Baseball blog: Buford keeps roaring, major matchups get going Tuesday night

The Buford Wolves have been on a warpath this season and their success has resulted in the program ascending to the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps National poll. The Class 6A-based program is currently 21-0 and is 13-0 in Region 8. More impressive than the undefeated start, is Buford’s massive 168-17 advantage in runs over their opponents and the state-best 13 shutouts that the team has notched. Buford’s latest triumph was a 9-0 win over Central Gwinnett on Monday and the Wolves will return to the diamond to take on the Black Knights for a double-header on Thursday.
Following Thursday’s action, Buford will close out the regular season with a six-game stretch that consists entirely of top 10 opponents. The Wolves will take on Buford on April 8 and then will have a trio of region games against Winder-Barrow—which is also currently ranked in the top 25 nationally. Following this, Buford will close out the season against Grayson—another Nationally-ranked program on April 22. Should Buford make it through this stretch still unbeaten—the Wolves will undoubtedly retain their National No. 1 status heading into the playoffs.
There are plenty of other intriguing matchups to watch for this week. On Tuesday, Class 7A No. 2 Parkview will visit Class 4A No. 3 Marist for a cross-classification showdown. Marist previously defeated Parkview 11-3 on Feb. 27.
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity and Cartersville will begin their three-game series on Tuesday night before Thursday’s double-header. Blessed Trinity is currently ranked No. 1 and Cartersville is No. 4 in Class 5A.
In Class 6A, No. 5 Allatoona will visit No. 6 Lassiter on Tuesday. Allatoona is currently 16-4 on the season and its 8-2 loss to Lassiter back on March 10 is the Bucs’ only in-state loss this season. Lassiter is 15-3 and will follow up Tuesday’s region showdown with Allatoona with a major showdown with No. 4 ranked Pope on Thursday. Pope previously served Lassiter a 6-4 defeat on March 12.
Class 6A Glynn Academy (11-5) will have a chance to make a statement on Tuesday with a non-region road-trip to Class 5A No. 7 Wayne County (13-4). Finally, down in Class A Public, No. 1 ranked Irwin County (16-1) will begin a three-game series Tuesday night with No. 8 ranked Charlton County (14-5). The two Region 2 rivals will face again on Friday with a double-header.
