All-region teams: Houston County’s Askew named 1-6A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 1-6A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 1-6A
Player of the year: RB Simeon Askew, Houston County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Ousmane Kromah, Lee County, Fr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Eric Brantley Jr., Valdosta, So.
Athlete of the year: WR/DB Centavious Lowe, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
Offensive lineman of the year: Chandler Strong, Houston County, Sr.
Offensive lineman of the year: Jaccarius Peak, Valdosta, Sr.
Defensive lineman of the year: Omar White, Lee County, So.
Specialist of the year: K/P Wyatt Hurst, Lee County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Dean Fabrizio, Lee County
First-team offense
QB - Chris Martin, Lee County, So.
RB - Terrell Denson, Valdosta, Sr.
RB - Kaleb Robinson, Valdosta, Sr.
FB - Debo Roberts, Lee County, Sr.
WR - Chris Wolfe, Valdosta, Sr.
WR - Jaylen Allen, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
WR - J.D. Fugerson, Lee County, Jr.
WR - Tyrus Washington, Lee County, Sr.
TE - Brandon Wilson, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
OL - QaeShon Sapp, Lee County, Sr.
OL - Owen Greene, Lee County, Sr.
OL - Quinton Lewis, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
OL - Aaron Inman, Valdosta, Sr.
OL - Zach Lyle, Houston County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Damarcus Allen, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
DL - Javen Allen, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
DL - T.J. Morrison, Valdosta, Jr.
DL - Hunter Rizer, Houston County, Sr.
DL - Larry Fields, Houston County, Sr.
LB - Jacquez McGowan, Valdosta, Sr.
LB - Jaylin Berrian, Valdosta, Sr.
LB - Jaron Willis, Lee County, Sr.
LB - Juwan Bailey, Lee County, Sr.
LB - Bryce Parrish, Houston County, Sr.
DB - Ricardo Jones, Northside (Warner Robins), So.
DB - Malcolm Jones, Lee County, Sr.
DB - Jadarian Rhym, Valdosta, Sr.
DB - Isaiah Holland, Valdosta, Sr.
First-team specialists
P - Grayson Leavy, Valdosta, Jr.
PK - Angel Martinez, Valdosta, Sr.
LS - Ronnie Thomas, Houston County, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Antwann Hill Jr., Houston County, Fr.
QB - Cameran Brown, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
RB - Michael McClendon, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
RB - Julius McClellan Jr., Lee County, Sr.
FB - D’Waun Futch, Houston County, Sr.
FB - Ashton Harden, Valdosta, Jr.
WR - Nevin Spivey, Valdosta, Sr.
WR - Willie Williams, Lee County, Sr.
WR - Keron Milton, Northside (Warner Robins), So.
WR - Kale Woodburn, Houston County, So.
TE - Andrew Mackey, Houston County, Sr.
OL - Oceen Maine, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
OL - Kyle Mixon, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
OL - Carson Crenshaw, Valdosta, Sr.
OL - Jacob Brim, Lee County, Sr.
OL - Kahlil House, Houston County, So.
OL - Chris Nobles, Houston County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Tyler Williams, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
DL - Isaiah Harvey, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
DL - Jalen Jordan, Houston County, Sr.
DL - Jaydon Cory, Lee County, So.
DL - Malik Brackins, Lee County, Sr.
LB - Mikell Roberts, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
LB - J.C. Coney, Northside (Warner Robins), So.
LB - Jalen Yearby, Valdosta, Sr.
LB - Trenton Carter, Valdosta, Sr.
LB - Ryan Mackey, Houston County, So.
LB - Nick Jordan, Houston County, Jr.
DB - Jaquari Brown, Houston County, So.
DB - Keontae Rhymes, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
DB - Arthur Brown, Houston County, Jr.
DB - R.J. Williams, Lee County, Sr.
Second-team specialists
P/PK - Ashton Paredes, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
LS - Jacob Osborne, Lee County, Sr.
