All-region teams: Prince Avenue’s Stockton named top player in 5-A Division I

Here is the all-region team for 5-A Division I, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: WR/DB Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Cedrion Stone, Jasper County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: Phillip Baynes, Social Circle, Sr.
Coach of the year: Rob Patton, Social Circle
Offense
QB - Logan Cross, Social Circle, Sr.
RB - Jake Turner, Oglethorpe County, Jr.
RB - Jalen Stuart, Jasper County, So.
RB - Mac Bradley, Prince Avenue Christian, So.
WR - Ethan Christian, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
WR - Mason Moore, Social Circle, Sr.
WR - Jude Nelson, Social Circle, So.
WR - Nate Irwin, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
WR - Darius Heard, Oglethorpe County, So.
TE - Nick Hurley, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.
OL - A.J. Vinson, Social Circle, Sr.
OL - Reid Coley, Oglethorpe County, So.
OL - Owen Diaz, Jasper County, So.
OL - Ty’ Mir Thornton, Jasper County, So.
OL - Jake Atha, Prince Avenue Christian, So.
OL - Austin Head, Prince Avenue Christian, Jr.
K - Preston Guy, Social Circle, So.
Defense
DL - K.B. Bonds, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
DL - Uriah Howard, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
DL - Jayland Richardson, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
DL - Jaxon Ethridge, Social Circle, Sr.
DL - Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian, So.
LB - Bryan Ross, Social Circle, Sr.
LB - Mehki Butts, Social Circle, Sr.
LB - Mason Durning, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
LB - Jacarian Grier, Jasper County, Sr.
LB - Brandon Ridley, Jasper County, Jr.
DB - Grayson Jenkins, Social Circle, Sr.
DB - DaShon Hyman, Social Circle, Sr.
DB - Josh Britt, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
DB - Riley Cartey, Prince Avenue Christian, Sr.
DB - Kaiden Whidby, Jasper County, Jr.
P - Joseph Turner, Oglethorpe County, Sr.
Honorable mention: Jasper County - Randy Williams, Jr.; Michael Smith, Sr.; Tyler Banks, Jr. Oglethorpe County - Will Sampson, Sr.; Tanner Nation, Sr. Prince Avenue Christian - Bubba Howard, Sr.; Mason Goodyear, Sr.; Jackson Zittrouer, Sr.; Wade McCormick, Sr.; Keon Rogers, Sr. Social Circle - Eemascio Bolden, Jr.; Lucas Langley, So.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC