Class 2A blog: Checking in on girls stat leaders

Laney senior guard Kiana Turner leads all scorers with 28.3 points through nine games. The Wildcats are 7-3 and have made the playoffs every year since 2001, all under coach Otis Smart. They reached the quarterfinals last year.

Second in scoring is junior guard Ja’quoia Jones, averaging 27.2 points through 12 games for No. 10 KIPP (12-1), a program looking to make its mark after winning one playoff game since its 2011 launch.