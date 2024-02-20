Class 4A Blog: First Round Primer

The McDonough boys defeated defending state champion Pace Academy for the second time this season to improve to 25-3 overall win the Region 5 championship and move up to No. 1 in the Class 4A preseason rankings. The Warhawks spit with Pace Academy last season and then dropped a game to Lovett in the region tournament to slip to a No. 3 seed. Despite going on the road in each round, the Warhawks advanced to the Elite 8 before falling to Westover 66-57. McDonough responded out of the gates this season and its only loss within Class 4A this season came to Pace Academy on Jan. 27. The only scenario that would offer fourth meeting this season would be in the state championship and both teams will have to handle business in the tournament with targets on their backs as the top two ranked teams heading into the playoffs. In Friday’s 64-59 win over Pace Academy, McDonough junior Zion Greene produced a game-high 24 points off an efficient 10-of-16 shooting and Keenan Gray—the lone senior starting for the Warhawks added 11 points and a team-high five rebounds.
McDonough’s clutch performances against the defending champions is an undeniable headline this season, but there are many other boys teams that have been making major noise this season that will be contending for the title this season. Last year’s state runner-up Fayette County has been one of the highest scoring teams in the state this season—regardless of classification—and rides a 10-game win-streak into the playoffs. The Tigers exploded for a 102-76 win over Troup County to clinch the Region 4 title and will have a tough first round matchup with Westover. Region 8 produced the most top 10 teams during the season at various points and North Oconee outclassed the competition with a strong run to the region title. The Titans have won 14-straight games and are 25-3 overall with an opportunity to produce their best finish in program history. In Region 3, New Hampstead has been exceptional at closing out tight games and swept last year’s semifinalist Benedictine for the crown.
On the girls side, Baldwin, Holy Innocents’, Stockbridge and Fayette County are coming off the strongest showings during the regular season. Baldwin avenged last year’s losses to state champion Griffin and swept the Bears with their third win against them this season 63-38. Baldwin rides a 20-game win-streak into the playoffs and hasn’t lost within the classification this season. The No. 1 ranked Braves also have a 59-45 win over Holy Innocents’ on their resume.
FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS
Class 4A BOYS
R4 #3 Riverdale at R1 #2 Hardaway
R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R2 #1 Baldwin
R7 #3 Heritage-Catoosa at R6 #2 Westminster
R8 #4 North Hall at R5 #1 McDonough
R1 #3 Cairo at R4 #2 Troup County
R2 #4 Westside-Macon at R3 #1 New Hampstead
R6 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R7 #2 Central-Carrollton
R5 #4 Lovett at R8 #1 North Oconee
R5 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge at R8 #2 Seckinger
R6 #4 Hapeville Charter at R7 #1 Sonoraville
R2 #3 Griffin at R3 #2 Benedictine
R1 #4 Westover at R4 #1 Fayette County
R8 #3 Walnut Grove at R5 #2 Pace Academy
R7 #4 Cedartown at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’
R3 #3 Burke County at R2 #2 Spalding
R4 #4 Whitewater at R1 #1 Bainbridge
Class 4A GIRLS
R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R1 #2 Bainbridge
R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R2 #1 Baldwin
R7 #3 Northwest Whitfield at R6 #2 Southwest DeKalb
R8 #4 Cherokee Bluff at R5 #1 Stockbridge
R1 #3 Shaw at R4 #2 Fayette County
R2 #4 West Laurens at R3 #1 Burke County
R6 #3 Stephenson at R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa
R5 #4 Woodland-Stockbridge at R8 #1 Chestatee
R5 #3 Pace Academy at R8 #2 North Oconee
R6 #4 Westminster at R7 #1 Sonoraville
R2 #3 Spalding at R3 #2 Wayne County
R1 #4 Westover at R4 #1 Starr’s Mill
R8 #3 Walnut Grove at R5 #2 Luella
R7 #4 Cedartown at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’
R3 #3 New Hampstead at R2 #2 Griffin
R4 #4 Troup County at R1 #1 Hardaway
