Basketball first-round primer: Metro Atlanta teams open as favorites

– Taking roll: Greater Atlanta Christian has won five boys state titles since 2010. St. Francis has won four. Both failed to get out of their regions, breaking playoff streaks of 13 years or longer. Thomasville’s boys also are home, ending a streak of 20 state appearances. Among girls teams, the longest broken streak, dating to 2008, belonged to Washington County. Tift County’s boys (since 1994) and McEachern’s girls (since 1998) hold the longest active streaks.

– Best boys games: Milton plays at Wheeler in Class 7A. Milton has won three state titles this century, Wheeler seven, and both were champs in 2021. Drew Charter, the 2022 Class A Public champion, plays at No. 1 Columbia in Class 2A. King’s Ridge Christian, ranked No. 3 in Class A Division II, plays at No. 6 Social Circle, the 2021 Class A Public runner-up. Gilmer, playing at home, can win its first state-playoff game since 1959 against Hart County. Both are just outside the top 10 in Class 3A.

– Best girl games: Forest Park, which has reached the semifinals or better each of the past seven seasons, travels to Marist, the Class 4A champion in 2022. Both moved up to Class 6A this season. Hebron Christian, the only unbeaten boys or girls team at 27-0, drew No. 7 White County in 4A. No. 9 Hillgrove is playing at No. 6 Archer in Class 7A.

– Tidbits: White County’s boys (school opened in 1957) and Pebblebrook’s girls (school opened in 1966) won region titles for the first time last week. Thomson’s girls won their first region since 1950. Walton’s girls won their first since 1983. Irwin County’s girls are their region’s second seed despite winning only three games. They upset one-loss Bacon County in the region semifinals last week to earn their first home playoff game in history. Now bidding for its first state win in 45 years, Irwin plays East Laurens on Tuesday.

– Happy to be here: With eight classifications, twice what existed 25 years ago, the state tournament is not picky. More than 20% of teams (105 of 512) have losing records. The Carver-Atlanta boys, who are 0-25, automatically qualified out of four-team Region 5-3A and will travel to Adairsville, which hasn’t won a state playoff game since 1999. Bowdon’s girls, at 1-18, also made it.

– Next: The second round will be Friday and Saturday at the home court of the higher-seeded team.

Becky Taylor of the Georgia Basketball Project contributed to this report.

Boys First Round Feb 21-22

Class 7A

R5 #3 Osborne at R6 #2 Denmark

R8 #4 Collins Hill at R7 #1 Norcross

R3 #3 Harrison at R4 #2 Newton

R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R1 #1 Lowndes

R6 #3 West Forsyth at R5 #2 Cherokee

R7 #4 Berkmar at R8 #1 Buford

R4 #3 Parkview at R3 #2 Hillgrove

R1 #4 Colquitt County at R2 #1 Carrollton

R1 #3 Camden County at R2 #2 Westlake

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 McEachern

R7 #3 North Gwinnett at R8 #2 Mill Creek

R6 #4 Milton at R5 #1 Wheeler

R2 #3 Campbell at R1 #2 Valdosta

R3 #4 Marietta at R4 #1 Grayson

R8 #3 Mountain View at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge

R5 #4 Walton at R6 #1 Lambert

Class 6A

R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R6 #2 River Ridge

R8 #4 North Forsyth at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity

R3 #3 Woodward Academy at R4 #2 Riverwood

R2 #4 Evans at R1 #1 Lee County

R6 #3 Sequoyah at R5 #2 South Paulding

R7 #4 Sprayberry at R8 #1 Lanier

R4 #3 Marist at R3 #2 Lovejoy

R1 #4 Houston County at R2 #1 Grovetown

R1 #3 Tift County at R2 #2 Brunswick

R4 #4 South Cobb at R3 #1 Jonesboro

R7 #3 Alpharetta at R8 #2 Shiloh

R6 #4 Rome at R5 #1 Alexander

R2 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R1 #2 Veterans

R3 #4 Rockdale County at R4 #1 St. Pius X

R8 #3 Habersham Central at R7 #2 Pope

R5 #4 Paulding County at R6 #1 Etowah

Class 5A

R5 #3 Tri-Cities at R6 #2 Cambridge

R8 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R7 #1 Hiram

R3 #3 Northgate at R4 #2 Tucker

R2 #4 Jones County at R1 #1 Bradwell Institute

R6 #3 North Springs at R5 #2 Mays

R7 #4 Cartersville at R8 #1 Winder-Barrow

R4 #3 Lithonia at R3 #2 Northside-Columbus

R1 #4 Greenbrier at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing

R1 #3 Statesboro at R2 #2 Union Grove

R4 #4 Chamblee at R3 #1 McIntosh

R7 #3 Cass at R8 #2 Jefferson

R6 #4 Chattahoochee at R5 #1 Chapel Hill

R2 #3 Dutchtown at R1 #2 Coffee

R3 #4 Harris County at R4 #1 Decatur

R8 #3 Eastside at R7 #2 Calhoun

R5 #4 Jackson-Atlanta at R6 #1 Kell

Class 4A

R5 #3 McDonough at R6 #2 Holy Innocents’

R8 #4 Seckinger at R7 #1 Sonoraville

R3 #3 Southeast Bulloch at R4 #2 Whitewater

R2 #4 Spalding at R1 #1 Westover

R6 #3 Miller Grove at R5 #2 Pace Academy

R7 #4 Southeast Whitefield at R8 #1 Walnut Grove

R4 #3 LaGrange at R3 #2 Burke County

R1 #4 Cairo at R2 #1 Baldwin

R1 #3 Shaw at R2 #2 Perry

R4 #4 Trinity Christian at R3 #1 Benedictine

R7 #3 Northwest Whitfield at R8 #2 Madison County

R6 #4 Druid Hills at R5 #1 Lovett

R2 #3 Westside-Macon at R1 #2 Bainbridge

R3 #4 New Hampstead at R4 #1 Fayette County

R8 #3 North Oconee at R7 #2 Central-Carrollton

R5 #4 Woodland-Stockbridge at R6 #1 Southwest DeKalb

Class 3A

R5 #3 Douglass at R6 #2 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

R8 #4 Hebron Christian at R7 #1 White County

R3 #3 Beach at R4 #2 Harlem

R2 #4 Mary Persons at R1 #1 Dougherty

R6 #3 LaFayette at R5 #2 Cedar Grove

R7 #4 Pickens at R8 #1 Monroe Area

R4 #3 Salem at R3 #2 Long County

R1 #4 Carver-Columbus at R2 #1 Upson-Lee

R1 #3 Crisp County at R2 #2 Jackson

R4 #4 Hephzibah at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah

R7 #3 Wesleyan at R8 #2 Stephens County

R6 #4 Ringgold at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R2 #3 Peach County at R1 #2 Monroe

R3 #4 Groves at R4 #1 Cross Creek

R8 #3 Hart County at R7 #2 Gilmer

R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #1 Adairsville

Class 2A

R5 #3 Callaway at R6 #2 Washington

R8 #4 Athens Academy at R7 #1 Model

R3 #3 Toombs County at R4 #2 Putnam County

R2 #4 Rutland at R1 #1 Dodge County

R6 #3 North Cobb Christian at R5 #2 Redan

R7 #4 Rockmart at R8 #1 Providence Christian

R4 #3 Butler at R3 #2 Tattnall County

R1 #4 Cook at R2 #1 Spencer

R1 #3 Fitzgerald at R2 #2 Central-Macon

R4 #4 Thomson at R3 #1 Windsor Forest

R7 #3 Murray County at R8 #2 Union County

R6 #4 Drew Charter at R5 #1 Columbia

R2 #3 Northeast-Macon at R1 #2 Sumter County

R3 #4 Vidalia at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta

R8 #3 Banks County at R7 #2 North Murray

R5 #4 Landmark Christian at R6 #1 South Atlanta

Class A Division I

R5 #3 Prince Avenue at R6 #2 Mt. Pisgah

R8 #4 Elbert County at R7 #1 Darlington

R3 #3 Bryan County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Jefferson County at R1 #1 Irwin County

R6 #3 Mt. Bethel at R5 #2 Oglethorpe County

R7 #4 Dade County at R8 #1 Athens Christian

R4 #3 Crawford County at R3 #2 Savannah

R1 #4 Bacon County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Pelham at R2 #2 East Laurens

R4 #4 Lamar County at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins

R7 #3 Trion at R8 #2 Rabun County

R6 #4 King’s Ridge at R5 #1 Social Circle

R2 #3 Dublin at R1 #2 Brooks County

R3 #4 Screven County at R4 #1 Temple

R8 #3 Tallulah Falls at R7 #2 Chattooga

R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon

Class A Division II

R5 #3 GMC at R6 #2 Manchester

R8 #4 Towns County at R7 #1 Greenforest

R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R4 #2 Hawkinsville

R2 #4 Atkinson County at R1 #1 Calhoun County

R6 #3 Chattahoochee County at R5 #2 Hancock Central

R7 #4 SACA at R8 #1 Warren County

R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 Jenkins County

R1 #4 Early County at R2 #1 Charlton County

R1 #3 Randolph-Clay at R2 #2 Turner County

R4 #4 Treutlen at R3 #1 Portal

R7 #3 Fulton Leadership Academy at R8 #2 Aquinas

R6 #4 Greenville at R5 #1 Wilkinson County

R2 #3 Clinch County at R1 #2 Mitchell County

R3 #4 Montgomery County at R4 #1 Dooly County

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R7 #2 Christian Heritage

R5 #4 Twiggs County at R6 #1 Macon County

Girls First Round Feb. 21-22

Class 7A

R5 #3 North Cobb at R6 #2 Lambert

R8 #4 Collins Hill at R7 #1 Norcross

R3 #3 Hillgrove at R4 #2 Archer

R2 #4 Westlake at R1 #1 Lowndes

R6 #3 West Forsyth at R5 #2 Cherokee

R7 #4 Duluth at R8 #1 Buford

R4 #3 Grayson at R3 #2 North Paulding

R1 #4 Richmond Hill at R2 #1 Pebblebrook

R1 #3 Colquitt County at R2 #2 Campbell

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 McEachern

R7 #3 North Gwinnett at R8 #2 Central Gwinnett

R6 #4 Denmark at R5 #1 Walton

R2 #3 Carrollton at R1 #2 Valdosta

R3 #4 Harrison at R4 #1 Brookwood

R8 #3 Mill Creek at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge

R5 #4 Wheeler at R6 #1 South Forsyth

Class 6A

R5 #3 New Manchester at R6 #2 Woodstock

R8 #4 Gainesville at R7 #1 Sprayberry

R3 #3 Lovejoy at R4 #2 Riverwood

R2 #4 Glynn Academy at R1 #1 Veterans

R6 #3 Sequoyah at R5 #2 Douglas County

R7 #4 Pope at R8 #1 North Forsyth

R4 #3 St. Pius X at R3 #2 Woodward Academy

R1 #4 Thomas County Central at R2 #1 Brunswick

R1 #3 Lee County at R2 #2 South Effingham

R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R3 #1 Rockdale County

R7 #3 Lassiter at R8 #2 Habersham Central

R6 #4 Rome at R5 #1 Langston Hughes

R2 #3 Grovetown at R1 #2 Tift County

R3 #4 Forest Park at R4 #1 Marist

R8 #3 Shiloh at R7 #2 Blessed Trinity

R5 #4 Alexander at R6 #1 River Ridge

Class 5A

R5 #3 Banneker at R6 #2 Cambridge

R8 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R7 #1 Calhoun

R3 #3 McIntosh at R4 #2 Arabia Mountain

R2 #4 Jones County at R1 #1 Ware County

R6 #3 Centennial at R5 #2 Midtown

R7 #4 Cartersville at R8 #1 Jefferson

R4 #3 Chamblee at R3 #2 Harris County

R1 #4 Statesboro at R2 #1 Warner Robins

R1 #3 Greenbrier at R2 #2 Union Grove

R4 #4 Lithonia at R3 #1 Northside-Columbus

R7 #3 Dalton at R8 #2 Loganville

R6 #4 GAC at R5 #1 Maynard Jackson

R2 #3 Eagle’s Landing at R1 #2 Bradwell Institute

R3 #4 Northgate at R4 #1 Decatur

R8 #3 Flowery Branch at R7 #2 Hiram

R5 #4 Lithia Springs at R6 #1 Kell

Class 4A

R5 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge at R6 #2 Westminster

R8 #4 East Hall at R7 #1 Northwest Whitfield

R3 #3 Islands at R4 #2 Fayette County

R2 #4 West Laurens at R1 #1 Hardaway

R6 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R5 #2 Stockbridge

R7 #4 Central-Carrollton at R8 #1 Chestatee

R4 #3 Starr’s Mill at R3 #2 Wayne County

R1 #4 Bainbridge at R2 #1 Griffin

R1 #3 Shaw at R2 #2 Baldwin

R4 #4 Troup County at R3 #1 Burke County

R7 #3 Sonoraville at R8 #2 East Forsyth

R6 #4 Hapeville Charter at R5 #1 Luella

R2 #3 Howard at R1 #2 Westover

R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R4 #1 Trinity Christian

R8 #3 North Hall at R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa

R5 #4 Pace Academy at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

R5 #3 Douglass at R6 #2 Coahulla Creek

R8 #4 Franklin County at R7 #1 Wesleyan

R3 #3 Long County at R4 #2 Morgan County

R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus

R6 #3 Bremen at R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta

R7 #4 White County at R8 #1 Hebron Christian

R4 #3 Hephzibah at R3 #2 Liberty County

R1 #4 Thomasville at R2 #1 Mary Persons

R1 #3 Dougherty at R2 #2 Peach County

R4 #4 Salem at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R7 #3 Dawson County at R8 #2 Hart County

R6 #4 Adairsville at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R2 #3 Jackson at R1 #2 Monroe

R3 #4 Savannah Country Day at R4 #1 Cross creek

R8 #3 Oconee County at R7 #2 Lumpkin County

R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R6 #1 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Class 2A

R5 #3 Callaway at R6 #2 KIPP Atlanta

R8 #4 Union County at R7 #1 Murray County

R3 #3 Vidalia at R4 #2 Josey

R2 #4 Academy for Classical Education at R1 #1 Dodge County

R6 #3 North Cobb Christian at R5 #2 Columbia

R7 #4 North Murray at R8 #1 Banks County

R4 #3 Laney at R3 #2 Brantley County

R1 #4 Worth County at R2 #1 Central-Macon

R1 #3 Berrien at R2 #2 Northeast-Macon

R4 #4 Butler at R3 #1 Tattnall County

R7 #3 Fannin County at R8 #2 Athens Academy

R6 #4 Washington at R5 #1 Landmark Christian

R2 #3 Spencer at R1 #2 Fitzgerald

R3 #4 Pierce County at R4 #1 Thomson

R8 #3 East Jackson at R7 #2 Model

R5 #4 ELCA at R6 #1 Mt. Paran

Class A Division I

R5 #3 Social Circle at R6 #2 Galloway

R8 #4 Tallulah Falls at R7 #1 Darlington

R3 #3 Screven County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Bleckley County at R1 #1 Pelham

R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R5 #2 Prince Avenue

R7 #4 Trion at R8 #1 Elbert County

R4 #3 Temple at R3 #2 Bryan County

R1 #4 Brooks County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Bacon County at R2 #2 Dublin

R4 #4 Crawford County at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins

R7 #3 Pepperell at R8 #2 Rabun County

R6 #4 Paideia at R5 #1 Oglethorpe County

R2 #3 East Laurens at R1 #2 Irwin County

R3 #4 Savannah at R4 #1 Lamar County

R8 #3 Athens Christian at R7 #2 Chattooga

R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 St. Francis

Class A Division II

R5 #3 Georgia Military College at R6 #2 Macon County

R8 #4 Warren County at R7 #1 Mt. Zion-Carrollton

R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R4 #2 Wilcox County

R2 #4 Echols County at R1 #1 Early County

R6 #3 Schley County at R5 #2 Glascock County

R7 #4 Bowdon at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy

R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 Jenkins County

R1 #4 Mitchell County at R2 #1 Turner County

R1 #3 Calhoun County at R2 #2 Clinch County

R4 #4 Treutlen at R3 #1 Montgomery County

R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R8 #2 Towns County

R6 #4 Chattahoochee County at R5 #1 Johnson County

R2 #3 Charlton County at R1 #2 Randolph-Clay

R3 #4 Emanuel County Institute at R4 #1 Hawkinsville

R8 #3 Greene County at R7 #2 Greenforest

R5 #4 Twiggs County at R6 #1 Taylor County