All-region teams: Prince Avenue’s Stockton named top player in 5-A Division I

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is the all-region team for 5-A Division I, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: WR/DB Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Cedrion Stone, Jasper County, Sr.

Athlete of the year: Phillip Baynes, Social Circle, Sr.

Coach of the year: Rob Patton, Social Circle

Offense

QB - Logan Cross, Social Circle, Sr.

RB - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County, Jr.

RB - Jalen Stuart, Jasper County, So.

RB - Mac Bradley, Prince Avenue Christian, So.

WR - Ethan Christian, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

WR - Mason Moore, Social Circle, Sr.

WR - Jude Nelson, Social Circle, So.

WR - Nate Irwin, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

WR - Darius Heard, Oglethorpe County, So.

TE - Nick Hurley, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.

OL - A.J. Vinson, Social Circle, Sr.

OL - Reid Coley, Oglethorpe County, So.

OL - Owen Diaz, Jasper County, So.

OL - Ty’ Mir Thornton, Jasper County, So.

OL - Jake Atha, Prince Avenue Christian, So.

OL - Austin Head, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.

K - Preston Guy, Social Circle, So.

Defense

DL - K.B. Bonds, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

DL - Uriah Howard, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

DL - Jayland Richardson, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

DL - Jaxon Ethridge, Social Circle, Sr.

DL - Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian, So.

LB - Bryan Ross, Social Circle, Sr.

LB - Mehki Butts, Social Circle, Sr.

LB - Mason Durning, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

LB - Jacarian Grier, Jasper County, Sr.

LB - Brandon Ridley, Jasper County, Jr.

DB - Grayson Jenkins, Social Circle, Sr.

DB - DaShon Hyman, Social Circle, Sr.

DB - Josh Britt, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

DB - Riley Cartey, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.

DB - Kaiden Whidby, Jasper County, Jr.

P - Joseph Turner, Oglethorpe County, Sr.

Honorable mention: Jasper County - Randy Williams, Jr.; Michael Smith, Sr.; Tyler Banks, Jr. Oglethorpe County - Will Sampson, Sr.; Tanner Nation, Sr. Prince Avenue Christian - Bubba Howard, Sr.; Mason Goodyear, Sr.; Jackson Zittrouer, Sr.; Wade McCormick, Sr.; Keon Rogers, Sr. Social Circle - Eemascio Bolden, Jr.; Lucas Langley, So.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

