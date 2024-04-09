High School Sports Blog

Baseball blog: Region standings, key races

Lowndes outfielders Jordan Hudson, center diving, and Qrey Lott cannot make the catch on a ball hit by Parkview’s Makhi Buckley (not pictured) during the sixth inning in game one of the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Atlanta. It was determined Buckley was out at third base and the scoring run on the play did not count. Lowndes won 3-2. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
48 minutes ago

Only two weeks remain in baseball’s regular season. Here are the standings as of Tuesday.

The top four teams from each region will qualify for the state tournament.

A couple of regions are headed for great finishes.

In Region 7 of Class 6A, No. 4 Blessed Trinity (20-5, 12-1) is playing at No. 8 Lassiter (15-10, 11-5) on Thursday and Friday and is at home against No. 8 Pope (16-9, 10-3) for a three-game series next week.

In Region 6 of Class 2A, No. 1 North Cobb Christian (21-2, 11-0) plays at home against No. 2 Mount Paran Christian (16-3, 10-1) next Tuesday. North Cobb Christian won 7-6 in eight innings on March 9.

Also in Class 2A, No. 3 Worth County (19-2, 13-0) and No. 6 Jeff Davis (13-7, 12-0) are unbeaten in Region 1 play and play a three-game series Tuesday and Thursday.

