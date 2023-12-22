All-region teams: Gainesville’s Hall named 8-6A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 8-6A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: RB Gavin Hall, Gainesville, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: WR Chase Jameson, Lanier, Sr.

Defensive players of the year: DB Carter Barrett, Habersham Central, Sr., and DT Julius Columbus, Gainesville, Jr.

Two-way player of the year: WR/DB Colter Vela, North Forsyth, Jr.

Athlete of the year: WR Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central, Jr.

Defensive lineman of the year: Peyton Scott, Jackson County, Sr.

Offensive lineman of the year: Abdiel Espinoza, North Forsyth, Sr.

Coach of the year: Tyler Maloof, Lanier

Specialist of the year: RET Travien Watson, Gainesville, Sr.

First-team offense

QB - Baxter Wright, Gainesville, Sr.

RB - M.J. Spurlin, Jackson County, Sr.

RB - Tayo Ashadele, Lanier, Sr.

WR - Eric Hart, Gainesville, Sr.

WR - Jaydon Hibbert, Jackson County, Sr.

WR - Landon Dean, Shiloh, Jr.

WR - Brady Holbrook, North Forsyth, Jr.

TE - Sky Niblett, Gainesville, Sr.

OL - Alex Payne, Gainesville, Jr.

OL - Wren Skinner, Jackson County, So.

OL - Brad Chosewood, Habersham Central, Sr.

OL - Rylan Haight, Lanier, Sr.

OL - Quincy Smith, Shiloh, Sr.

OL - Dylan Villarouel, North Forsyth, Jr.

PK - Hector Castaneda, Shiloh, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Champ Thompson, Gainesville, Sr.

DL - Josh Mendoza, Jackson County, Jr.

DL - Jeffery Peters, Lanier, Jr.

DL - Braden O’Shields, North Forsyth, Sr.

DL - Zamir Mosley, Shiloh, So.

OLB - Xavier Griffin, Gainesville, So.

OLB - Gabe Falade, Lanier, Sr.

ILB - Carmelo Byrd, Gainesville, Jr.

ILB - Dainel Stites, Jackson County, Sr.

ILB - Braden Henslee, Habersham Central, Sr.

DB - Zion Ferguson, Gainesville, Sr.

DB - Somdee Satiphone, Habersham Central, Sr.

DB - Logan Laughlin, Lanier, Jr.

DB - Colton Constable, North Forsyth, Jr.

P - John White, Gainesville, Sr.

P - Hayden Gailey, Habersham Central, Sr.

RET - Favian Williford, Apalachee, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Preston Ratliff, Lanier, Sr.

RB - Antonio Cantrell, Habersham Central, Jr.

RB - Darron Parry, North Forsyth, So.

WR - Colin Eishen, Apalachee, Fr.

WR - Landyn Savage, Habersham Central, Jr.

WR - Marceil Henfield, Gainesville, Sr.

WR - Nate Gravitt, North Forsyth, Jr.

TE - Ethan Montenegro, Lanier, Jr.

OL - Kaiden Martin, Apalachee, Sr.

OL - Pherleski Martin, Shiloh, Jr.

OL - Jacob Adams, Habersham Central, So.

OL - Noe Covarrubis, Gainesville, Sr.

OL - Colin Kelley, North Forsyth, Jr.

OL - Tomas Hernandez, Lanier, Jr.

PK - Caden Macias, North Forsyth, Jr.

PK - Michael Hill, Habersham Central, So.

Second-team defense

DL - Damon Hale, Apalachee, Jr.

DL - Kadin Fossung, Gainesville, So.

DL - Alex Ethridge, Habersham Central, Sr.

DL - Patrick Carnes, North Forsyth, So.

OLB - Jarred White, Habersham Central, Sr.

OLB - Brody Hancock, North Forsyth, Sr.

ILB - Bryce Garner, Lanier, Jr.

ILB - Jacob Shirley, North Forsyth, Sr.

ILB - Abbott Plank-Miller, Jackson County, Sr.

ILB - Zedrick Patterson, Shiloh, So.

DB - Nick Taylor, Gainesville, Sr.

DB - Kannon Martin, Shiloh, Sr.

DB - C.J. Lenyszyn, North Forsyth, Jr.

DB - Elijah Ling, Jackson County, Sr.

DB - George Murray III, Apalachee, Fr.

P - Lance Harrell, Shiloh, Fr.

RET - Zuaki Hall, Shiloh, Sr.

