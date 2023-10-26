Class 4A Blog: Week 11 Primer

No. 5 Spalding and No. 1 Perry will battle for the Region 2 title Friday night. Spalding has a chance to complete its first perfect regular season in school history, while Perry still has a matchup with West Laurens. Perry quarterback Colter Ginn missed the Baldwin game last week and his status will be a major storyline for the Panthers’ top 10 showdown with Spalding.

In Region 3, Burke County can clinch the No. 2 seed Thursday night against New Hampstead, while a New Hampstead could force a potential tie with a win over Burke County and a Wayne County loss to Southeast Bulloch. Meanwhile, Benedictine has already secured the No. 1 seed and will look to close out a perfect regular season Thursday night against 0-9 Islands.

Region 4 will be front and center the next two weeks as four teams currently sit at 4-1. Whitewater is the only other team in the playoff picture at 2-3, but needs a win over Riverdale and Starr’s Mill in the next two weeks and a Starr’s Mill loss to North Clayton this Friday to have any chance. Without that improbable hypothetical, Region 4 will come down to the four teams currently locked for first with Troup, LaGrange, Starr’s Mill and Trinity Christian. Region 4 matches up with Region 1 in the first round and the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will have to travel to either Cairo or Bainbridge in the first round.

In Region 5, Stockbridge can clinch the No. 1 seed Friday night against visiting Pace Academy and pick up its seventh-straight win. Pace Academy is in need of a victory as the Knights find themselves in a battle for the final three seeds with Lovett, Luella, McDonough and Hampton. Region 6 is similar to Region 4 with four teams all locked for No. 1 with 2-1 records. That will change this week with Holy Innocents’ and Stephenson squaring off Thursday. Holy Innocents’ region loss came to Westminster, while Stephenson lost to Hapeville Charter. Miller Grove will face Hapeville Charter on Friday and will need a victory to avoid missing the playoffs for the second-straight season.

In Region 7, Central-Carroll controls its destiny and can set up a potential region title opportunity with Heritage-Catoosa next week if the Generals win against Sonoraville. Heritage, Cedartown and Northwest Whitfield are all locked in at 2-1 behind the 3-0 Lions and Cedartown will be playing Northwest Whitfield next week after its trip to Southeast Whitfield on Friday. In Region 8, East Forsyth (vs. Chestatee) and Thursday’s Cedar Shoals vs. North Hall game will bring clarity to a region that has six teams vying for the final three seeds behind Region 8 champion North Oconee.

Class 4A Week 10 Results and Current Standings

Region 1

Cairo 3-0, 8-1

Bainbridge 2-0, 6-2

Shaw 1-2, 4-5 Westover 1-2, 4-5

Hardaway 0-3, 0-9

Friday, Oct. 27

*Hardaway vs. Bainbridge

*Shaw vs. Westover

Region 2

Spalding 5-0, 9-0

Perry 4-0, 7-1

Westside-Macon 2-2, 6-2 Baldwin 2-2, 5-3

Howard 1-3, 4-4

Griffin 1-4, 1-8

West Laurens 0-4, 2-6

Friday, Oct. 27

*Baldwin vs. Westside-Macon

*Perry vs. Spalding

*West Laurens vs. Howard

Region 3

Benedictine 4-0, 9-0

Burke County 2-1, 7-1

Wayne County 2-2, 6-3

New Hampstead 2-2, 4-4

Southeast Bulloch 1-2, 4-4

Islands 0-4, 0-9

Thursday, Oct. 26

*Benedictine vs. Islands

*Burke County vs. New Hampstead

Friday, Oct. 27

*Wayne County vs. Southeast Bulloch

Region 4

Troup 4-1, 7-1

LaGrange 4-1, 6-2

Starr’s Mill 4-1, 5-3

Trinity Christian 4-1, 5-3

Whitewater 2-3, 4-4

North Clayton 2-4, 4-5

Fayette County 1-4, 1-7

Riverdale 0-6, 0-9

Friday, Oct. 27

*Fayette County vs. LaGrange

*North Clayton vs. Starr’s Mill

*Riverdale vs. Whitewater

*Trinity Christian vs. Troup

Region 5

Stockbridge 5-0, 6-2

Luella 4-1, 4-4

McDonough 3-2, 6-2

Pace Academy 3-2, 4-4

Lovett 3-2, 3-5

Hampton 2-3, 3-5

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-5, 0-8

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-5, 0-8

Friday, Oct. 27

*Lovett vs. Hampton

*Luella vs. McDonough

*Stockbridge vs. Pace Academy

*Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Region 6

Holy Innocents’ 2-1, 7-1

Stephenson 2-1, 6-2

Westminster 2-1, 5-3

Hapeville Charter 2-1, 4-4

Miller Grove 1-2, 5-3

Southwest DeKalb 0-3, 2-6

+Druid Hills 0-0, 6-1-1

+Clarkston 0-0, 1-7

+Stone Mountain 0-0, 1-7

Thursday, Oct. 26

*Holy Innocents’ vs. Stephenson

*Southwest DeKalb vs. Westminster

Friday, Oct. 27

Clarkston vs. Johnson-Gainesville

Druid Hills vs. Lakeside-Atlanta

*Hapeville Charter vs. Miller Grove

Stone Mountain vs. Midtown

Region 7

Central-Carroll 3-0, 8-0

Northwest Whitfield 2-1, 6-2

Cedartown 2-1, 5-3

Heritage-Catoosa 2-1, 5-3

Sonoraville 0-3, 2-6

Southeast Whitfield 0-3, 1-7

Friday, Oct. 27

*Northwest Whitfield vs. Central-Carroll

*Sonoraville vs. Heritage-Catoosa

*Southeast Whitfield vs. Cedartown

Region 8

North Oconee 6-0, 8-0

Madison County 4-2, 6-2

North Hall 4-2, 6-2

Cedar Shoals 4-3, 4-5

Cherokee Bluff 4-3, 4-5

East Forsyth 3-3, 5-3

Walnut Grove 2-4, 3-5

East Hall 1-5, 2-6

Chestatee 0-6, 0-8

+Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 3-5

+Seckinger 0-0, 3-6

Thursday, Oct. 26

Cedar Shoals vs. North Hall

Friday, Oct. 27

*East Forsyth vs. Chestatee

*East Hall vs. North Oconee

Johnson-Gainesville vs. Clarkston

Seckinger vs. Berkmar

*Walnut Grove vs. Madison County