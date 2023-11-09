Class 4A Blog: First Round Primer

The other two matchups in the top left quadrant will be Heritage-Catoosa at Westminster and North Hall at Stockbridge. Heritage-Catoosa secured its eighth-straight postseason appearance this season, but will be looking to snap a streak of seven-straight first round exits. The Generals earned the No. 3 seed behind Cedartown and Central-Carroll in Region 7 and were competitive in both region losses. Westminster has won six of its last seven games with its lone loss coming to Region 6 champion Stephenson 20-13. The Wildcats have not advanced past the first round of the state playoffs since 2018 and this will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. North Hall, meanwhile, earned the No. 4 seed out of Region 8 following a tough 42-39 loss to East Forsyth and will make its eighth playoff appearance in the last nine years after seeing its streak snapped last year. The Trojans will be facing off with Region 5 champion Stockbridge—who swept its region for the second-straight year. Stockbridge has won eight-straight since dropping games to Douglas County and Colquitt County and have outscored its last eight opponents by 42-.5 ppg.

The bottom left quadrant appears to be the toughest gauntlet in this year’s bracket with Westover at LaGrange, Baldwin at No. 1 ranked Benedictine, Holy Innocents’ at Cedartown and Pace Academy at No. 2 ranked North Oconee. On the top right, Region 8 No. 2 seed Madison County will host Lovett in the program’s first-ever home playoff game. The winner will take on either Hapeville Charter or undefeated Central-Carroll—who achieved its first-ever perfect season. No. 2 seed New Hampstead earned home field with big-time victories over the likes of Burke County and will host Westside-Macon and the final game in the top right quadrant will be Shaw at Region 4 champion Starr’s Mill. Last year, Starr’s Mill missed the playoffs, despite its 7-3 overall record—and the Panthers ensured their playoff aspirations, by earning the region title in the star-powered Region 4.

Burke County at Perry Both teams have been in the top five this season. Perry remains in the top 10 after losses to Houston County and Spalding. Burke County lost to No. 1 Benedictine only 38-30 but got bumped out after losing to unranked New Hampstead 34-28 on Oct. 26. Both have impressive non-region wins. Perry has beaten Jones County. Burke has beaten Wayne County, Thomson and Class 6A region champion Effingham County. Thomson sophomore QB Sean Vandiver has thrown for 1,265 yards. RB Amerre Williams has rushed for 889 yards. WR/RET Ronderrius Gray has 950 all-purpose yards. For Perry, QB Cullen McDaniel has started the past three games for injured Colter Ginn. He’s thrown for 482 yards but five interceptions. All-state WR Dakarai Anderson has 780 receiving yards, but his four 100-yard games came before the change at quarterback. Ahmad Gordon has rushed for 1,223 yards.

Class 4A First Round Matchups

Saturday, Nov. 11

R4#3 Troup at R1#2 Cairo

R3#4 Wayne County at R2#1 Spalding

R7#3 Heritage-Catoosa at R6#2 Westminster

R8#4 North Hall at R5#1 Stockbridge

R1#3 Westover at R4#2 LaGrange

R2#4 Baldwin at R3#1 Benedictine

R6#3 Holy Innocents’ at R7#2 Cedartown

R5#4 Pace Academy at R8#1 North Oconee

R5#3 Lovett at R8#2 Madison County

R6#4 Hapeville Charter at R7#1 Central-Carroll

R2#3 Westside-Macon at R3#2 New Hampstead

R1#4 Shaw at R4#1 Starr’s Mill

R8#3 East Forsyth at R5#2 Luella

R7#4 Northwest Whitfield at R6#1 Stephenson

R3#3 Burke County at R2#2 Perry

R4#4 Trinity Christian at R1#1 Bainbridge

Second Round Pairings

Friday, Nov. 17

R4#3 Troup/R1#2 Cairo vs. R3#4 Wayne County/R2#1 Spalding

R7#3 Heritage-Catoosa/R6#2 Westminster vs. R8#4 North Hall/R5#1 Stockbridge

R1#3 Westover/R4#2 LaGrange vs. R2#4 Baldwin/R3#1 Benedictine

R6#3 Holy Innocents’/R7#2 Cedartown vs. R5#4 Pace Academy/R8#1 North Oconee

R5#3 Lovett/R8#2 Madison County vs. R6#4 Hapeville Charter/R7#1 Central-Carroll

R2#3 Westside-Macon/R3#2 New Hampstead vs. R1#4 Shaw/R4#1 Starr’s Mill

R8#3 East Forsyth/R5#2 Luella vs. R7#4 Northwest Whitfield/R6#1 Stephenson

R3#3 Burke County/R2#2 Perry vs. R4#4 Trinity Christian/R1#1 Bainbridge