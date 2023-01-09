Class 4A Blog: Five boys programs remain unbeaten within classification

The Warhawks’ flawless record against Class 4A this season is shaping up to stage an incredible showdown with No. 2 ranked Pace Academy on Jan. 20. That showdown will be the first of two region battles and Pace Academy is also 5-0 in region play with a 10-4 overall record that includes a perfect record against not only Class 4A, but the entire state. Pace Academy’s most recent win was a 68-48 road win over Lovett—who was led by Michigan-commit Christian Anderson’s game-high 38 points.

Southwest DeKalb joins the exclusive company of McDonough, Pace Academy, North Oconee and Bainbridge this season as programs yet to fall within the classification. The staple of the Panthers’ success that has led to an 11-1 record and 6-0 start in Region 6 has been their stifling defense that is allowing just 35.9 ppg this season. Southwest DeKalb’s (11-1) lone loss came to Class 5A Eagle’s Landing (54-48) on Nov. 26 and it has responded with a 10-game win-streak—including a 59-31 win over Hapeville Charter last Friday and a 68-18 win over Stone Mountain Saturday. The Panthers will face rival Stephenson (10-5) on the road Tuesday night.