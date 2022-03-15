Class 4A blog: Season recap

Marist was able to keep its championship hopes alive also with the clutch play of Lexy Faklaris—who matched Fantucci with 19 points and also hauled in 13 rebounds. As a team, Marist had a 48-29 rebounding advantage. Luella’s season ended in disappointment, but Milani Smith had a tremendous effort in the defeat—leaeding the Lions with 20 points and scoring all eight of the team’s points after regulation.

On the boys side, McDonough spent most of the year ranked as the No. 1 team, but Westover was able to defeat the Warhawks 42-39 to matchup with Spencer in the championship game. Spencer went on to earn the state crown with an impressive 62-42 win over Westover in the finals to close out its season on a historic 28-game win-streak. The win was also made special by the fact that Westover ousted Spencer from the playoffs the previous year with a one-point win in the second round.

Spencer’s success throughout the 2021-22 season stemmed from the team’s long list of contributors and the Greenwave had nine different players score in the championship victory, with Randall Dicon (12 points), Tony Montgomery (11 points, six rebounds), Tycen McDaniels (11 points, nine rebounds) leading the way.

Like the Marist girls, Spencer was able to win its first-ever state title and the team did so under first-year head coach Quantavias Allen.

“I wasn’t here last year, but I was at the game last year so this was personal because I’m from Albany and I made a promise coming to the coaching staff and the school that we would finally get over the hump,” said Allen.

Allen’s first year leading Spencer will be a memorable one and the team rebounded from back-to-back losses early in the season to East Coweta and Dutchtown and went on to dominate the postseason. Spencer’s playoff victories include: (81-42 Spencer, 62-35 North Oconee, 56-34 Dougherty, 44-36 Marist and 62-42 Westover).

“We always said the most disciplined team was going to win,” Allen said. “We had to preach that at halftime and came out of the locker room and it paid off.”