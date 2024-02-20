Class 4A Blog: First Round Primer

The McDonough boys defeated defending state champion Pace Academy for the second time this season to improve to 25-3 overall win the Region 5 championship and move up to No. 1 in the Class 4A preseason rankings. The Warhawks spit with Pace Academy last season and then dropped a game to Lovett in the region tournament to slip to a No. 3 seed. Despite going on the road in each round, the Warhawks advanced to the Elite 8 before falling to Westover 66-57. McDonough responded out of the gates this season and its only loss within Class 4A this season came to Pace Academy on Jan. 27. The only scenario that would offer fourth meeting this season would be in the state championship and both teams will have to handle business in the tournament with targets on their backs as the top two ranked teams heading into the playoffs. In Friday’s 64-59 win over Pace Academy, McDonough junior Zion Greene produced a game-high 24 points off an efficient 10-of-16 shooting and Keenan Gray—the lone senior starting for the Warhawks added 11 points and a team-high five rebounds.

McDonough’s clutch performances against the defending champions is an undeniable headline this season, but there are many other boys teams that have been making major noise this season that will be contending for the title this season. Last year’s state runner-up Fayette County has been one of the highest scoring teams in the state this season—regardless of classification—and rides a 10-game win-streak into the playoffs. The Tigers exploded for a 102-76 win over Troup County to clinch the Region 4 title and will have a tough first round matchup with Westover. Region 8 produced the most top 10 teams during the season at various points and North Oconee outclassed the competition with a strong run to the region title. The Titans have won 14-straight games and are 25-3 overall with an opportunity to produce their best finish in program history. In Region 3, New Hampstead has been exceptional at closing out tight games and swept last year’s semifinalist Benedictine for the crown.

On the girls side, Baldwin, Holy Innocents’, Stockbridge and Fayette County are coming off the strongest showings during the regular season. Baldwin avenged last year’s losses to state champion Griffin and swept the Bears with their third win against them this season 63-38. Baldwin rides a 20-game win-streak into the playoffs and hasn’t lost within the classification this season. The No. 1 ranked Braves also have a 59-45 win over Holy Innocents’ on their resume.