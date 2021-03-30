Baseball blog: Buford keeps roaring, major matchups get going Tuesday night

Following Thursday’s action, Buford will close out the regular season with a six-game stretch that consists entirely of top 10 opponents. The Wolves will take on Buford on April 8 and then will have a trio of region games against Winder-Barrow—which is also currently ranked in the top 25 nationally. Following this, Buford will close out the season against Grayson—another Nationally-ranked program on April 22. Should Buford make it through this stretch still unbeaten—the Wolves will undoubtedly retain their National No. 1 status heading into the playoffs.

There are plenty of other intriguing matchups to watch for this week. On Tuesday, Class 7A No. 2 Parkview will visit Class 4A No. 3 Marist for a cross-classification showdown. Marist previously defeated Parkview 11-3 on Feb. 27.