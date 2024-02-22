Class 4A Blog: First Round Takeaways and Second Round Primer

The first round is in the books and the Sweet 16 will essentially be a Sweet 15 on the girls side as Starr’s Mill has already advanced to the Elite Eight following the viral incident in the Wayne County Spalding game that forced the first dual forfeit in the 102-year history of the GHSA. Here’s how the first round shook out on the girls side, Starr’s Mill used a dominant performance to defeat Westover. After a back-and-forth first quarter that saw Starr’s Mill take only a 17-13 lead into the second quarter. However, the second quarter was very different with the Panthers playing amazing defense, holding Westover to only seven points while scoring 21 of their own, taking a 38-20 lead into the half. The third quarter was more of the same, with Starr’s Mill outscoring Westover 23-9 before slowing down in the fourth, winning 66-34.

Kayla Williams scored 18 points with 13 rebounds, two block and two steals to lead Luella past Walnut Grove 55-51. Miliani Smith scored 18 points with five rebounds, two steals and two assists and Angels Thomas tallied 13 points with three rebounds and three steals. Kameah Hill finished with six points but had 11 rebounds and two steals. Southwest DeKalb won a 71-68 thriller over third seeded Northwest Whitfield. The game started out close from the beginning, with the Panthers leading Northwest Whitfield 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Bruins got hot from three in the first half, led by Kennedy Baker who had 12 points and three 3-pointers in the first half. Northwest Whitfield seemingly took control of the game in the third quarter, finishing the period up 52-46. However, the Panthers rallied in the fourth sparked by Janiyah McKoy’s nine points, two steals, and two assists. Southwest DeKalb fought back to win 71-68.

