Basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Baldwin 57, Dublin 49
Banks County 74, Cherokee Bluff 64
Cass 77, North Springs 71
Cedar Shoals 71, East Hall 34
Centennial 53, Cambridge 44
Chattahoochee 86, Johns Creek 71
Coahulla Creek 54, Rockmart 44
Columbia 68, South Atlanta 36
Cornerstone Prep Academy 49, Cherokee Christian 43
Creekside 75, Drew 54
Creekside Christian Academy, GA 79, Westfield School 32
Cumberland Christian Academy 70, King’s Academy, GA 55
Dalton 61, East Paulding 53
Darlington 42, Harrison 23
Discovery 86, Duluth 61
Fellowship Christian 75, Brandon Hall 61
First Presbyterian 63, Georgia Military 48
Gainesville 56, Denmark 40
Galloway School 55, Trinity Christian 46
Griffin 61, Starr’s Mill 56
Kell 76, Pope 63
KIPP Atlanta Charter 52, Therrell 41
LaGrange 55, Harris County 51
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 69, North Murray 51
Lithia Springs 61, Villa Rica 0
Loganville 46, Greenbrier 40
McDonough 74, Hampton 38
Morgan County 61, Monroe Area 49
Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 103, Atlanta Classical Academy 20
New Manchester 57, Grady 51
Newnan 66, Banneker 54
North Atlanta 53, Tucker 43
North Cobb Christian 76, Paulding County 70
North Gwinnett 65, Mill Creek 49
North Hall 73, West Hall 47
Northview 52, Decatur 32
Pebblebrook 74, Tri-Cities 64
Pickens 67, Ridgeland 53
Providence Christian 67, George Walton Academy 53
Rome 71, Carrollton 62
Roswell 63, Etowah 54
Sonoraville 71, Adairsville 67
Southwest Atlanta Christian 66, Landmark Christian 55
St. Francis 95, Lakeview Academy 40
St. Pius X 77, Lakeside-DeKalb 39
Tallulah Falls 60, Bethlehem Christian 29
Towers 60, Elite Scholars Academy 59
Trion 48, Armuchee 41
Walnut Grove 64, Johnson-Gainesville 39
War Hill Christian 65, Covenant Christian 31
Washington 87, B.E.S.T. Academy 84
Wheeler at South Cobb, late
Whitewater 58, McIntosh 57
Winder-Barrow 83, Central Gwinnett 55
Woodland-Cartersville 80, Pepperell 70
Girls
Archer 66, Meadowcreek 27
Baldwin 48, Dublin 40
Banks County 63, Cherokee Bluff 42
Banneker 57, Newnan 39
Central-Carroll 49, Southeast Whitfield 31
Collins Hill 56, Mountain View 36
Dalton 44, East Paulding 40
Douglass 55, Carver-Atlanta 26
Elite Scholars Academy 47, Towers 37
Galloway School 68, Trinity Christian 48
Griffin 52, Starr’s Mill 36
Harris County 57, LaGrange 33
Heard County 60, Oak Mountain Academy 18
Jackson-Atlanta 63, Chapel Hill 10
Johns Creek 39, Chattahoochee 34
Kell 79, Pope 63
Kennesaw Mountain 43, Lassiter 26
KIPP Atlanta Charter 44, Therrell 32
Lithia Springs 74, Villa Rica 45
Loganville 57, Greenbrier 28
Lovett 36, Coretta Scott King 16
M. L. King 63, Lithonia 20
McIntosh 54, Whitewater 46
Morgan County 41, Monroe Area 40
Mt. de Sales 53, Athens Christian 11
New Manchester 66, Grady 35
North Cobb Christian 56, Paulding County 43
North Gwinnett 40, Mill Creek 26
Roswell 64, Etowah 59
South Atlanta 41, Columbia 29
South Forsyth 46, Forsyth Central 36
Southwest DeKalb 71, Stone Mountain 27
Spalding 56, Rutland 22
Sprayberry 59, Allatoona 24
St. Pius X 50, Lakeside-DeKalb 31
Tallulah Falls 73, Bethlehem Christian 11
Westfield School 63, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 17
Wheeler 58, South Cobb 39
Winder-Barrow 50, Central Gwinnett 46
Woodland-Stockbridge 49, Union Grove 47
Woodstock 51, Cherokee 46
