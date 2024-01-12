Alexander boys fend off top challenger in Region 5

The defending Class 6A champion Alexander boys basketball team is alone in first place in Region 5 after defeating Hughes 85-53 Thursday at Alexander in a matchup of top-five teams.
Top-ranked Alexander moved to 15-2 overall and, at 7-0, is the only remaining unbeaten team in region play. No. 4-ranked Hughes is 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the region. Every other team in the eight-team region has at least two losses in league play.
Braedan Lue, the Class 6A player of the year last season, led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists. The Cougars also got double-figure scoring from Jermaine Freeman (15), Gregory Dunson (14), Allen Stoddard (12 points, 10 rebounds), and Chris Hutchinson (11).
The game was tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Alexander took control by outscoring Hughes 24-12 in the second and pulled away from there.
Alexander will take on Class 5A No. 3 Dutchtown on Saturday before returning to region play Tuesday against South Paulding (10-6, 3-2). Hughes will face Class 5A No. 4 Tucker on Saturday and play its next region game Tuesday against New Manchester (6-10, 3-3).
Alexander and Hughes will meet again in their regular-season finale on Feb. 6 in Fairburn.
Here’s a look at several other top games involving Class 6A teams this weekend:
Boys
*Riverwood at Pace Academy (Saturday): Seventh-ranked Riverwood will visit Class 4A No. 1 Pace Academy at 5:30 p.m. as part of the six-game Judge Clyde Reese Playing for a Change event (the Alexander and Hughes games will also be a part of the event). Riverwood (13-4, 4-1) also has a big Region 4 game Friday night against Marist, with the winner seizing possession of second place.
*Jackson County at Shiloh (Saturday): Second-ranked Shiloh (12-3, 3-0) is the only remaining unbeaten team in Region 8 play. The Generals lead the standings ahead of four one-loss teams, one of which is Jackson County (Gainesville, Lanier and Habersham Central are the others). Shiloh plays Lanier on Friday, and a sweep this weekend would put the Generals in control of the region.
Girls
*River Ridge at Buford (Saturday): Top-ranked River Ridge, the defending state champion, has a tough Region 6 contest Friday against No. 10 Rome before facing an even bigger challenge against Class 7A No. 2 Buford. River Ridge already has victories this season over Class 7A No. 4 Norcross and No. 5 North Paulding. Three of the Knights’ losses have come against out-of-state teams.
*Carrollton at Rome (Saturday): Rome can move into a tie for first place in Region 6 with a victory night against River Ridge. But the Wolves won’t have long to dwell on that one, considering the next test will come against Class 7A No. 3 Carrollton. Rome (14-2, 4-1) took its first region loss last week (vs. No. 7 Sequoyah) but rebounded with an important 54-50 win over Creekview on Tuesday.
