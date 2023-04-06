Baseball blog: The toughest region in each classification

Class 5A

Region 8 – Loganville has won four of the past five state titles in this class and is joined by No. 7 Winder-Barrow, No. 9 Jefferson and No. 16 Flowery Branch. Jefferson was the Class 4A champion in 2018. Loganville (16-7, 8-0) will play at Winder-Barrow (15-7, 7-1) on Monday and Wednesday next week, probably to decide the region title.

Class 4A

Region 8 – Perhaps the best region per capita statewide, this league features No. 1 Cherokee Bluff and No. 2 North Oconee along with No. 7 Walnut Grove and No. 8 North Hall. North Oconee is the defending 4A champion. Cherokee Bluff (21-1, 12-1) beat North Oconee (19-2, 12-1) 6-2 on March 1 in the teams’ only scheduled meeting.

Class 3A

Region 6 – This is the only 3A region with three top-10 teams – No. 2 Ringgold, No. 6 Gordon Lee and No. 10 Bremen. Ringgold (17-5, 7-0) has never won a state title. Gordon Lee (14-6, 6-2) won Class A titles in 2018 and 2019. Those teams play April 18 and 19. Also watch Region 3, which lacks the depth but features No. 3 Calvary Day and No. 4 Savannah Christian, cross-town rivals with matching 15-5, 7-1 records.

Class 2A

Region 6 – Honorable mention goes to a pair of regions with four top-16 teams. Those are Region 1 (No. 3 Jeff Davis, No. 9 Worth County, No. 12 Cook and No. 13 Fitzgerald) and Region 3 (No. 5 Appling County, No. 7 Vidalia, No. 10 Brantley County, No. 11 Toombs County). But the most interesting race is taking place in Region 6, where No. 2 Mount Paran Christian (17-2, 10-1) is chasing No. 4 North Cobb Christian(18-6, 11-0). NCC, the Class A Private runner-up last season, beat Mount Paran, a Class A Private semifinalist last season, 4-3 in eight innings March 18. The two Cobb County private schools meet again April 22.

Class A Division I

Region 6 – There’s something to be said for four-team Region 5, with No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian and No. 4 Social Circle, but Region 6 has nine teams overall, and No. 5 Whitefield Academy (16-4, 10-0) and No. 7 King’s Ridge Christian (17-3, 10-0) are headed for a showdown Monday and Wednesday at King’s Ridge. St. Francis (12-8, 8-2) and Mount Vernon (10-5, 5-4) are also pretty good out of this region.

Region 1 – Defending Champion Charlton County (17-2, 11-1) is pulling away in a region that has two other top-10 teams. Those are No. 6 Lanier County (14-9, 10-4) and No. 10 Clinch County (15-7, 10-4).

The top four teams in each region make the playoffs. The top two play at home in the first round.