X

Baseball, soccer and lacrosse scores from Monday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Baseball

Banks County 14, Riverside Military 2

Baylor School, TN 6, Gordon Lee 2

Blessed Trinity 6, Woodland-Cartersville 1

Cairo 1, Bainbridge 0

Calvary Day 11, Islands 2

Centennial 7, Riverwood 2

Coffee 5, Tift County 2

Collins Hill 5, Mountain View 3

Dacula 7, Shiloh 5

Dalton 11, Douglas County 0

Decatur 11, Chamblee 3

Drew 15, Banneker 8

Dutchtown 14, Eagle’s Landing 4

East Paulding 3, Rome 2

Effingham County 11, Bradwell Institute 0

Glynn Academy 1, Richmond Hill 0

Grayson 9, Parkview 2

Greater Atlanta Christian 19, Cedar Grove 0

Hampton 13, Fayette County 3

Heritage-Catoosa 9, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5

Houston County 12, Warner Robins 1

Jackson County 3, Apalachee 2

Jefferson 4, Chestatee 0

Lakeside-Evans 7, Grovetown 2

Landmark Christian 6, Paideia 3

Marist 9, Starr’s Mill 5

McIntosh County Academy 7, Emanuel County Institute 3

Model 5, Chattooga 0

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 13, Riverdale 0

Mundy’s Mill 7, Jonesboro 6

New Hampstead 16, Windsor Forest 12

Norcross 3, Lanier 2

North Hall 17, Lumpkin County 3

Northview 22, Stone Mountain 0

Pataula Charter 22, Mitchell County 2

Perry 4, Howard 3

Putnam County 11, Athens Academy 5

River Ridge 9, Johns Creek 2

Sandy Creek 18, Douglass 0

South Forsyth 11, Lambert 1

St. Pius X 10, M. L. King 2

Statesboro 4, Brunswick 1

Troup County 5, Heard County 0

Tucker 19, Morrow 3

Union County 8, Gilmer 5

Valdosta 2, Colquitt County 0

Weber 4, Lakeview Academy 2

West Forsyth 6, Forsyth Central 0

West Hall 2, Cherokee Bluff 1

West Laurens 11, Spalding 0

Westlake 9, Lovejoy 1

Westminster 18, Salem 0

Westminster 20, Salem 0

Winder-Barrow 13, Central Gwinnett 0

Boys Soccer

Heritage-Catoosa 9, Sonoraville 0

Pike County 11, Central-Macon 0

Stratford Academy 3, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Girls Soccer

Brookwood 4, Tucker 0

Commerce 10, Lake Oconee Academy 0

George Walton Academy 4, Prince Avenue 0

Georgia Military 0, Gatewood 0

LaFayette 1, Murray County 1

Model 9, Darlington 0

Mundy’s Mill 7, Drew 3

Pike County 11, Central-Macon 0

Trinity Christian 5, Landmark Christian 0

Boys Lacrosse

North Atlanta 17, Riverwood 4

North Cobb Christian 14, Walker 4

Girls Lacrosse

Alpharetta 19, Riverwood 3

Hillgrove 21, Carrollton 5

Oconee County 11, Gainesville 6

Walton 16, Kennesaw Mountain 2

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.