Baseball, soccer and lacrosse scores from Monday

Baseball
Banks County 14, Riverside Military 2
Baylor School, TN 6, Gordon Lee 2
Blessed Trinity 6, Woodland-Cartersville 1
Cairo 1, Bainbridge 0
Calvary Day 11, Islands 2
Centennial 7, Riverwood 2
Coffee 5, Tift County 2
Collins Hill 5, Mountain View 3
Dacula 7, Shiloh 5
Dalton 11, Douglas County 0
Decatur 11, Chamblee 3
Drew 15, Banneker 8
Dutchtown 14, Eagle’s Landing 4
East Paulding 3, Rome 2
Effingham County 11, Bradwell Institute 0
Glynn Academy 1, Richmond Hill 0
Grayson 9, Parkview 2
Greater Atlanta Christian 19, Cedar Grove 0
Hampton 13, Fayette County 3
Heritage-Catoosa 9, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5
Houston County 12, Warner Robins 1
Jackson County 3, Apalachee 2
Jefferson 4, Chestatee 0
Lakeside-Evans 7, Grovetown 2
Landmark Christian 6, Paideia 3
Marist 9, Starr’s Mill 5
McIntosh County Academy 7, Emanuel County Institute 3
Model 5, Chattooga 0
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 13, Riverdale 0
Mundy’s Mill 7, Jonesboro 6
New Hampstead 16, Windsor Forest 12
Norcross 3, Lanier 2
North Hall 17, Lumpkin County 3
Northview 22, Stone Mountain 0
Pataula Charter 22, Mitchell County 2
Perry 4, Howard 3
Putnam County 11, Athens Academy 5
River Ridge 9, Johns Creek 2
Sandy Creek 18, Douglass 0
South Forsyth 11, Lambert 1
St. Pius X 10, M. L. King 2
Statesboro 4, Brunswick 1
Troup County 5, Heard County 0
Tucker 19, Morrow 3
Union County 8, Gilmer 5
Valdosta 2, Colquitt County 0
Weber 4, Lakeview Academy 2
West Forsyth 6, Forsyth Central 0
West Hall 2, Cherokee Bluff 1
West Laurens 11, Spalding 0
Westlake 9, Lovejoy 1
Westminster 18, Salem 0
Westminster 20, Salem 0
Winder-Barrow 13, Central Gwinnett 0
Boys Soccer
Heritage-Catoosa 9, Sonoraville 0
Pike County 11, Central-Macon 0
Stratford Academy 3, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Girls Soccer
Brookwood 4, Tucker 0
Commerce 10, Lake Oconee Academy 0
George Walton Academy 4, Prince Avenue 0
Georgia Military 0, Gatewood 0
LaFayette 1, Murray County 1
Model 9, Darlington 0
Mundy’s Mill 7, Drew 3
Pike County 11, Central-Macon 0
Trinity Christian 5, Landmark Christian 0
Boys Lacrosse
North Atlanta 17, Riverwood 4
North Cobb Christian 14, Walker 4
Girls Lacrosse
Alpharetta 19, Riverwood 3
Hillgrove 21, Carrollton 5
Oconee County 11, Gainesville 6
Walton 16, Kennesaw Mountain 2
