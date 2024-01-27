Carrollton defends GHSA girls team duals championship against talented field

Carrollton’s 49-27 victory over Greenbrier in the championship match successfully defended the Trojans’ state title from last season and marked the second overall title for Carrollton in the GHSA Girls Team Duals State Championships at West Georgia Saturday.
In the championship match, the Trojans were led by Hailey Lussier (235 pounds), Gabby Carnes (110), Isabella Moore (120), Bailey Moore (130), Maggie Dudley (135), Madison Cooley (140), Johana Mejia (145), Sierha Lopes (170) and Journey Gray (190), each securing victories.
On the path to the championship, Carrollton defeated Meadowcreek 72-12 and Gainesville 54-30 on Friday. In the semifinals of the winner’s bracket against Gilmer, Carrollton won 45-33 and got victories from Gray (190), Sherlyn Quinonez (100), Carnes (110), Isabella Moore (120), Bailey Moore (130), Dudley (135), Mejia (145) and Lopes (170).
Runner-up Greenbrier opened the tournament with a 69-9 victory over Putnam County and then beat Lumpkin County 51-27. The Wolfpack defeated Jordan 42-33 in the semifinals to earn a berth in the championship match against Carrollton.
In the consolation bracket, Gainesville narrowly defeated Gilmer 42-40 to secure the third-place finish. The Red Elephants opened the tournament with a victory over Richmond Hill 57-24 but lost to Carrollton in the second round 54-30. Gainesville then beat Houston County 54-27, Chestatee 54-30 and Jordan 39-38 to secure a berth in the 3rd/4th matchup against Gilmer.
In the inaugural event last year, the girls featured an eight-team bracket before expanding to 16 teams this season, matching the size of the boy’s brackets. To see the full girls bracket, follow the link to TrackWrestling.