All-region teams: Ware County LB Hargrove named top player in 1-5A

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 1-5A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: LB Trey Hargrove, Ware County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Antwain McDuffie, Coffee, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Tavion Gadson, Jenkins, Sr.

Coach of the year: Jason Strickland, Ware County

Offense

QB - Nikao Smith, Ware County, Jr.

QB - Maurice Hansley, Coffee, Jr.

RB - Dae’jeaun Dennis, Ware County, Jr.

RB - Fred Brown, Coffee, Jr.

RB - Jordan Lovett, Statesboro, Sr.

WR - Jarvis Hayes, Ware County, Sr.

WR - Malik Leverett, Greenbrier, Sr.

WR - Tyon Jones, Bradwell Institute, So.

WR - Billy Simpson, Coffee, Sr.

HB/TE - Bryant Thomas, Bradwell Institute, Jr.

HB/TE - Troy Smith, Jenkins, Sr.

OL - Zach Watson, Ware County, Sr.

OL - Sharvon Pierre, Ware County, Jr.

OL - Cameron Gonsalves, Ware County, Sr.

OL - Elyjah Thurmon, Bradwell Institute, Jr.

OL - Camron Thompson, Jenkins, Fr.

OL - Mason Roberts, Coffee, Sr.

OL - Dane Rish, Coffee, Sr.

OL - Luke Lariccia, Coffee, Sr.

PK - John Seidensticker, Jenkins, Sr.

Defense

DL - Isiah Perry, Ware County, Sr.

DL - Marcus Dunn, Greenbrier, Sr.

DL - Erius Morris, Ware County, Sr.

DL - Demetrius Baldwin, Ware County, Jr.

DL - Jackson Banks, Coffee, Sr.

DL - Dreshawn Taylor, Coffee, Sr.

DL - Issac Smith Jenkins, So.

DL - Lorenzo Cohen, Jenkins, Jr.

LB - Larry Daniel, Coffee, Sr.

LB - Slyvester Harris, Jenkins, Jr.

LB - C.J. Johnson, Ware County, Jr.

LB - Nolan Panzella, Greenbrier, Jr.

LB - Creighton Horst, Statesboro, Jr.

LB - Jawel Mobley, Bradwell Institute, Sr.

LB - Kahlil Lattimer, Bradwell Institute, Sr.

DB - Jabarri Neal, Bradwell Institute, So.

DB - Micah Thompson, Greenbrier, Sr.

DB - L.J. Hall, Ware County, Sr.

DB - Jaden Jones, Ware County, Jr.

DB - KeShon Leggett, Jenkins, Sr.

DB - Caleb Tisby, Statesboro, Sr.

DB - Anothony Paulk, Coffee, Jr.

ATH - Kamron Mikell, Statesboro, Jr.

ATH - Trenton Rhodes, Jenkins, So.

RET - Tyrese Woodget, Coffee, So.

P - Michael Becton, Jenkins, Sr.

Honorable mention: QB - Christopher Garrett, Bradwell Institute, Jr. RB - Jayuan Albert, Jenkins, So.; Tresean Peggins, Bradwell Institute, Sr.; R.J. Boyd, Ware County, So.; Brandon Baxter, Jenkins, So. WR - Keshad Turner, Coffee, Sr.; Caden Guy, Bradwell Institute, Sr.; Brandon Washington, Ware County, Sr.; D.J. Loriston, Ware County, Sr.; TyQuayvion Jones, Greenbrier, So.; James Flagg, Statesboro, Sr. HB/TE - Elgie Paulk, Coffee, Jr.; Brady Shook, Coffee, Jr.; Cole Trupp, Greenbrier, Fr. OL - Jerzabion Grant, Coffee, Jr.; Antonio Wathour, Bradwell Institute, Jr.; Gavin Moore, Ware County, Sr.; Jayden Raymond, Greenbrier, Sr.; Cole Lindsey, Statesboro, Sr.; Drew Yawn, Statesboro, Sr.; Kairo Lee, Statesboro, Jr.; Deshon Greene, Jenkins, So. DL - B.J. Reed, Coffee, Sr.; Timothy Randolph, Jenkins, Sr.; Leslie Black, Statesboro, Sr. LB - Jatavious Williams, Coffee, Jr.; Brooks Trollinger, Greenbrier, Jr.; Chris Chapel, Greenbrier, Jr.; A.J. Eason, Statesboro, Sr.; Jelani Simmons, Jenkins, Sr.; Hunter Newman, Jenkins, Sr.; Billy Johnson, Jenkins, Sr. DB - Jakeem Williams, Coffee, Sr.; Tyriq Edwards, Coffee, Jr.; Nate Ames, Greenbrier, Jr.; Dennim Fair-Mincey, Statesboro, Sr.; Jashawn Davis, Jenkins, Jr.; Khalil Marshall, Jenkins, Sr.; Khayden Jones, Jenkins, So.; Marquis Bush, Jenkins, So. RET - Pat McCall, Coffee, Jr. P - Avery Newton, Statesboro, Sr.; Brooks Kramer, Greenbrier, Sr. PK - Keegan Moran, Greenbrier, Jr.; Michael Crews, Statesboro, Sr.; Jonah Saylor, Coffee, So.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

