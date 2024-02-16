Camden County leads Buford state’s highest class, wrestling updates from Thursday

Defending-champion Camden County amassed 133 points and is enjoying a nine-point lead after the first day of action at the GHSA traditional wrestling championships at the Centreplex in Macon.

The Wildcats lead Buford (124 points), West Forsyth (51), Brookwood (44.5) and Colquitt County (38). Jesse Batten (285 pounds), Joseph Schulze (215), Ryder Wilder (190), Konlin Weaver (157), Brock Weaver (150), Roderick Zow (144), Waylon Rozier (138), Anthony Santos (132), Hunter Prosen (126), Brandon Higgins (120), Bradley Patterson (113) and Elijah Hattaway (106) each are still alive in the winner’s bracket for the Wildcats.

In Class 6A, South Effingham (79.5) narrowly leads Woodward Academy (60), Jackson County (50), Glynn Academy (49) and Lassiter (45.5). In Class 5A, there’s a tight grouping at the top of the standings and Woodland-Cartersville is leading with 79 points ahead of Jefferson (75) and Ola (71.5). Central-Carroll has a commanding lead on Class 4A with 94 points ahead of Perry (47.5), North Oconee (45.5), Troup (44) and Southwest DeKalb (37).