All-region teams: Irwin County’s Soliday named 1-A Division I player of the year

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 1-A Division I, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: QB Cody Soliday, Irwin County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Jamal Sanders, Brooks County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DB Bo Payne, Irwin County, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: K Evan Ross, Irwin County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Casey Soliday, Irwin County

First-team offense

QB - Den Johnson, Pelham, Jr.

RB - Demarkas Lundy, Irwin County, Sr.

RB - Jeremiah Robbin, Pelham, So.

WR - Mason Snyder, Irwin County, Sr.

WR - Malachi Hadden, Irwin County, Sr.

TE - Brodie Suggs, Irwin County, Sr.

OL - Hunter Tyson, Irwin County, Sr.

OL - Hudson Royal, Irwin County, So.

OL - Jeremy Hampton, Pelham, Jr.

OL - Marquis Williams, Brooks County, So.

OL - Jaden Williams, Brooks County, Jr.

LS - Caleb Howell, Irwin County, Sr.

P/K - Nakosi Batton, Bacon County, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Ulysses Tomblin, Irwin County, Jr.

DL - Michael Joiner, Irwin County, Jr.

DL - Jaylin Sparkman, Brooks County, Sr.

DL - Dylon Harvey, Brooks County, Sr.

LB - A.J. Maybe, Irwin County, Sr.

LB - Jeremiah Battle, Pelham, Sr.

LB - Jeremiah Henderson, Brooks County, Sr.

LB - Kamari Blankumsee, Brooks County, Sr.

DB - Malachi Hadden, Irwin County, Sr.

DB - Jaken Thomas, Irwin County, Jr.

DB - Saveon Cason, Brooks County, Sr.

Second-team offense

RB - Shane Marshall, Irwin County, So.

RB - Chris Cole, Brooks County, So.

WR - Aiden Cothern, Bacon County, So.

WR - Camauri Brinson, Brooks County, So.

OL - Syheim Alexander, Irwin County, Jr.

OL - Kellen Wynn, Irwin County, So.

OL - Leonard Guyton, Pelham, Fr.

OL - Tyler Thomas, Bacon County, Jr.

OL - Cameron Cobb, Brooks County, Fr.

LS - Jason Guest, Bacon County, So.

P/K - Ryan Reno, Brooks County, Sr.

P/K - Regan Chastain, Brooks County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Caleb Howell, Irwin County, Sr.

DL - Ja’Carrie Davis, Pelham, Sr.

DL - Keshawn Holmes, Bacon County, Jr.

DL - Terrique Gray, Brooks County, Jr.

LB - Chance Green, Irwin County, Sr.

LB - Wesley Walters, Irwin County, Jr.

LB - Myquavious O’Neal, Bacon County, Sr.

LB - Josiah Brown, Bacon County, Jr.

LB - Amarjiae Mitchell, Brooks County, So.

DB - Amar Thomas, Brooks County, Jr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

Loganville's Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech

