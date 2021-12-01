ajc logo
All-region teams: Houston County’s Askew named 1-6A player of the year

Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio reacts to a referee's call during the first half of his Class 6A state high school football final Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta.
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio reacts to a referee's call during the first half of his Class 6A state high school football final Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta.

Credit: Daniel Varnado

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 1-6A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 1-6A

Player of the year: RB Simeon Askew, Houston County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Ousmane Kromah, Lee County, Fr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Eric Brantley Jr., Valdosta, So.

Athlete of the year: WR/DB Centavious Lowe, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

Offensive lineman of the year: Chandler Strong, Houston County, Sr.

Offensive lineman of the year: Jaccarius Peak, Valdosta, Sr.

Defensive lineman of the year: Omar White, Lee County, So.

Specialist of the year: K/P Wyatt Hurst, Lee County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Dean Fabrizio, Lee County

First-team offense

QB - Chris Martin, Lee County, So.

RB - Terrell Denson, Valdosta, Sr.

RB - Kaleb Robinson, Valdosta, Sr.

FB - Debo Roberts, Lee County, Sr.

WR - Chris Wolfe, Valdosta, Sr.

WR - Jaylen Allen, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

WR - J.D. Fugerson, Lee County, Jr.

WR - Tyrus Washington, Lee County, Sr.

TE - Brandon Wilson, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

OL - QaeShon Sapp, Lee County, Sr.

OL - Owen Greene, Lee County, Sr.

OL - Quinton Lewis, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

OL - Aaron Inman, Valdosta, Sr.

OL - Zach Lyle, Houston County, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Damarcus Allen, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

DL - Javen Allen, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

DL - T.J. Morrison, Valdosta, Jr.

DL - Hunter Rizer, Houston County, Sr.

DL - Larry Fields, Houston County, Sr.

LB - Jacquez McGowan, Valdosta, Sr.

LB - Jaylin Berrian, Valdosta, Sr.

LB - Jaron Willis, Lee County, Sr.

LB - Juwan Bailey, Lee County, Sr.

LB - Bryce Parrish, Houston County, Sr.

DB - Ricardo Jones, Northside (Warner Robins), So.

DB - Malcolm Jones, Lee County, Sr.

DB - Jadarian Rhym, Valdosta, Sr.

DB - Isaiah Holland, Valdosta, Sr.

First-team specialists

P - Grayson Leavy, Valdosta, Jr.

PK - Angel Martinez, Valdosta, Sr.

LS - Ronnie Thomas, Houston County, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Antwann Hill Jr., Houston County, Fr.

QB - Cameran Brown, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

RB - Michael McClendon, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

RB - Julius McClellan Jr., Lee County, Sr.

FB - D’Waun Futch, Houston County, Sr.

FB - Ashton Harden, Valdosta, Jr.

WR - Nevin Spivey, Valdosta, Sr.

WR - Willie Williams, Lee County, Sr.

WR - Keron Milton, Northside (Warner Robins), So.

WR - Kale Woodburn, Houston County, So.

TE - Andrew Mackey, Houston County, Sr.

OL - Oceen Maine, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

OL - Kyle Mixon, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

OL - Carson Crenshaw, Valdosta, Sr.

OL - Jacob Brim, Lee County, Sr.

OL - Kahlil House, Houston County, So.

OL - Chris Nobles, Houston County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Tyler Williams, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

DL - Isaiah Harvey, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

DL - Jalen Jordan, Houston County, Sr.

DL - Jaydon Cory, Lee County, So.

DL - Malik Brackins, Lee County, Sr.

LB - Mikell Roberts, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

LB - J.C. Coney, Northside (Warner Robins), So.

LB - Jalen Yearby, Valdosta, Sr.

LB - Trenton Carter, Valdosta, Sr.

LB - Ryan Mackey, Houston County, So.

LB - Nick Jordan, Houston County, Jr.

DB - Jaquari Brown, Houston County, So.

DB - Keontae Rhymes, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

DB - Arthur Brown, Houston County, Jr.

DB - R.J. Williams, Lee County, Sr.

Second-team specialists

P/PK - Ashton Paredes, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

LS - Jacob Osborne, Lee County, Sr.

