ajc logo
X

Class 2A blog: Checking in on girls stat leaders

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
Laney’s Kiana Turner leads state in scoring, 3-pointers and steals

As we enter 2023, let’s take a look at the 2A leaders to this point, as reported by coaches to MaxPreps. As of this blog posting Monday, the minimum requirement for games played is five.

Laney senior guard Kiana Turner leads all scorers with 28.3 points through nine games. The Wildcats are 7-3 and have made the playoffs every year since 2001, all under coach Otis Smart. They reached the quarterfinals last year.

Second in scoring is junior guard Ja’quoia Jones, averaging 27.2 points through 12 games for No. 10 KIPP (12-1), a program looking to make its mark after winning one playoff game since its 2011 launch.

Turner and Jones are 2A’s only 20-plus-point scorers, but Northeast senior guard Laniya Richardson (10 games played) and Butler senior guard Markera Tarver (11) are both averaging 19.8. Northeast is 6-4 and ranked No. 9, and Butler is 9-2.

Tarver leads 2A with 42 3-point field goals made in 11 games, though Turner has made 40 in nine for the highest average, 4.4, ahead of Tarver’s 3.8.

Turner also leads the state in steals, averaging 6.4, with Thomson’s Paris Rosser second with 5.7.

Southeast forward-center Mohogany Tharpe leads 2A with 16.1 rebounds, followed by Rockmart forward Emma Hindmon (12.4). They are the only two averaging double-digit rebounds, and each have played 10 games.

No. 7 Landmark Christian’s Gabbie Grooms, one of the top players in the state, is leading 2A in assists with 7.2 through 11 games. Josey’s Ke’Asia Henderson, who has also played 11 games, has 6.9.

Therrell’s Daiyona Stowards average’s a best 3.4 blocks in five games, while Spencer’s Brianna Brownlee has the most blocks with 26, good for a second-best 2.4 average.

About the Author

Follow Adam Krohn on twitter

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons used Isaiah Oliver in new role at safety Sunday against the Cardinals19h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia finally stops Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Nolan Smith gets Dawgs hyped before kickoff

Credit: Rick Scuteri

TCU earns championship berth after besting Michigan in electric Fiesta Bowl

Credit: Rick Scuteri

TCU earns championship berth after besting Michigan in electric Fiesta Bowl

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Georgia State shows growth in win over South Alabama
The Latest

Gainesville boys, girls win Lanierland titles; holiday basketball scores from Friday
Class A Basketball blog: Portal’s Jeff Brannen secures 500th career victory
Class 3A Basketball blog: Hebron girls win Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic
Featured

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican
50m ago
Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top