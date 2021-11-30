ajc logo
All-region teams: Johnson, Sikes earn top honors in 8-5A

High school football
High school football

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Here is the all-region team for 8-5A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 8-5A

Player of the year: RB Dallas Johnson, Eastside, Sr.

Player of the year: RB/RET Colby Sikes, Apalachee, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Brooks Pangle, Greenbrier, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DE/LB Dailen Howard, Clarke Central, Jr.

Lineman of the year: OL/DL Jalen Farmer, Eastside, Sr.

Athlete of the year: QB/RB/FS Cooper Kennedy, Loganville, Sr.

Athlete of year (second team): Kendall Lee, Walnut Grove, So.

Two-way player of the year: RB/LB Trey Ransom, Jackson County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Tony Lotti, Apalachee

First-team offense

QB - Connor Bejin, Jackson County, Sr.

RB - Will Richardson, Clarke Central, Sr.

RB - Avery Hamilton, Loganville, Sr.

RB - Jeff Roberts, Apalachee, Sr.

HB/FB/TE - Cole Shannon, Eastside, Sr.

WR - Eli Warrington, Clarke Central, Sr.

WR - Jaden Cofer, Jackson County, So.

WR - Malik Leverett, Greenbrier, Jr.

WR - Davin Driskell, Greenbrier, Sr.

OL - Jordan Monroe, Clarke Central, Jr.

OL - Marquavious Smith, Clarke Central, Sr.

OL - James Amos, Eastside, Sr.

OL - Evan Rosser, Jackson County, Sr.

OL - Elijah Harris, Apalachee, Sr.

K - Rodney Williams, Eastside, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Jaylon Stone, Clarke Central, Jr.

DL - Zach Potter, Jackson County, Sr.

DL - Kyle Smith, Walnut Grove, Sr.

DL - Tyler Ferro, Apalachee, Jr.

LB - Christian Benson, Eastside, Sr.

LB - Khyle Cowan, Clarke Central, Sr.

LB - J.T. Sosebee, Jackson County, Sr.

LB - Kahari Dean, Clarke Central, Sr.

DB - Malachi McNeill, Clarke Central, Jr.

DB - Renardo Faust, Clarke Central, Sr.

DB - Zach Ford, Walnut Grove, Jr.

DB - Xavier Bailey, Jackson County, So.

P - Brody Ham, Jackson County, Sr.

Specialist - A.J. Jewell, Clarke Central, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Isiah Maxey, Jackson County, Sr.

RB - Kenai Greer, Eastside, Jr.

RB - Jackson Clayton, Greenbrier, Sr.

RB - Prince Tate, Apalachee, So.

WR - Markel Oliver, Jackson County, Jr.

WR - Anthony Finley, Jackson County, Sr.

WR - P.J. Rogers, Loganville, Jr.

WR - J’Zon Hawkins, Loganville, Sr.

TE - Bailey Hamm, Jackson County, Sr.

OL - Marcus Metcalf, Eastside, Jr.

OL - Dylan Robbins, Loganville, So.

OL - Maleek Wong, Walnut Grove, Jr.

OL - Jerry Higdon, Greenbrier, Sr.

OL - Ethan Padinor, Apalachee, Sr.

K - Brice Rogers, Jackson County, So.

Second-team defense

DL - Jason Eligwe, Loganville, Jr.

DL - Darin Brown, Clarke Central, Sr.

DL - Jesse Combs, Jackson County, Jr.

DL - Justin Pressley, Walnut Grove, Jr.

DL - Joseph Bentley, Apalachee, Sr.

LB - Cade McClendon, Loganville, Sr.

LB - Jean Claude-Joseph, Eastside, Jr.

LB - Daniel Stites, Jackson County, So.

LB - Jacob McCluskey, Apalachee, Sr.

DB - Nico Dowdell, Loganville, Jr.

DB - Esean Arnold, Eastside, Sr.

DB - Cooper Hoffman, Jackson County, Sr.

DB - Micah Thompson, Greenbrier, Jr.

DB - Ethan Middlebrooks, Apalachee, Sr.

P - Edgar Vasquez, Johnson, So.

Honorable mention: Apalachee - DL Jahvon Wells, LB Gustavo Solis, QB Isaiah Skinner, DL Kaiden Martin, LB Deven White. Clarke Central - DB Frank Manago, OL Sean Lane, LB Kendrick Curry, LB J.D. Davenport. Eastside - LB Devon Duplessis, OL Clayton Schutte, K Jaydon Fain, DB Jordan Edwards, DB Aeron Gresham. Greenbrier - OL Collin Dudley, WR TyQauyvion Jones, DE A.J. Trupp, DT Marcus Dunn, LB Brooks Trollinger, P/PK Wilson Donnelly. Jackson County - LB Caden Alford, DL Nathan Stinchcomb, OL Holden Gilstrap, OL Jonathan Lindquist, LB Hyson Porter, DB Markel Oliver. Johnson (Gainesville) - TE Jake Shaw, DB Linus Griffith, ATH Jeffrey Castillo, DB Jud Farmer, OL Guillermo Rosales, LB Antrevius Jackson. Loganville - LB Davis Roesler, DL Solomon Leslie, OL Jake Taylor, K Devin Pugh, KR Eric Jones, LB Connor Wolfe. Walnut Grove - LB Landen Moss, OL Collin Ginn, LB A.J. Chafin, P/PK Brenden Hamrick, OL Nicholas Landrum, DB J.T. Rainey.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily

Investigations
