Carver-Atlanta’s Darren Myles proud of his team’s determination

It might not have been a season-defining victory, but Carver-Atlanta coach Darren Myles learned a lot about his team in its opening game at LaGrange in Week 1 of the high school football season.

Carver, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, defeated Class 4A 10th-ranked LaGrange 28-12 after holding a slim 14-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Class 3A teams ranked in the top-10 compiled a 9-1 record on the opening weekend. Then-No. 7 Oconee County suffered the only setback, losing to Class 4A North Oconee 29-12.

“The boys did a great job battling on the road against a high school with a rich tradition,” said Carver’s Myles, when speaking about LaGrange, a program that trails only Valdosta (944-263-34) in all-time victories with a record of 791-388-40.

“(We’re) talking about the second-most victories in the state of Georgia, behind Valdosta,” Myles said. “And the guys going into an environment like, into the battle, and it definitely was a battle. It was tight going into the fourth quarter. We were ahead 14-12, and they were threatening to score.”

Carver-Atlanta put away the game after returning two LaGrange turnovers for touchdowns. Calik Hill returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown to expand Carver’s lead, and Joshua Stone, an Arkansas State-commitment, returned an interception 40 yards for a score.

“We forced a fumble, scooped it and ran it down 99 yards with a touchdown,” Myles said. “We came back on the next drive and got a pick-six. We could have folded, but we didn’t bend and didn’t break. That’s why we choose those type of games, to get us ready for our region and the playoffs.”

No. 1 Cedar Grove, also in tough Region 5, outlasted Dutchtown 34-33, and No. 5 Sandy Creek moved up one spot in the polls to No. 5 after beating Newnan 38-10.

The ranked Savannah teams also performed well, highlighted by Jake Merklinger leading No. 2 Calvary Day past Islands 49-8 on 9-of-16 passing for 199 yards and four touchdowns. No. 6 Savannah Christian had few issues at Hilton Head Christian (S.C.) during a 49-0 victory.

Dougherty entered the top 10 this week after beating Westover, replacing Oconee County.

Class 3A Top 10

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0) Last week: Beat Dutchtown 34-33.

2. (2) Calvary Day (1-0) Last week: Beat Islands 49-8.

3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (1-0) Last week: Beat LaGrange 28-12.

4. (4) Thomasville (1-0) Last week: Beat Brooks County 42-20.

5. (6) Sandy Creek (1-0) Last week: Beat Newnan 38-10.

6. (8) Savannah Christian (1-0) Last week: Beat Hilton Head Christian, S.C., 49-0.

7. (5) Stephens County (1-0) Last week: Beat Habersham Central 31-29.

8. (9) Monroe Area (1-0) Last week: Beat Loganville 10-0.

9. (10) Carver-Columbus (1-0) Last week: Beat Hardaway 47-6.

10. (NR) Dougherty (1-0) Last week: Beat Westover 32-15.