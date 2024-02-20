Alexander boys, River Ridge girls seeking to repeat as state champions

*The favorites: The River Ridge girls and Alexander boys won their first titles last season and come into the state tournament ranked No. 1. River Ridge is 23-4, its only loss to a Georgia school coming against Class 3A No. 2 Wesleyan, 69-65 on Dec. 9. The Knights have won 15 consecutive games since a loss to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) on Dec. 19. Alexander is 25-2 and rides a 12-game winning streak into the tournament. The Cougars’ losses came against Class 7A No. 2 McEachern and Class 4A No. 4 Holy Innocents’.

*Best first-round game (boys) – Riverwood at Lee County, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: A week ago, this would have been a matchup of top-five teams. However, then-No. 4 Riverwood was upset twice in the Region 4 tournament last week and enter the state tournament as most likely the toughest No. 4 seed. Their first test will be a tough one, travelling to third-ranked Lee County, the regular-season and tournament champion in Region 1 and the Class 6A runner-up last season. Lee County (23-3) has won 10 consecutive games.

*Best first-round game (girls) – Sequoyah at Lassiter, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Both teams were ranked in the top 10 until losing in their region tournaments against teams they had beaten twice in the regular season. Lassiter was the No. 1 seed in the Region 7 tournament but lost to second-place Pope in the final to earn a No. 2 seed for the state playoffs. Sequoyah was the No. 2 in the Region 6 tournament but lost to Rome in the semifinals, salvaging the No. 3 seed at state by beating Etowah in the consolation game.

*Rallying down the stretch: The Morrow girls team was 14-1 and in second place in Region 3 after the first week of January, but the GHSA later ruled that the Mustangs had to forfeit five region victories because of an ineligible player, dropping Morrow to 9-6 and into last place in the eight-team league. The Mustangs managed to finish as the No. 6 seed for the region tournament, where they ousted No. 3 seed Jonesboro to grab a state tournament berth. Morrow will make its first appearance in the playoffs since 2017.

*Streak continues: Tift County’s boys extended the longest tournament streak in the modern era (since 1950) to 31 years by finishing in third place in the Region 1 tournament. The Blue Devils entered the six-team region tournament as the No. 5 seed and had to win a first-round game against a Thomas County Central team that had beaten them twice during the regular season. Tift County avenged the losses and, after a loss to Lee County in the semifinals, beat No. 3 seed Veterans in the consolation game. Tift last missed the state tournament in 1993.

*Hot at the right time: Fourteen teams (nine boys, five girls) seeded No. 5 or lower in their region tournaments worked their way into the top four to earn trips to the state tournament. Three were seeded No. 6 – the Brunswick boys, Blessed Trinity boys and Morrow girls. The other 11 were seeded No. 5 at region. They are the boys teams from Tift County, Evans, Rockdale County, North Atlanta, Douglas County, Allatoona and Lanier and the girls from South Effingham, Mundy’s Mill, South Paulding and Etowah.

*Who’s missing: Lassiter’s boys were ranked No. 10 two weeks ago and entered the Region 7 tournament as the No. 3 seed, but their season ended with a 50-39 loss to sixth-seeded Blessed Trinity in the quarterfinals. … The Lovejoy girls team’s season ended with a loss to Rockdale County in the Region 3 quarterfinals. Lovejoy had made seven consecutive trips to the quarterfinals or beyond, with two state titles (2018, 2022) and two runner-up finishes (2019 and 2023). … Forest Park’s girls failed to reach the tournament for the first time since 2018. The Panthers made nine trips to at least the semifinals from 2010 to 2022, with a state title in 2020.

*Looking ahead: If the higher-seeded teams win their first-round games, there will be six games in Round 2 matching teams ranked in the top 10. On the boys’ side, No. 1 Alexander would face No. 6 Etowah, No. 2 Shiloh would take on No. 7 Pope, and No. 8 Hughes would meet No. 10 Sprayberry. Top girls second-round games could include No. 1 River Ridge against No. 6 New Manchester, No. 4 Hughes against No. 10 Rome and No. 8 Veterans against No. 9 Brunswick.

*First-round state tournament matchups:

Girls

(R4 #3) Lakeside-DeKalb at (R1 #2) Veterans

(R3 #4) Mundy’s Mill at (R2 #1) Brunswick

(R7 #3) Sprayberry at (R6 #2) Rome

(R8 #4) Gainesville at (R5 #1) Hughes

(R1 #3) Thomas County Central at (R4 #2) St. Pius

(R2 #4) South Effingham at (R3 #1) Woodward Academy

(R6 #3) Sequoyah at (R7 #2) Lassiter

(R5 #4) Alexander at (R8 #1) North Forsyth

(R5 #3) South Paulding at (R8 #2) Habersham Central

(R6 #4) Etowah at (R7 #1) Pope

(R2 #3) Lakeside-Evans at (R3 #2) Rockdale County

(R1 #4) Houston County at (R4 #1) Marist

(R8 #3) Lanier at (R5 #2) New Manchester

(R7 #4) Blessed Trinity at (R6 #1) River Ridge

(R3 #3) Morrow at (R2 #2) Glynn Academy

(R4 #4) Riverwood at (R1 #1) Tift County

Boys

(R4 #3) North Atlanta at (R1 #2) Houston County

(R3 #4) Rockdale County at (R2 #1) Grovetown

(R7 #3) Alpharetta at (R6 #2) Etowah

(R8 #4) Gainesville at (R5 #1) Alexander

(R1 #3) Tift County at (R4 #2) Marist

(R2 #4) Brunswick at (R3 #1) Woodward Academy

(R6 #3) Sequoyah at (R7 #2) Pope

(R5 #4) Douglas County at (R8 #1) Shiloh

(R5 #3) Hughes at (R8 #2) Habersham Central

(R6 #4) Allatoona at (R7 #1) Sprayberry

(R2 #3) Glynn Academy at (R3 #2) Jonesboro

(R1 #4) Veterans at (R4 #1) St. Pius

(R8 #3) Lanier at (R5 #2) South Paulding

(R7 #4) Blessed Trinity at (R6 #1) Woodstock

(R3 #3) Mundy’s Mill at (R2 #2) Evans

(R4 #4) Riverwood at (R1 #1) Lee County