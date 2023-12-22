All-region teams: Gainesville’s Hall named 8-6A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 8-6A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: RB Gavin Hall, Gainesville, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: WR Chase Jameson, Lanier, Sr.
Defensive players of the year: DB Carter Barrett, Habersham Central, Sr., and DT Julius Columbus, Gainesville, Jr.
Two-way player of the year: WR/DB Colter Vela, North Forsyth, Jr.
Athlete of the year: WR Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central, Jr.
Defensive lineman of the year: Peyton Scott, Jackson County, Sr.
Offensive lineman of the year: Abdiel Espinoza, North Forsyth, Sr.
Coach of the year: Tyler Maloof, Lanier
Specialist of the year: RET Travien Watson, Gainesville, Sr.
First-team offense
QB - Baxter Wright, Gainesville, Sr.
RB - M.J. Spurlin, Jackson County, Sr.
RB - Tayo Ashadele, Lanier, Sr.
WR - Eric Hart, Gainesville, Sr.
WR - Jaydon Hibbert, Jackson County, Sr.
WR - Landon Dean, Shiloh, Jr.
WR - Brady Holbrook, North Forsyth, Jr.
TE - Sky Niblett, Gainesville, Sr.
OL - Alex Payne, Gainesville, Jr.
OL - Wren Skinner, Jackson County, So.
OL - Brad Chosewood, Habersham Central, Sr.
OL - Rylan Haight, Lanier, Sr.
OL - Quincy Smith, Shiloh, Sr.
OL - Dylan Villarouel, North Forsyth, Jr.
PK - Hector Castaneda, Shiloh, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Champ Thompson, Gainesville, Sr.
DL - Josh Mendoza, Jackson County, Jr.
DL - Jeffery Peters, Lanier, Jr.
DL - Braden O’Shields, North Forsyth, Sr.
DL - Zamir Mosley, Shiloh, So.
OLB - Xavier Griffin, Gainesville, So.
OLB - Gabe Falade, Lanier, Sr.
ILB - Carmelo Byrd, Gainesville, Jr.
ILB - Dainel Stites, Jackson County, Sr.
ILB - Braden Henslee, Habersham Central, Sr.
DB - Zion Ferguson, Gainesville, Sr.
DB - Somdee Satiphone, Habersham Central, Sr.
DB - Logan Laughlin, Lanier, Jr.
DB - Colton Constable, North Forsyth, Jr.
P - John White, Gainesville, Sr.
P - Hayden Gailey, Habersham Central, Sr.
RET - Favian Williford, Apalachee, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Preston Ratliff, Lanier, Sr.
RB - Antonio Cantrell, Habersham Central, Jr.
RB - Darron Parry, North Forsyth, So.
WR - Colin Eishen, Apalachee, Fr.
WR - Landyn Savage, Habersham Central, Jr.
WR - Marceil Henfield, Gainesville, Sr.
WR - Nate Gravitt, North Forsyth, Jr.
TE - Ethan Montenegro, Lanier, Jr.
OL - Kaiden Martin, Apalachee, Sr.
OL - Pherleski Martin, Shiloh, Jr.
OL - Jacob Adams, Habersham Central, So.
OL - Noe Covarrubis, Gainesville, Sr.
OL - Colin Kelley, North Forsyth, Jr.
OL - Tomas Hernandez, Lanier, Jr.
PK - Caden Macias, North Forsyth, Jr.
PK - Michael Hill, Habersham Central, So.
Second-team defense
DL - Damon Hale, Apalachee, Jr.
DL - Kadin Fossung, Gainesville, So.
DL - Alex Ethridge, Habersham Central, Sr.
DL - Patrick Carnes, North Forsyth, So.
OLB - Jarred White, Habersham Central, Sr.
OLB - Brody Hancock, North Forsyth, Sr.
ILB - Bryce Garner, Lanier, Jr.
ILB - Jacob Shirley, North Forsyth, Sr.
ILB - Abbott Plank-Miller, Jackson County, Sr.
ILB - Zedrick Patterson, Shiloh, So.
DB - Nick Taylor, Gainesville, Sr.
DB - Kannon Martin, Shiloh, Sr.
DB - C.J. Lenyszyn, North Forsyth, Jr.
DB - Elijah Ling, Jackson County, Sr.
DB - George Murray III, Apalachee, Fr.
P - Lance Harrell, Shiloh, Fr.
RET - Zuaki Hall, Shiloh, Sr.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author