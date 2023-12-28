Catching up with holiday basketball for Class A girls and boys teams

2. Darlington (8-1): Plays Pleasure Ridge Park (Fla.) in the North Bay Haven Christmas Classic in Panama City Beach (Fla.) on Thursday. Will face TBA opponents Friday and Saturday in the same event.

3. King’s Ridge (7-3): Plays Hilton Head Prep (S.C.) on Thursday and will face Oconee County on Friday in the St Andrews Holiday Classic.

4. Savannah (7-3): Plays Cairo (4-4) Wednesday in the Lee County Roundball Classic and will face Claxton at home Jan. 5.

5. St. Francis (6-5): Plays Southwest DeKalb on Thursday in the St. Francis Showcase. The Knights will play Division II No. 4 Greenforest on Friday.

6. Woodville-Tompkins (11-1): Plays Liberty County in the Big Blue Classic at Bradwell Institute at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Will face host Bradwell on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

7. Paideia (5-8): Lost to Mays 83-56 Dec. 9 and will play Coral Springs (Fla.) at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Stranahan (Fla.) Friday in the North Broward Prep holiday event.

8. Mt. Bethel (9-2): Has won seven consecutive games, including a 53-43 victory Wednesday against George Walton Academy in the St. Andrews Holiday Classic. Will face Rocky River (N.C.) on Thursday at 5 p.m. and St. Andrews on Friday at 5 p.m.

9. Mt. Pisgah (5-10): Beat Washington 59-53 in the Hoop Atlanta Holiday Classic on. Dec. 23 and will play Marist at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at home.

10. Temple (6-3): Plays Bremen in the 48th Annual Hillburn-Patterson Invitational in Haralson County and awaits tournament results for next opponents.

Class A Division II boys top-10

1. Portal (10-0): Beat No. 5 Calhoun County 66-63 on Dec. 23 in the Calhoun County holiday event and will play Statesboro at 7 p.m. Friday.

2. Christian Heritage (8-2): Lost to Mitchell County 70-62 Dec. 23 and plays White County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

3. Macon County (8-2): Beat Dooly County 60-57 Dec. 19 and will travel to Schley County on Jan. 3.

4. Greenforest Christian (6-4): Plays Newton at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8:30 in the Wheeler Showcase and will face St. Francis on Friday.

5. Calhoun County (8-3): Will look to stop the slide after losses to Christian Heritage 72-65 on Dec. 22 and Poral 66-63 on Dec. 23. The Cougars will play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Randolph-Clay.

6. Mitchell County (8-1): Lost to Christian Heritage 70-62 Dec. 23 and will play Central (Fla.) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Lee County Roundball Classic.

7. Jenkins County (8-0): Beat Metter 56-41Dec. 19 and plays Hephzibah on Wednesday in the Laney holiday event.

8. Seminole County (5-2): Plays Sneads (Fla.) at Chipola State College on Wednesday and will face Port St. Joe (Fla.) at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Munroe (Fla.) at 3 p.m. Friday.

9. Wheeler County (6-1): Lost to East Laurens 79-63 Dec. 19 and will play Bacon County on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

10. Clinch County (5-1) – Beat Wilcox County 63-54 on Dec. 22 and will play Irwin County on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Class A Division I girls top-10

1. St. Francis (10-4): Beat Sacred Heart 69-60 Dec. 21 in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix and will play Valor Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Fayette County at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

2. Galloway (8-5): Beat North Oconee 64-43 in the Deep South Classic at Brookwood on Dec. 22 and will play Winter Haven (Fla.) on Jan. 5 in the She Got Game Classic at Lakepoint.

3. Athens Christian (9-2): Beat Central Gwinnett 52-36 Dec. 19 and will play Stephens County on Thursday and Habersham Central on Friday in the Stephens County Holiday Classic.

4. Oglethorpe County (9-1): Beat North Hall 50-49 Dec. 22 at Commerce and will play Portland (Tenn.) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Berkley (S.C.) at 11:15 a.m. and Philip Simmons (SC) Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Carolina Invitational in Charleston.

5. Mount Pisgah (9-4): Lost to Rockdale County 59-50 Dec. 23 at the Southern Metro Shootout at Eagle’s Landing and will face Marist at home on Jan. 5.

6. Rabun County (7-4): Beat Chambers 42-17, lost to Wren (S.C.) 59-52 and beat Scottsboro 50-40 in the InsiderExposure Cherokee Invitational in Cherokee. Will play in the Battle of the States tournament against Polk County (Tenn.) Thursday.

7. Bryan County (9-1): Plays at Montgomery County at 3:30 p.m. Friday

8. Swainsboro (3-3): Beat Veterans 51-50 and will play Savannah on Thursday and South Effingham on Friday in the in the Jenkins Holiday Tournament in Savannah.

9. Heard County (9-1): Beat LaGrange 52-25 Dec. 22 and will play against Northgate on Thursday and Upson-Lee on Friday in holiday action.

10. Lamar County (7-3): Plays this weekend against Wilkinson County at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Oscar Wimberley Classic at Lamar County.

Class A Division II girls top-10

1. Greenforest (6-4): Plays Thursday against Creekside and Friday against Woodward in the St. Francis Holiday Showcase.

2. Clinch County (4-2): Lost to Wilcox County 53-35 in the Renalda Pierce Tournament at Turner County and will play Irwin County on the road Jan. 5.

3. Taylor County (11-2): Lost to Randolph-Clay 40-36 Dec. 22 and will play at Manchester at 6 p.m. Jan. 2.

4. Montgomery County (8-0): Beat Vidalia 51-38 Dec. 16 and plays against Bryan County at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

5. Terrell County (7-2): Lost to Lee County 48-44 Dec. 16 and will play at Westover at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 before hosting Lee County at 6 p.m. Jan. 5.

6. Towns County (7-3): Plays Hayesville (N.C.) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a holiday event and awaits tournament results for weekend opponents.

7. Early County (8-1): Plays at 1 p.m. Thursday against Thomas County Central in the Vereen Christmas Shootout at Colquitt County and faces Glynn Academy at 1 p.m. Friday.

8. Lake Oconee Academy (7-5): Beat North Bay Haven (Fla.) 69-23 Dec. 23 and will play Warren County on the road at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

9. Seminole County (6-3): Lost to Pelham 44-39 Wednesday and will play Early County at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 at home.

10. Wilcox County (10-0): Beat Clinch County 53-35 in the Renalda Pierce Tournament on Dec. 22 and will play Treutlen at home on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.