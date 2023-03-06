X
All-state football player charged in Valdosta shooting

An all-state Valdosta High football player is charged with three felonies in connection with the shooting of three men last month, the Valdosta Daily Times reported Monday.

Omar White, a junior committed to the University of Colorado, is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the newspaper reported.

Also charged in the Feb. 26 shootings was Zontavious Sipplen, a 20-year old Valdosta resident. The unidentified victims were two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, all treated and released from a hospital. The shootings took place at two locations in Valdosta but are believed to be related, according to the newspaper.

White was the Region 1-7A defensive player of the year and an AJC first-team Class 7A all-state performer last fall, when led Valdosta in solo tackles with 50. White had transferred to Valdosta from Lee County prior to his junior season.

White is rated the consensus No. 136 prospect nationally and No. 16 defensive lineman. He committed to Colorado on Dec. 26 over offers from Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma State and others.

