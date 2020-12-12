X

Basketball scores from Friday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 41 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Boys

Baldwin 57, Dublin 49

Banks County 74, Cherokee Bluff 64

Cass 77, North Springs 71

Cedar Shoals 71, East Hall 34

Centennial 53, Cambridge 44

Chattahoochee 86, Johns Creek 71

Coahulla Creek 54, Rockmart 44

Columbia 68, South Atlanta 36

Cornerstone Prep Academy 49, Cherokee Christian 43

Creekside 75, Drew 54

Creekside Christian Academy, GA 79, Westfield School 32

Cumberland Christian Academy 70, King’s Academy, GA 55

Dalton 61, East Paulding 53

Darlington 42, Harrison 23

Discovery 86, Duluth 61

Fellowship Christian 75, Brandon Hall 61

First Presbyterian 63, Georgia Military 48

Gainesville 56, Denmark 40

Galloway School 55, Trinity Christian 46

Griffin 61, Starr’s Mill 56

Kell 76, Pope 63

KIPP Atlanta Charter 52, Therrell 41

LaGrange 55, Harris County 51

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 69, North Murray 51

Lithia Springs 61, Villa Rica 0

Loganville 46, Greenbrier 40

McDonough 74, Hampton 38

Morgan County 61, Monroe Area 49

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 103, Atlanta Classical Academy 20

New Manchester 57, Grady 51

Newnan 66, Banneker 54

North Atlanta 53, Tucker 43

North Cobb Christian 76, Paulding County 70

North Gwinnett 65, Mill Creek 49

North Hall 73, West Hall 47

Northview 52, Decatur 32

Pebblebrook 74, Tri-Cities 64

Pickens 67, Ridgeland 53

Providence Christian 67, George Walton Academy 53

Rome 71, Carrollton 62

Roswell 63, Etowah 54

Sonoraville 71, Adairsville 67

Southwest Atlanta Christian 66, Landmark Christian 55

St. Francis 95, Lakeview Academy 40

St. Pius X 77, Lakeside-DeKalb 39

Tallulah Falls 60, Bethlehem Christian 29

Towers 60, Elite Scholars Academy 59

Trion 48, Armuchee 41

Walnut Grove 64, Johnson-Gainesville 39

War Hill Christian 65, Covenant Christian 31

Washington 87, B.E.S.T. Academy 84

Wheeler at South Cobb, late

Whitewater 58, McIntosh 57

Winder-Barrow 83, Central Gwinnett 55

Woodland-Cartersville 80, Pepperell 70

Girls

Archer 66, Meadowcreek 27

Baldwin 48, Dublin 40

Banks County 63, Cherokee Bluff 42

Banneker 57, Newnan 39

Central-Carroll 49, Southeast Whitfield 31

Collins Hill 56, Mountain View 36

Dalton 44, East Paulding 40

Douglass 55, Carver-Atlanta 26

Elite Scholars Academy 47, Towers 37

Galloway School 68, Trinity Christian 48

Griffin 52, Starr’s Mill 36

Harris County 57, LaGrange 33

Heard County 60, Oak Mountain Academy 18

Jackson-Atlanta 63, Chapel Hill 10

Johns Creek 39, Chattahoochee 34

Kell 79, Pope 63

Kennesaw Mountain 43, Lassiter 26

KIPP Atlanta Charter 44, Therrell 32

Lithia Springs 74, Villa Rica 45

Loganville 57, Greenbrier 28

Lovett 36, Coretta Scott King 16

M. L. King 63, Lithonia 20

McIntosh 54, Whitewater 46

Morgan County 41, Monroe Area 40

Mt. de Sales 53, Athens Christian 11

New Manchester 66, Grady 35

North Cobb Christian 56, Paulding County 43

North Gwinnett 40, Mill Creek 26

Roswell 64, Etowah 59

South Atlanta 41, Columbia 29

South Forsyth 46, Forsyth Central 36

Southwest DeKalb 71, Stone Mountain 27

Spalding 56, Rutland 22

Sprayberry 59, Allatoona 24

St. Pius X 50, Lakeside-DeKalb 31

Tallulah Falls 73, Bethlehem Christian 11

Westfield School 63, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 17

Wheeler 58, South Cobb 39

Winder-Barrow 50, Central Gwinnett 46

Woodland-Stockbridge 49, Union Grove 47

Woodstock 51, Cherokee 46

