Class 4A Blog: Region action arrives for classification’s top brass

Top-ranked McDonough and the No. 2 ranked Knights will meet for the first time this season on Friday, Jan. 20 at McDonough and will tipoff again at Pace Academy on Saturday, Jan. 28—the following weekend. Lovett also resides in Region 5 and has been a promising newcomer to the Class 4A field. The Lions defeated Buford in their season opener 58-55 and dropped a 68-58 contest to McDonough in their first meeting on Dec. 6. Buford is the lone loss 11-1 McDonough has taken this season. The next significant matchup to keep on the Class 4A radar will be this Friday as Lovett hosts Pace Academy for the first of two meetings between the private school powers.

Region 5 will be compelling and there are other surging programs to watch as 2023 rolls out. Among the teams that are making waves are Southwest DeKalb in Region 6. The Panthers are 9-1 with their only loss coming to Class Class 5A Eagle’s Landing (54-48). Since that loss, Southwest DeKalb has rattled off an eight-game winning streak and are 4-0 in region play. That hot start in region play includes a 45-38 win over Druid Hills, 49-35 win over Miller Grove, 83-21 win over Clarkston and 59-36 victory over host Westminster. Southwest DeKalb’s next series of tests will be a road trip to 8-3 Hapeville Charter on Friday, a home game against Stone Mountain on Saturday and a trip to Stephenson on Tuesday. Region 6 is on track to be a log-jam heading into the tournament with Druid Hills (2-3), Miller Grove (2-2), Hapeville Charter (3-2) and Stephenson (3-1) all on the trail of front runners Southwest DeKalb (4-0) and Holy Innocents’ (4-0). Additionally, Southwest DeKalb and Holy Innocents’ will face on Jan 16 before a Feb. 10 showdown in the regular season finale.