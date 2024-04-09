Baseball blog: Region standings, key races

Only two weeks remain in baseball’s regular season. Here are the standings as of Tuesday.
The top four teams from each region will qualify for the state tournament.
A couple of regions are headed for great finishes.
In Region 7 of Class 6A, No. 4 Blessed Trinity (20-5, 12-1) is playing at No. 8 Lassiter (15-10, 11-5) on Thursday and Friday and is at home against No. 8 Pope (16-9, 10-3) for a three-game series next week.
In Region 6 of Class 2A, No. 1 North Cobb Christian (21-2, 11-0) plays at home against No. 2 Mount Paran Christian (16-3, 10-1) next Tuesday. North Cobb Christian won 7-6 in eight innings on March 9.
Also in Class 2A, No. 3 Worth County (19-2, 13-0) and No. 6 Jeff Davis (13-7, 12-0) are unbeaten in Region 1 play and play a three-game series Tuesday and Thursday.
