All-state football player charged in Valdosta shooting

Omar White, a junior committed to the University of Colorado, is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the newspaper reported.

Also charged in the Feb. 26 shootings was Zontavious Sipplen, a 20-year old Valdosta resident. The unidentified victims were two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, all treated and released from a hospital. The shootings took place at two locations in Valdosta but are believed to be related, according to the newspaper.