X

Baseball blog: Buford keeps roaring, major matchups get going Tuesday night

May 21, 2016 Buford - Buford's Nick Wilhite connects with the ball during their game against Locust Grove during the GHSA Class AAAA Championship Baseball Tournament in Buford on Saturday, May 21, 2016. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL
May 21, 2016 Buford - Buford's Nick Wilhite connects with the ball during their game against Locust Grove during the GHSA Class AAAA Championship Baseball Tournament in Buford on Saturday, May 21, 2016. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Craig Sager II

The Buford Wolves have been on a warpath this season and their success has resulted in the program ascending to the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps National poll. The Class 6A-based program is currently 21-0 and is 13-0 in Region 8. More impressive than the undefeated start, is Buford’s massive 168-17 advantage in runs over their opponents and the state-best 13 shutouts that the team has notched. Buford’s latest triumph was a 9-0 win over Central Gwinnett on Monday and the Wolves will return to the diamond to take on the Black Knights for a double-header on Thursday.

Following Thursday’s action, Buford will close out the regular season with a six-game stretch that consists entirely of top 10 opponents. The Wolves will take on Buford on April 8 and then will have a trio of region games against Winder-Barrow—which is also currently ranked in the top 25 nationally. Following this, Buford will close out the season against Grayson—another Nationally-ranked program on April 22. Should Buford make it through this stretch still unbeaten—the Wolves will undoubtedly retain their National No. 1 status heading into the playoffs.

There are plenty of other intriguing matchups to watch for this week. On Tuesday, Class 7A No. 2 Parkview will visit Class 4A No. 3 Marist for a cross-classification showdown. Marist previously defeated Parkview 11-3 on Feb. 27.

In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity and Cartersville will begin their three-game series on Tuesday night before Thursday’s double-header. Blessed Trinity is currently ranked No. 1 and Cartersville is No. 4 in Class 5A.

In Class 6A, No. 5 Allatoona will visit No. 6 Lassiter on Tuesday. Allatoona is currently 16-4 on the season and its 8-2 loss to Lassiter back on March 10 is the Bucs’ only in-state loss this season. Lassiter is 15-3 and will follow up Tuesday’s region showdown with Allatoona with a major showdown with No. 4 ranked Pope on Thursday. Pope previously served Lassiter a 6-4 defeat on March 12.

Class 6A Glynn Academy (11-5) will have a chance to make a statement on Tuesday with a non-region road-trip to Class 5A No. 7 Wayne County (13-4). Finally, down in Class A Public, No. 1 ranked Irwin County (16-1) will begin a three-game series Tuesday night with No. 8 ranked Charlton County (14-5). The two Region 2 rivals will face again on Friday with a double-header.

About the Author

Craig Sager II

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.