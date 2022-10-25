4 Questions with Thomasville head coach Jonathan DeLay

1. What did your team do well that made the difference in beating Dougherty? “Going into the Dougherty game, we believed we had to make the quarterback [all-state junior Kameron Davis] throw and keep him in the pocket to be successful on defense. On the offensive side of the ball, we knew we had to run the football and win one-on-one balls downfield. Winning the special teams was our fourth goal; however, we fell short there, but we achieved the other three goals. We had four interceptions on defense. Jay Randall had two, and D.J. Thurman and Deltrioz Grimsley each had one. We rushed for 164 yards and one touchdown, and Cam Hill threw four TD passes, two to Jay Randall and one each to Cole Shaw and D.J. Thurman.”

2. What were your expectations for this season? On one hand, you had lots of graduation losses, you moved up in class, and there’s a coaching transition. On the other hand, you’re Thomasville. How did you see it? “In Thomasville, the expectation is always to win a championship. For us this year it has been about playing better each and every week. The Lord has blessed us with an amazing season so far. We have come from some low places, but it says a tremendous amount about the character of the kids in this program. We have faced a great deal of adversity, and they fought through it to get to where we currently are. Our goal is to continue to go 1-0 each week by playing to ‘Our Standard.’”