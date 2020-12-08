X

All-region teams: Fannin’s Holloway named 7-2A player of the year

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 34 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 7-2A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Region 7-2A

Player of the year: QB Luke Holloway, Fannin County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB McKinley Everette, Dade County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Micah O’Neal, Fannin County

Coach of the year: Chad Cheatham, Fannin County

First-team offense

QB - Cash Allen, Chattooga, Sr.

RB - Lashaun Lester, Chattooga, Jr.

RB - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell, So.

RB - Jordan Boone, Gordon Central, Sr.

WR - Brodie Swader, Dade County, Jr.

WR - Cohutta Hyde, Fannin County, Sr.

WR - David Cole, Dade County, So.

TE - Jalen Ingram, Fannin County, Sr.

OL - Ethan Hendrix, Gordon Central, Jr.

OL - Cade Hendrix, Gordon Central, Jr.

OL - Landon Williams, Dade County, Fr.

OL - Mason Bundy, Fannin County, Sr.

OL - Rico Arellanes, Fannin County, Jr.

OL - Owen Henderson, Model, Sr.

OL - Dawson Duncan, Pepperell, Sr.

OL - Clay Crawford, Pepperell, Sr.

ATH - Seth Reece, Fannin County, Jr.

K - Will Helton, Pepperell, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Will Blalock, Model, Sr.

DL - Isaac Pangle, Dade County, Jr.

DL - Carter Lowenberg, Chattooga, Jr.

DL - Dalton Ross, Fannin County, Sr.

DL - Deolis Millsap, Coosa, Jr.

DL - Brennan Tillery, Pepperell, Jr.

LB - Kolby Davis, Pepperell, Jr.

LB - Jaxon Thomas, Coosa, Sr.

LB - Cason Owensby, Fannin County, Jr.

LB - McCay Turner, Fannin County, Sr.

LB - Devon Heroch, Chattooga, Jr.

LB - Cody Williams, Dade County, Jr.

LB - Carlos Escobar, Gordon Central, Sr.

DB - Sam Silver, Model, Sr.

DB - Richmond Sims, Model, Sr.

DB - Rowan Burdick, Chattooga, Jr.

DB - Carson Collis, Fannin County, So.

DB - Marsyan Griffin, Pepperell, Sr.

DB - Chase Gresham, Pepperell, Sr.

DB - Sean Gray, Gordon Central, Jr.

P - Ryan Shaw, Gordon Central, Jr.

Second-team offense

QB - Tre Williams, Gordon Central, Sr.

RB - Joseph Wallace, Model, Sr.

RB - Billy Settlemoir, Coosa, So.

WR - Noah Martin, Dade County, Sr.

WR - Keshaun Kindred, Coosa, Sr.

WR - Andre Bivens, Fannin County, Sr.

TE - Ethan Watson, Gordon Central, Sr.

OL - Lem Azlin, Pepperell, Jr.

OL - Chris Ridling, Model, Sr.

OL - Brock Shellhouse, Gordon Central, Jr.

OL - Paul Guerrero, Gordon Central, Jr.

OL - Austin Sorrelle, Dade County, Jr.

OL - Bailey Floyd, Dade County, Sr.

OL - Dylan Collins, Fannin County, Jr.

OL - Jordan Wolff, Coosa, Sr.

OL - Gage Cole, Coosa, Jr.

ATH - Cameron Lowe, Coosa, Sr.

K - Jose Reyes, Coosa, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Patrick Solorio, Gordon Central, Sr.

DL - Logan Long, Fannin County, So.

DL - Zander Cook, Chattooga, Jr.

DL - Lucas Costley, Dade County, So.

DL - Justin Hammons, Coosa, Sr.

DL - James Mercer, Fannin County, Sr.

LB - Trey Forcier, Pepperell, Sr.

LB - David Lindsay, Gordon Central, Sr.

LB - Joey Samples, Model, So.

LB - Andrew Waldrep, Fannin County, So.

LB - Cayden Cooper, Dade County, Jr.

LB - Jake Sands, Fannin County, Sr.

LB - Nick Threadgill, Coosa, Sr.

DB - D.J. Hames, Coosa, So.

DB - Jahari Merritt, Model, Sr.

DB - Cooper McGarey, Dade County, Sr.

DB - Jaih Underwood, Chattooga, Sr.

DB - Skyler Hill, Gordon Central, So.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.