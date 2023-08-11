Class 4A Blog: First impressions of the 2023 season and what to watch for

The biggest takeaway from this past season in Class 4A after a flood of classification newcomers shook up the landscape, was the success that run-oriented teams had. Programs like Wayne County, Cedartown, Holy Innocents’ and Whitewater all found success with triple-option or old school wishbone styles and if it weren’t for a clutch goal-line stand by Benedictine at the 1-yard line to secure back-to-back titles—the season really could’ve been defined as the year that old school football dominated.

The aforementioned programs will certainly be back in the conversation this season and successful rushing attacks will be a major theme once again. Cedartown and North Oconee both had historic seasons and were at the top of the polls throughout last season with Benedictine. In 2023, this trio will all be frontrunners to secure top seeds in their respective regions, however, I am expecting the overall depth of state championship contenders to be much deeper this season in Class 4A.

Region 1 defending champion Bainbridge was one of the few teams that posed a significant challenge to Cedartown last season and the Bearcats fell 26-21 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash. Bainbridge hit its stride in region play after a South Georgia gauntlet and will look to do the same this season as it replaces the production of linebacker Dontavious Broadax and quarterback Bo Smith—both multi-year starters. The good news for Bainbridge is that Cam Sanders got experience last season at quarterback with 582 yards passing and six touchdowns and will have Keenan Phillips at running back and Antavious Murphy leading the receiving corps. Defensively, linebacker Braylon Phillips, defensive backs James Jackson and Jace Weaver and defensive linemen Donterius Williams and Bradley Mashburn return experience at every level. Bainbridge swept its four region opponents last season and the closes results were a 42-13 win over Shaw and 53-20 win over Cairo. The Westover game resulted in a 59-7 trouncing and Hardaway was served a 42-0 shutout. The story in Region 1 will be if the rest of the region can close the gap and challenge Bainbridge.

In Region 2, Perry dominated with a 6-0 sweep and outscored the field by a whopping 247-21 (38 ppg). The Panthers dropped their opener to Class 6A Houston County 57-56 and then one 10-straight before a tough 14-7 loss to Wayne County in the second round. Similar to Bainbridge in Region 1, the storyline in Region 2 will be if Spalding, Westside-Macon, Baldwin, griffin, Howard and West Laurens can close the gap with Perry.

Two-time defending state champion Benedictine swept Region 3 and has not lost a single game to a Class 4A opponent during its back-to-back title runs. Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek played safety during the Cadets’ 2021 run and then led the offense last year as an all-state passer. Heading into his senior season, the 6-foot-4 FSU-commit has been the hottest Class of 2024 recruiting prospect and has risen in the ranks to a top 10 quarterback nationally.

Region 4 was without a doubt the deepest region in Class 4A last season and will be no different this season. Starr’s Mill missed out on the playoffs with a 4-3 region record and 7-3 overall record and was one of five teams in Region 4 that were represented in the rankings last season. The other four were region champion Troup, LaGrange, Trinity Christian and Whitewater. Region 4 is one of the biggest regions in Class 4A and so the battle for the playoffs will start Week 4.