryce Baker. Kromenhoek passed to Ack Edwards for a 28-yard touchdown with 4:10 left in the third quarter to cap scoring for the Cadets. Hooks found Orange on a 15-yard touchdown to cut into the lead 31-21 and a 33-yard field goal from William Bates brought the score to its final tally.

There were region games played in Region 5 and Region 8 this weekend as well. In Region 5, McDonough posted an 18-7 lead at halftime to earn a 32-7 win in its Region 5 opener against Mt. Zion-Jonesboro. The Warhawks are now 3-0 on the year, making it their best start in school history. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro falls to 0-3 on the season. Lovett also earned its first win of the season and opened Region 5 with a big victory over Pace Academy in the process.

In the teams’ first Region 8-AAAA matchup, Madison County remained unbeaten at 3-0 after defeating Cherokee Bluff on the road 27-26 in overtime. The game was tied 20-20 at the end of regulation after a late Cherokee Bluff touchdown run of 85 yards. Cherokee Bluff took the first possession of overtime and scored a touchdown but missed the extra point, and Madison County answered with a touchdown and converted the extra point for the win.

Holy Innocents’ and Central-Carroll both improved to 4-0. No. 7-ranked Holy Innocents built a 37-0 lead over visiting Washington by halftime and held on for a 37-12 win. The Golden Bears got touchdowns from Nick Morgan and Jamie Savula in the opening frame — along with a safety — and added a Connor White-to-Jackson Phoenix TD pass and rushing scores from Nemo High and Morgan in the second. Both Tucker Martin and Luke Payne contributed interceptions for Holy Innocents’, which will host Douglass next week.

Central-Carroll led 28-7 at halftime to defeat McIntosh 49-21 and start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2015. Jonaz Walton scored on an 81-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Central-Carroll the 14-0 lead. Walton tallied two more rushing touchdowns, while Jr Harris threw three touchdown passes. McIntosh’s Elliott Sturbaum threw touchdown passes to Cole Landgaard and Nick Glozier in the fourth quarter.

Class 4A Week 4 Standings and Results

Region 1

Cairo 0-0, 3-1

Westover 0-0, 2-2

Bainbridge 0-0, 2-2

Shaw 0-0, 1-3

Hardaway 0-0, 0-4

Thursday, Sept. 7

Northside-Columbus 33, Shaw 7

Friday, Sept. 8

Bainbridge 46, Thomasville 28

Cairo 51, Godby (FL) 20

Newnan 21, Hardaway 0

Monroe 37, Westover 12

Region 2

Spalding 0-0, 4-0

Westside-Macon 0-0, 4-0

Baldwin 0-0, 3-1

Howard 0-0, 2-1

Perry 0-0, 2-1

West Laurens 0-0, 1-2

Griffin 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 8

Baldwin 20, Washington County 10

Northgate 34, Griffin 3

Harris County 27, Howard 19

Perry 49, Veterans 41

Spalding 41, Dutchtown 27

West Laurens 24, Vidalia 21

Westside-Macon 49, Rutland 32

Region 3

Benedictine 0-0, 4-0

Burke County 0-0, 3-0

New Hampstead 0-0, 2-1

Southeast Bulloch 0-0, 2-1

Wayne County 0-0, 2-1

Islands 0-0, 0-4

Thursday, Sept. 7

Windsor Forest 21, Islands 7

Appling County 21, Wayne County 7

Friday, Sept. 8

Benedictine 31, Ware County 24

Burke County 29, Evans 13

Camden County 51, New Hampstead 7 Southeast Bulloch 20, Effingham County 13

Region 4

North Clayton 1-0, 3-1

Troup 0-0, 3-0

LaGrange 0-0, 2-1

Whitewater 0-0, 2-1

Trinity Christian 0-0, 1-2

Starr’s Mill 0-0, 1-2

Fayette County 0-0, 0-3

Riverdale 0-1, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 8

LaGrange 42, Upson-Lee 7

North Clayton 34, Chattahoochee County 13

Drew 33, Riverdale 0

Region 5

McDonough 1-0, 3-0

Hampton 1-0, 2-2

Stockbridge 1-0, 2-2

Lovett 1-0, 1-2

Pace Academy 0-1, 1-3

Luella 0-1, 0-4

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-1, 0-3

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-1, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 8

*Lovett 27, Pace Academy 14

* McDonough 32, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7

*Stockbridge 44, Luella 7

* Hampton 14, Woodland-Stockbridge 6

Region 6

Holy Innocents’ 0-0, 4-0

Miller Grove 0-0, 3-1

Stephenson 0-0, 3-1 Westminster 0-0, 1-2

Southwest DeKalb 0-0, 1-3

Hapeville Charter 0-0, 1-3

+Druid Hills 0-0, 2-1-1

+Clarkston 0-0, 1-2

+Stone Mountain 0-0, 0-4

Thursday, Sept. 7

Clarkston 24, Cross Keys 0

Hapeville Charter 47, Dougherty 0

Miller Grove 38, Campbell 18

Friday, Sept. 8

Druid Hills vs. Dunwoody 36, Druid Hills 7

Holy Innocents’ 37, Lake Highland Prep (FL) 12

Westlake 57, Southwest DeKalb 7

Stephenson 29, Carver-Atlanta 14

Douglass 68, Stone Mountain 0

Region 7

Central-Carroll 0-0, 3-0 Heritage-Catoosa 0-0, 3-1

Northwest Whitfield 0-0, 3-1

Sonoraville 0-0, 2-2

Southeast Whitfield 0-0, 1-2

Cedartown 0-0, 1-3

Friday, Sept. 8

Calhoun 35, Cedartown 21

Central-Carroll 40, McIntosh 21

Heritage-Catoosa 28, Ridgeland 7

Northwest Whitfield 38, North Murray 35

Sonoraville 41, LaFayette 21

Region 8

Madison County 1-0, 3-0

North Hall 1-0, 3-0

East Forsyth 1-0, 2-0

East Hall 1-0, 2-1

North Oconee 0-0, 2-0

Walnut Grove 0-1, 1-2

Cherokee Bluff 0-1, 0-3

Chestatee 0-1, 0-3

Cedar Shoals 0-1, 0-3

+Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 1-2

+Seckinger 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 8

*Madison County 27, Cherokee Bluff 26 OT

*East Hall 14, Chestatee 10

Shiloh 30, Seckinger 24

*North Hall 28, Walnut Grove 6