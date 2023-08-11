Class 4A Blog: First impressions of the 2023 season and what to watch for

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Craig Sager II
7 minutes ago
X

The biggest takeaway from this past season in Class 4A after a flood of classification newcomers shook up the landscape, was the success that run-oriented teams had. Programs like Wayne County, Cedartown, Holy Innocents’ and Whitewater all found success with triple-option or old school wishbone styles and if it weren’t for a clutch goal-line stand by Benedictine at the 1-yard line to secure back-to-back titles—the season really could’ve been defined as the year that old school football dominated.

The aforementioned programs will certainly be back in the conversation this season and successful rushing attacks will be a major theme once again. Cedartown and North Oconee both had historic seasons and were at the top of the polls throughout last season with Benedictine. In 2023, this trio will all be frontrunners to secure top seeds in their respective regions, however, I am expecting the overall depth of state championship contenders to be much deeper this season in Class 4A.

Region 1 defending champion Bainbridge was one of the few teams that posed a significant challenge to Cedartown last season and the Bearcats fell 26-21 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash. Bainbridge hit its stride in region play after a South Georgia gauntlet and will look to do the same this season as it replaces the production of linebacker Dontavious Broadax and quarterback Bo Smith—both multi-year starters. The good news for Bainbridge is that Cam Sanders got experience last season at quarterback with 582 yards passing and six touchdowns and will have Keenan Phillips at running back and Antavious Murphy leading the receiving corps. Defensively, linebacker Braylon Phillips, defensive backs James Jackson and Jace Weaver and defensive linemen Donterius Williams and Bradley Mashburn return experience at every level. Bainbridge swept its four region opponents last season and the closes results were a 42-13 win over Shaw and 53-20 win over Cairo. The Westover game resulted in a 59-7 trouncing and Hardaway was served a 42-0 shutout. The story in Region 1 will be if the rest of the region can close the gap and challenge Bainbridge.

In Region 2, Perry dominated with a 6-0 sweep and outscored the field by a whopping 247-21 (38 ppg). The Panthers dropped their opener to Class 6A Houston County 57-56 and then one 10-straight before a tough 14-7 loss to Wayne County in the second round. Similar to Bainbridge in Region 1, the storyline in Region 2 will be if Spalding, Westside-Macon, Baldwin, griffin, Howard and West Laurens can close the gap with Perry.

Two-time defending state champion Benedictine swept Region 3 and has not lost a single game to a Class 4A opponent during its back-to-back title runs. Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek played safety during the Cadets’ 2021 run and then led the offense last year as an all-state passer. Heading into his senior season, the 6-foot-4 FSU-commit has been the hottest Class of 2024 recruiting prospect and has risen in the ranks to a top 10 quarterback nationally.

Region 4 was without a doubt the deepest region in Class 4A last season and will be no different this season. Starr’s Mill missed out on the playoffs with a 4-3 region record and 7-3 overall record and was one of five teams in Region 4 that were represented in the rankings last season. The other four were region champion Troup, LaGrange, Trinity Christian and Whitewater. Region 4 is one of the biggest regions in Class 4A and so the battle for the playoffs will start Week 4.

About the Author

Craig Sager II
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

No indictment for former Clayton County officer who fatally shot Eric Holmes4h ago

Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
2h ago

Credit: AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI investigating use of force after man, 62, dies following Atlanta arrest
21m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI investigating use of force after man, 62, dies following Atlanta arrest
21m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

CONTINUING COVERAGE
As a German firm exits the city, downtown Atlanta ponders its future
6h ago
The Latest

Quarterbacks headline 2023 AJC Super 11 team
2h ago
Class 6A blog: A quick preseason look at all 8 regions
2h ago
Class 2A blog: Players to watch
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
3h ago
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
4h ago
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top