All-region teams: Fannin’s Holloway named 7-2A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 7-2A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Region 7-2A
Player of the year: QB Luke Holloway, Fannin County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB McKinley Everette, Dade County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Micah O’Neal, Fannin County
Coach of the year: Chad Cheatham, Fannin County
First-team offense
QB - Cash Allen, Chattooga, Sr.
RB - Lashaun Lester, Chattooga, Jr.
RB - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell, So.
RB - Jordan Boone, Gordon Central, Sr.
WR - Brodie Swader, Dade County, Jr.
WR - Cohutta Hyde, Fannin County, Sr.
WR - David Cole, Dade County, So.
TE - Jalen Ingram, Fannin County, Sr.
OL - Ethan Hendrix, Gordon Central, Jr.
OL - Cade Hendrix, Gordon Central, Jr.
OL - Landon Williams, Dade County, Fr.
OL - Mason Bundy, Fannin County, Sr.
OL - Rico Arellanes, Fannin County, Jr.
OL - Owen Henderson, Model, Sr.
OL - Dawson Duncan, Pepperell, Sr.
OL - Clay Crawford, Pepperell, Sr.
ATH - Seth Reece, Fannin County, Jr.
K - Will Helton, Pepperell, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Will Blalock, Model, Sr.
DL - Isaac Pangle, Dade County, Jr.
DL - Carter Lowenberg, Chattooga, Jr.
DL - Dalton Ross, Fannin County, Sr.
DL - Deolis Millsap, Coosa, Jr.
DL - Brennan Tillery, Pepperell, Jr.
LB - Kolby Davis, Pepperell, Jr.
LB - Jaxon Thomas, Coosa, Sr.
LB - Cason Owensby, Fannin County, Jr.
LB - McCay Turner, Fannin County, Sr.
LB - Devon Heroch, Chattooga, Jr.
LB - Cody Williams, Dade County, Jr.
LB - Carlos Escobar, Gordon Central, Sr.
DB - Sam Silver, Model, Sr.
DB - Richmond Sims, Model, Sr.
DB - Rowan Burdick, Chattooga, Jr.
DB - Carson Collis, Fannin County, So.
DB - Marsyan Griffin, Pepperell, Sr.
DB - Chase Gresham, Pepperell, Sr.
DB - Sean Gray, Gordon Central, Jr.
P - Ryan Shaw, Gordon Central, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Tre Williams, Gordon Central, Sr.
RB - Joseph Wallace, Model, Sr.
RB - Billy Settlemoir, Coosa, So.
WR - Noah Martin, Dade County, Sr.
WR - Keshaun Kindred, Coosa, Sr.
WR - Andre Bivens, Fannin County, Sr.
TE - Ethan Watson, Gordon Central, Sr.
OL - Lem Azlin, Pepperell, Jr.
OL - Chris Ridling, Model, Sr.
OL - Brock Shellhouse, Gordon Central, Jr.
OL - Paul Guerrero, Gordon Central, Jr.
OL - Austin Sorrelle, Dade County, Jr.
OL - Bailey Floyd, Dade County, Sr.
OL - Dylan Collins, Fannin County, Jr.
OL - Jordan Wolff, Coosa, Sr.
OL - Gage Cole, Coosa, Jr.
ATH - Cameron Lowe, Coosa, Sr.
K - Jose Reyes, Coosa, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Patrick Solorio, Gordon Central, Sr.
DL - Logan Long, Fannin County, So.
DL - Zander Cook, Chattooga, Jr.
DL - Lucas Costley, Dade County, So.
DL - Justin Hammons, Coosa, Sr.
DL - James Mercer, Fannin County, Sr.
LB - Trey Forcier, Pepperell, Sr.
LB - David Lindsay, Gordon Central, Sr.
LB - Joey Samples, Model, So.
LB - Andrew Waldrep, Fannin County, So.
LB - Cayden Cooper, Dade County, Jr.
LB - Jake Sands, Fannin County, Sr.
LB - Nick Threadgill, Coosa, Sr.
DB - D.J. Hames, Coosa, So.
DB - Jahari Merritt, Model, Sr.
DB - Cooper McGarey, Dade County, Sr.
DB - Jaih Underwood, Chattooga, Sr.
DB - Skyler Hill, Gordon Central, So.
