Baseball playoffs begin in classes 7A, 6A

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Parkview and Houston County, each ranked No. 1, begin the state baseball playoffs heavily favored this weekend as classes 7A and 6A get underway. Playoffs in the other classes start next week.

In 7A, Parkview is 24-5 overall with only one loss, to Marist, against a Georgia opponent. The Panthers open against McEachern on Saturday with a Monday third game if necessary. All five rounds of the baseball playoffs are three-game series starting with a double header.

Two first-round series in Class 7A match top-10 teams. No. 6 Cherokee (22-6) will play at No. 9 Forsyth Central (17-9) while No. 5 Walton (19-11) plays No. 7 South Forsyth (18-11) at home. Both begin on Saturday.

The 2022 Class 7A champion, Woodstock, is in 6A this season and opens with South Paulding. Woodstock is 19-9 and the winner of Region 6.

The top team in 6A is Houston County, which plays Brunswick to open. Houston County is 26-4 and unbeaten against Georgia teams.

Pope, the reigning 6A champion, plays Apalachee. Pope is 23-6 and ranked No. 3.

Classes 7A and 6A are the first to launch because they will be the finish first next month.

The Class 7A championship series will be played May 16-17 at the Braves’ Truist Park. The 6A series will be played May 18-19 at the Gwinnett Stripers’ Coolray Field.

The other finals will be played May 19-24 at the Rome Braves’ Adventhealth Stadium, Georgia Southern’s J.I. Clements Field and at Coolray. The GHSA will assign them to classes later and consider geography of the teams that make it.

Brackets with start times:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Kris Medlen debuts as Braves analyst for Bally Sports this weekend
21h ago

