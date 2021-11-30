All-region teams: Johnson, Sikes earn top honors in 8-5A

Here is the all-region team for 8-5A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 8-5A
Player of the year: RB Dallas Johnson, Eastside, Sr.
Player of the year: RB/RET Colby Sikes, Apalachee, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Brooks Pangle, Greenbrier, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DE/LB Dailen Howard, Clarke Central, Jr.
Lineman of the year: OL/DL Jalen Farmer, Eastside, Sr.
Athlete of the year: QB/RB/FS Cooper Kennedy, Loganville, Sr.
Athlete of year (second team): Kendall Lee, Walnut Grove, So.
Two-way player of the year: RB/LB Trey Ransom, Jackson County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Tony Lotti, Apalachee
First-team offense
QB - Connor Bejin, Jackson County, Sr.
RB - Will Richardson, Clarke Central, Sr.
RB - Avery Hamilton, Loganville, Sr.
RB - Jeff Roberts, Apalachee, Sr.
HB/FB/TE - Cole Shannon, Eastside, Sr.
WR - Eli Warrington, Clarke Central, Sr.
WR - Jaden Cofer, Jackson County, So.
WR - Malik Leverett, Greenbrier, Jr.
WR - Davin Driskell, Greenbrier, Sr.
OL - Jordan Monroe, Clarke Central, Jr.
OL - Marquavious Smith, Clarke Central, Sr.
OL - James Amos, Eastside, Sr.
OL - Evan Rosser, Jackson County, Sr.
OL - Elijah Harris, Apalachee, Sr.
K - Rodney Williams, Eastside, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Jaylon Stone, Clarke Central, Jr.
DL - Zach Potter, Jackson County, Sr.
DL - Kyle Smith, Walnut Grove, Sr.
DL - Tyler Ferro, Apalachee, Jr.
LB - Christian Benson, Eastside, Sr.
LB - Khyle Cowan, Clarke Central, Sr.
LB - J.T. Sosebee, Jackson County, Sr.
LB - Kahari Dean, Clarke Central, Sr.
DB - Malachi McNeill, Clarke Central, Jr.
DB - Renardo Faust, Clarke Central, Sr.
DB - Zach Ford, Walnut Grove, Jr.
DB - Xavier Bailey, Jackson County, So.
P - Brody Ham, Jackson County, Sr.
Specialist - A.J. Jewell, Clarke Central, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Isiah Maxey, Jackson County, Sr.
RB - Kenai Greer, Eastside, Jr.
RB - Jackson Clayton, Greenbrier, Sr.
RB - Prince Tate, Apalachee, So.
WR - Markel Oliver, Jackson County, Jr.
WR - Anthony Finley, Jackson County, Sr.
WR - P.J. Rogers, Loganville, Jr.
WR - J’Zon Hawkins, Loganville, Sr.
TE - Bailey Hamm, Jackson County, Sr.
OL - Marcus Metcalf, Eastside, Jr.
OL - Dylan Robbins, Loganville, So.
OL - Maleek Wong, Walnut Grove, Jr.
OL - Jerry Higdon, Greenbrier, Sr.
OL - Ethan Padinor, Apalachee, Sr.
K - Brice Rogers, Jackson County, So.
Second-team defense
DL - Jason Eligwe, Loganville, Jr.
DL - Darin Brown, Clarke Central, Sr.
DL - Jesse Combs, Jackson County, Jr.
DL - Justin Pressley, Walnut Grove, Jr.
DL - Joseph Bentley, Apalachee, Sr.
LB - Cade McClendon, Loganville, Sr.
LB - Jean Claude-Joseph, Eastside, Jr.
LB - Daniel Stites, Jackson County, So.
LB - Jacob McCluskey, Apalachee, Sr.
DB - Nico Dowdell, Loganville, Jr.
DB - Esean Arnold, Eastside, Sr.
DB - Cooper Hoffman, Jackson County, Sr.
DB - Micah Thompson, Greenbrier, Jr.
DB - Ethan Middlebrooks, Apalachee, Sr.
P - Edgar Vasquez, Johnson, So.
Honorable mention: Apalachee - DL Jahvon Wells, LB Gustavo Solis, QB Isaiah Skinner, DL Kaiden Martin, LB Deven White. Clarke Central - DB Frank Manago, OL Sean Lane, LB Kendrick Curry, LB J.D. Davenport. Eastside - LB Devon Duplessis, OL Clayton Schutte, K Jaydon Fain, DB Jordan Edwards, DB Aeron Gresham. Greenbrier - OL Collin Dudley, WR TyQauyvion Jones, DE A.J. Trupp, DT Marcus Dunn, LB Brooks Trollinger, P/PK Wilson Donnelly. Jackson County - LB Caden Alford, DL Nathan Stinchcomb, OL Holden Gilstrap, OL Jonathan Lindquist, LB Hyson Porter, DB Markel Oliver. Johnson (Gainesville) - TE Jake Shaw, DB Linus Griffith, ATH Jeffrey Castillo, DB Jud Farmer, OL Guillermo Rosales, LB Antrevius Jackson. Loganville - LB Davis Roesler, DL Solomon Leslie, OL Jake Taylor, K Devin Pugh, KR Eric Jones, LB Connor Wolfe. Walnut Grove - LB Landen Moss, OL Collin Ginn, LB A.J. Chafin, P/PK Brenden Hamrick, OL Nicholas Landrum, DB J.T. Rainey.
