Alexander boys fend off top challenger in Region 5

The game was tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Alexander took control by outscoring Hughes 24-12 in the second and pulled away from there.

Alexander will take on Class 5A No. 3 Dutchtown on Saturday before returning to region play Tuesday against South Paulding (10-6, 3-2). Hughes will face Class 5A No. 4 Tucker on Saturday and play its next region game Tuesday against New Manchester (6-10, 3-3).

Alexander and Hughes will meet again in their regular-season finale on Feb. 6 in Fairburn.

Here’s a look at several other top games involving Class 6A teams this weekend:

Boys

*Riverwood at Pace Academy (Saturday): Seventh-ranked Riverwood will visit Class 4A No. 1 Pace Academy at 5:30 p.m. as part of the six-game Judge Clyde Reese Playing for a Change event (the Alexander and Hughes games will also be a part of the event). Riverwood (13-4, 4-1) also has a big Region 4 game Friday night against Marist, with the winner seizing possession of second place.

*Jackson County at Shiloh (Saturday): Second-ranked Shiloh (12-3, 3-0) is the only remaining unbeaten team in Region 8 play. The Generals lead the standings ahead of four one-loss teams, one of which is Jackson County (Gainesville, Lanier and Habersham Central are the others). Shiloh plays Lanier on Friday, and a sweep this weekend would put the Generals in control of the region.

Girls

*River Ridge at Buford (Saturday): Top-ranked River Ridge, the defending state champion, has a tough Region 6 contest Friday against No. 10 Rome before facing an even bigger challenge against Class 7A No. 2 Buford. River Ridge already has victories this season over Class 7A No. 4 Norcross and No. 5 North Paulding. Three of the Knights’ losses have come against out-of-state teams.

*Carrollton at Rome (Saturday): Rome can move into a tie for first place in Region 6 with a victory night against River Ridge. But the Wolves won’t have long to dwell on that one, considering the next test will come against Class 7A No. 3 Carrollton. Rome (14-2, 4-1) took its first region loss last week (vs. No. 7 Sequoyah) but rebounded with an important 54-50 win over Creekview on Tuesday.