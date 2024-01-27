Carrollton defends GHSA girls team duals championship against talented field

Carrollton’s 49-27 victory over Greenbrier in the championship match successfully defended the Trojans’ state title from last season and marked the second overall title for Carrollton in the GHSA Girls Team Duals State Championships at West Georgia Saturday.

In the championship match, the Trojans were led by Hailey Lussier (235 pounds), Gabby Carnes (110), Isabella Moore (120), Bailey Moore (130), Maggie Dudley (135), Madison Cooley (140), Johana Mejia (145), Sierha Lopes (170) and Journey Gray (190), each securing victories.

On the path to the championship, Carrollton defeated Meadowcreek 72-12 and Gainesville 54-30 on Friday. In the semifinals of the winner’s bracket against Gilmer, Carrollton won 45-33 and got victories from Gray (190), Sherlyn Quinonez (100), Carnes (110), Isabella Moore (120), Bailey Moore (130), Dudley (135), Mejia (145) and Lopes (170).