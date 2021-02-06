Basketball scores from Saturday

Boys
Bacon County 60, Swainsboro 41
Butler 42, Jefferson County 33
Calhoun 62, Blessed Trinity 45
Cedar Shoals 60, Warner Robins 59
Chattahoochee 76, Riverwood 66
Chattahoochee County 39, Schley County 36
Chattooga 51, Model 48
Drew Charter 77, Fulton Leadership Academy 51
Glynn Academy 40, Richmond Hill 38
Grayson 74, Parkview 65
Hiram 62, Cartersville 59
Houston County 51, Bleckley County 41
Jeff Davis 52, Woodville-Tompkins 47
Laney 59, Washington County 58
M. L. King 88, Lithonia 68
Marietta 56, Hillgrove 52
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 58, Lakeview Academy 56
Newton 74, Brookwood 61
North Murray 58, Rockmart 55
Putnam County 60, Oglethorpe County 43
Stratford Academy 76, Our Lady of Mercy 55
Tri-Cities 97, Forest Park 52
Girls
Brookstone 45, Deerfield-Windsor 36
Buford 57, Dacula 33
Burke County 72, Richmond Academy 4
Carrollton 68, Paulding County 22
Central-Carroll 53, Villa Rica 50
Chestatee 57, Flowery Branch 46
Claxton 57, Screven County 39
Coahulla Creek 58, Dalton 52
Columbia 60, Lovett 22
Douglass 58, Redan 49
Greenbrier 57, Lakeside-Evans 33
Greenville 70, Manchester 27
Hebron Christian 56, Wesleyan 46
Hiram 58, Cartersville 21
McEachern 70, East Coweta 36
North Oconee 46, Madison County 41
Pebblebrook 86, South Cobb 49
Putnam County 51, Oglethorpe County 50
Ringgold 61, LaFayette 31
Stephenson 74, Druid Hills 52
Swainsboro 53, Bacon County 42
Veterans 43, Peach County 33
Westside-Macon 31, Rutland 29
Woodward Academy 76, Creekside 14
