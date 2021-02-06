X

Basketball scores from Saturday

Wheeler's Samuel Hines Jr. (20) gets off a shot during 2020 GHSA State Basketball Class Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Wheeler won 60-59 over Grayson. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta

Boys

Bacon County 60, Swainsboro 41

Butler 42, Jefferson County 33

Calhoun 62, Blessed Trinity 45

Cedar Shoals 60, Warner Robins 59

Chattahoochee 76, Riverwood 66

Chattahoochee County 39, Schley County 36

Chattooga 51, Model 48

Drew Charter 77, Fulton Leadership Academy 51

Glynn Academy 40, Richmond Hill 38

Grayson 74, Parkview 65

Hiram 62, Cartersville 59

Houston County 51, Bleckley County 41

Jeff Davis 52, Woodville-Tompkins 47

Laney 59, Washington County 58

M. L. King 88, Lithonia 68

Marietta 56, Hillgrove 52

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 58, Lakeview Academy 56

Newton 74, Brookwood 61

North Murray 58, Rockmart 55

Putnam County 60, Oglethorpe County 43

Stratford Academy 76, Our Lady of Mercy 55

Tri-Cities 97, Forest Park 52

Girls

Brookstone 45, Deerfield-Windsor 36

Buford 57, Dacula 33

Burke County 72, Richmond Academy 4

Carrollton 68, Paulding County 22

Central-Carroll 53, Villa Rica 50

Chestatee 57, Flowery Branch 46

Claxton 57, Screven County 39

Coahulla Creek 58, Dalton 52

Columbia 60, Lovett 22

Douglass 58, Redan 49

Greenbrier 57, Lakeside-Evans 33

Greenville 70, Manchester 27

Hebron Christian 56, Wesleyan 46

Hiram 58, Cartersville 21

McEachern 70, East Coweta 36

North Oconee 46, Madison County 41

Pebblebrook 86, South Cobb 49

Putnam County 51, Oglethorpe County 50

Ringgold 61, LaFayette 31

Stephenson 74, Druid Hills 52

Swainsboro 53, Bacon County 42

Veterans 43, Peach County 33

Westside-Macon 31, Rutland 29

Woodward Academy 76, Creekside 14

