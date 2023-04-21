Baseball playoffs begin in classes 7A, 6A

In 7A, Parkview is 24-5 overall with only one loss, to Marist, against a Georgia opponent. The Panthers open against McEachern on Saturday with a Monday third game if necessary. All five rounds of the baseball playoffs are three-game series starting with a double header.

Two first-round series in Class 7A match top-10 teams. No. 6 Cherokee (22-6) will play at No. 9 Forsyth Central (17-9) while No. 5 Walton (19-11) plays No. 7 South Forsyth (18-11) at home. Both begin on Saturday.