All-region teams: Irwin County’s Soliday named 1-A Division I player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 1-A Division I, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: QB Cody Soliday, Irwin County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Jamal Sanders, Brooks County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DB Bo Payne, Irwin County, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: K Evan Ross, Irwin County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Casey Soliday, Irwin County
First-team offense
QB - Den Johnson, Pelham, Jr.
RB - Demarkas Lundy, Irwin County, Sr.
RB - Jeremiah Robbin, Pelham, So.
WR - Mason Snyder, Irwin County, Sr.
WR - Malachi Hadden, Irwin County, Sr.
TE - Brodie Suggs, Irwin County, Sr.
OL - Hunter Tyson, Irwin County, Sr.
OL - Hudson Royal, Irwin County, So.
OL - Jeremy Hampton, Pelham, Jr.
OL - Marquis Williams, Brooks County, So.
OL - Jaden Williams, Brooks County, Jr.
LS - Caleb Howell, Irwin County, Sr.
P/K - Nakosi Batton, Bacon County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Ulysses Tomblin, Irwin County, Jr.
DL - Michael Joiner, Irwin County, Jr.
DL - Jaylin Sparkman, Brooks County, Sr.
DL - Dylon Harvey, Brooks County, Sr.
LB - A.J. Maybe, Irwin County, Sr.
LB - Jeremiah Battle, Pelham, Sr.
LB - Jeremiah Henderson, Brooks County, Sr.
LB - Kamari Blankumsee, Brooks County, Sr.
DB - Malachi Hadden, Irwin County, Sr.
DB - Jaken Thomas, Irwin County, Jr.
DB - Saveon Cason, Brooks County, Sr.
Second-team offense
RB - Shane Marshall, Irwin County, So.
RB - Chris Cole, Brooks County, So.
WR - Aiden Cothern, Bacon County, So.
WR - Camauri Brinson, Brooks County, So.
OL - Syheim Alexander, Irwin County, Jr.
OL - Kellen Wynn, Irwin County, So.
OL - Leonard Guyton, Pelham, Fr.
OL - Tyler Thomas, Bacon County, Jr.
OL - Cameron Cobb, Brooks County, Fr.
LS - Jason Guest, Bacon County, So.
P/K - Ryan Reno, Brooks County, Sr.
P/K - Regan Chastain, Brooks County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Caleb Howell, Irwin County, Sr.
DL - Ja’Carrie Davis, Pelham, Sr.
DL - Keshawn Holmes, Bacon County, Jr.
DL - Terrique Gray, Brooks County, Jr.
LB - Chance Green, Irwin County, Sr.
LB - Wesley Walters, Irwin County, Jr.
LB - Myquavious O’Neal, Bacon County, Sr.
LB - Josiah Brown, Bacon County, Jr.
LB - Amarjiae Mitchell, Brooks County, So.
DB - Amar Thomas, Brooks County, Jr.
