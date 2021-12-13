All-region teams: Liberty’s Johnson named 3-3A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 3-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 3-3A
Player of the year: CB/RB Marques Johnson, Liberty County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Khristian Clark, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Ameer Phillips, Beach, Sr.
Athlete of the year: WR/DB Tyler Griffin, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
Athlete of the year: Abasi Scott, Windsor Forest, Sr.
Coach of the year: Kirk Warner, Liberty County
First-team offense
QB - Keon Edwards, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.
RB - Mike Cabellero, Windsor Forest, Sr.
RB - Amarion Scott, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.
WR - Shamarrie Hugie, Beach, Jr.
WR - Malachi Walker, Groves, Jr.
WR - Ted Hurst, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.
WR - Kerwin Tattnall, Windsor Forest, Sr.
TE - Collin Jackson, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
OL - Jaden Boone, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.
OL - Malon Petty, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.
OL - Keontrae Williams, Liberty County, Sr.
OL - J.R. Raub, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
OL - Kyle Knight, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
OL - Sam Whitley, Windsor Forest, Jr.
First-team defense
DL - Jaleeh Kearse, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.
DL - Damion Donaldson, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
DL - Rasheed Knowles, Windsor Forest, Sr.
DL - Josiah Tate, Savannah, Sr.
DL - Jah’zir Willams, Liberty County?, Jr.
LB - Jontavious Scott, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
LB - Trayvon Savage, Windsor Forest, Sr.
LB - Jaleel Andrew, Liberty County, Sr.
LB - Jermaine Saxon, Beach, Sr.
LB - Jahmare Generlette, Savannah, Sr.
SS - James Summersett, Liberty County, Jr.
SS - Anthony Cooper, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.
DB - Micheal Ellison Jr., Johnson (Savannah), Jr.
DB - Caz Creasy, Liberty County, Sr.
DB - Enosh McMillan, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
DB - Jashawn Gibbs, Windsor Forest, Sr.
First-team special teams
K - Andrew Slone, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
P - Cole Snyder, Southeast Bulloch, So.
LS - Dalton Stokes, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
LS - Jamori Taylor, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Carlos Singleton, Liberty County, So.
RB - A.J. Johnson, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
RB - Tradon McBride, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
WR - Ron Golden, Liberty County, So.
WR - DaMari Kitchen, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
WR - Marcellus Larry, Savannah, Sr.
WR - Antwan Bynes, Beach, Sr.
TE - Jermaine Holzendorf, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.
OL - Julian Miller, Groves, So.
OL - Jacari Walker, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.
OL - Maddox Logue, Liberty County, Sr.
OL - Quenton McMillian, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
OL - Quintez McMillian, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
OL - Marvin Gaines, Windsor Forest, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Ronald Polite, Beach, Sr.
DL - James Gerald, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.
DL - Demarai. Booker, Liberty County, Jr.
DL - Donald Hardy, Savannah, Sr.
DL - Terry Mikell, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.
LB - Basheire Blige, Groves, Sr.
LB - Mikaree Stafford, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.
LB - Malachi Grant, Savannah, Fr.
LB - Zach Patterson, Windsor Forest, So.
LB - Mason Diaz, Liberty County, Jr.
SS - Jayden Gordon, Beach, Sr.
SS - Logan Herring, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.
DB - Bryan Wells, Groves, Jr.
DB - Jayden Jones, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.
DB - Corey Wells, Southeast Bulloch, So.
DB - Jaylen Jackson, Windsor Forest, Jr.
Honorable mention: Johnson (Savannah) - John Pendergraph, Nolan Bacon, Jahnare Generlette, Ronald Smith, Russell Kapers Jr. Liberty County - Dewayne Allen, Gerald Brewster, Keith Burno, Kyan Parker, Paul Brown, Rozell Foster. Southeast Bulloch - Cleve Hart, Dalton Scott, Kaden Taylor, Kyon Taylor, James Dorsey, Khaleel Polite, Marcellus Larry, Major Fate, JSean Greene, Preston Warren. Windsor Forest - Chris Glover, Donte Dorman, Jordan Scott, Dmitri Mitchell, Raymond McLoud, Ahmad Grovenor, Kendal Carter, Tommy Pinkney, Jordan Williams, Keith Louper, Jeremiah Brown, Tim Bednarczyk. Savannah - Terrance Edwards
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author