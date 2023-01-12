Class 4A Blog: Luella girls poised to contend amidst field of formidable newcomers

Like Griffin, Westminster is a newcomer from Class 3A and is currently undefeated within the classification this season. The Wildcats’ 10-4 record includes losses to Galloway, Woodward Academy, Wesleyan and North Carolina’s Lake Norman. Within Class 4A and Region 6, Westminster is 7-0. The Wildcats’ most notable victory was their 55-51 triumph over—another Class 4A newcomer—Holy Innocents’ on Dec. 6 and the two region rivals will faceoff again a week from Friday on Jan. 20. Westminster’s last three region victories include sizeable margins over Stone Mountain (63-22), Stephenson (66-32) and Miller Grove (77-21). Holy Innocents’ has responded tremendously well to its loss to Westminster and has achieved a 6-1 mark in Region 6 to set up the pivotal rematch with the Wildcats next week. The Golden Bears’ last three region victories were even more massive than Westminster’s with an 87-18 win over Stone Mountain, a 90-10 win over Miller Grove and Tuesday’s 71-36 win over Druid Hills.

Last year’s state runner-up Luella has maintained a championship level this season with a 10-4 start and the Lions’ lone in-state loss came to Kell (63-46) on Dec. 16. The Lions improved to 7-0 in Region 5 this Tuesday with a 75-43 win over Pace Academy and will host 0-13 Mt. Zion this Friday—a team that they previously shutout 71-0 in last month’s incredible result. Lovett and Stockbridge are formidable region opponents that have also felt the Lions’ wrath with Lovett falling 78-28 and Stockbridge dropping a tighter 66-62 matchup on Dec. 9. Luella will face these same teams in back-to-back region home games to close out December with a Stockbridge on Jan. 27 and Lovett on Jan. 31. Stockbridge’s only other loss to a Class 4A team this season was Baldwin (50-43) on Dec. 19.