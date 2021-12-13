ajc logo
All-region teams: Liberty’s Johnson named 3-3A player of the year

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 hours ago

Here is the all-region team for 3-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 3-3A

Player of the year: CB/RB Marques Johnson, Liberty County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Khristian Clark, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Ameer Phillips, Beach, Sr.

Athlete of the year: WR/DB Tyler Griffin, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.

Athlete of the year: Abasi Scott, Windsor Forest, Sr.

Coach of the year: Kirk Warner, Liberty County

First-team offense

QB - Keon Edwards, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.

RB - Mike Cabellero, Windsor Forest, Sr.

RB - Amarion Scott, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.

WR - Shamarrie Hugie, Beach, Jr.

WR - Malachi Walker, Groves, Jr.

WR - Ted Hurst, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.

WR - Kerwin Tattnall, Windsor Forest, Sr.

TE - Collin Jackson, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.

OL - Jaden Boone, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.

OL - Malon Petty, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.

OL - Keontrae Williams, Liberty County, Sr.

OL - J.R. Raub, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.

OL - Kyle Knight, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.

OL - Sam Whitley, Windsor Forest, Jr.

First-team defense

DL - Jaleeh Kearse, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.

DL - Damion Donaldson, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.

DL - Rasheed Knowles, Windsor Forest, Sr.

DL - Josiah Tate, Savannah, Sr.

DL - Jah’zir Willams, Liberty County?, Jr.

LB - Jontavious Scott, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.

LB - Trayvon Savage, Windsor Forest, Sr.

LB - Jaleel Andrew, Liberty County, Sr.

LB - Jermaine Saxon, Beach, Sr.

LB - Jahmare Generlette, Savannah, Sr.

SS - James Summersett, Liberty County, Jr.

SS - Anthony Cooper, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.

DB - Micheal Ellison Jr., Johnson (Savannah), Jr.

DB - Caz Creasy, Liberty County, Sr.

DB - Enosh McMillan, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.

DB - Jashawn Gibbs, Windsor Forest, Sr.

First-team special teams

K - Andrew Slone, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.

P - Cole Snyder, Southeast Bulloch, So.

LS - Dalton Stokes, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.

LS - Jamori Taylor, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Carlos Singleton, Liberty County, So.

RB - A.J. Johnson, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.

RB - Tradon McBride, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.

WR - Ron Golden, Liberty County, So.

WR - DaMari Kitchen, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.

WR - Marcellus Larry, Savannah, Sr.

WR - Antwan Bynes, Beach, Sr.

TE - Jermaine Holzendorf, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.

OL - Julian Miller, Groves, So.

OL - Jacari Walker, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.

OL - Maddox Logue, Liberty County, Sr.

OL - Quenton McMillian, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.

OL - Quintez McMillian, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.

OL - Marvin Gaines, Windsor Forest, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Ronald Polite, Beach, Sr.

DL - James Gerald, Johnson (Savannah), Sr.

DL - Demarai. Booker, Liberty County, Jr.

DL - Donald Hardy, Savannah, Sr.

DL - Terry Mikell, Southeast Bulloch, Jr.

LB - Basheire Blige, Groves, Sr.

LB - Mikaree Stafford, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.

LB - Malachi Grant, Savannah, Fr.

LB - Zach Patterson, Windsor Forest, So.

LB - Mason Diaz, Liberty County, Jr.

SS - Jayden Gordon, Beach, Sr.

SS - Logan Herring, Southeast Bulloch, Sr.

DB - Bryan Wells, Groves, Jr.

DB - Jayden Jones, Johnson (Savannah), Jr.

DB - Corey Wells, Southeast Bulloch, So.

DB - Jaylen Jackson, Windsor Forest, Jr.

Honorable mention: Johnson (Savannah) - John Pendergraph, Nolan Bacon, Jahnare Generlette, Ronald Smith, Russell Kapers Jr. Liberty County - Dewayne Allen, Gerald Brewster, Keith Burno, Kyan Parker, Paul Brown, Rozell Foster. Southeast Bulloch - Cleve Hart, Dalton Scott, Kaden Taylor, Kyon Taylor, James Dorsey, Khaleel Polite, Marcellus Larry, Major Fate, JSean Greene, Preston Warren. Windsor Forest - Chris Glover, Donte Dorman, Jordan Scott, Dmitri Mitchell, Raymond McLoud, Ahmad Grovenor, Kendal Carter, Tommy Pinkney, Jordan Williams, Keith Louper, Jeremiah Brown, Tim Bednarczyk. Savannah - Terrance Edwards

About the Author

ajc.com

AJC Sports
From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

