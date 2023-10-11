4 Questions with Seckinger head coach Tony Lotti

1. What did these two recent wins, especially the first one, mean to the program? What’s been the response inside and outside the team? “Well, the first one is always big – especially when it is the first one in a program’s history. I think the biggest thing that came from the win is that it in some way gave the guys the validation that they can win. The mood in the school building has been positive this year. Everyone has been very encouraging as to our improvement each week and anticipating getting that first win. When it happened, the school and community was abuzz, that is for sure. We are noticeably young obviously, but we have improved every week. I am measuring our growth and for us to keep taking steps forward.”

2. What brought you to Seckinger? What did you see in the job, and what’s realistic? “Well, I am going to give you an honest answer here and not a political one. I honestly felt like God was steering me to Seckinger. I honestly believe that I could help the kids and their families here with the situation they were dealt. There have been several instances since I got here where I felt like I was needed more as a person than a football coach for my guys and their families. That is the bigger picture. Unfortunately, life happens, and I just want to be there to build a support system for when it does. High school football is an extension of the education process. As we build this program, it will be based on core values, and we will never lose sight of the fact that we do not have football players, we have people who choose to play football. That’s a significant difference, and it is what drives all the decisions I make. It takes patience to build a program to make sure it is built on a firm foundation. I am interested in sustainable success here and not a one-hit wonder. From 5 years old to graduation. We are building a program and not a team. The wins will come.”

3. Asking you about your recovery from brain surgery would be too much to cover in one question. I know it’s been a long but rich journey. But what one thing, whether it be a lesson, a moment, a memory, would you most want to share? “You are right when stating that asking me about my brain tumors and recovery from brain surgery would be too much to cover in one question, but I am happy to share my testimony with anyone who will listen. I will say this, my journey, still ongoing, is one of being Grateful. Be Grateful – Stay Vertical – 1 Peter 5:10. That is the message. From my brain and skull-base surgeons, ICU nurses, team doctors and team trainer, the message I want to convey is simply one of gratitude. I had and still have people who care for me like I am related to them when I am not. I will tell you this: When you have that going on in your life, you are a very blessed person, and I try to show my gratitude every day. I have a calling as a coach, not a job. I tell the guys every day that you can tell if someone has a job or a calling. They cannot fake it. This calling has allowed me to build relationships that last. It’s always been my belief, and brain surgery didn’t change that mentality for me. I am forever grateful to my high school and college coaching fraternity and all the people who pray for me. Ed Dudley, Mike Brown, my guys at Apalachee, and the list goes on and on of the friends I have been blessed with who were checking on my wife throughout this ordeal. I am grateful and will never be able to adequately express how I feel to everyone. Still have procedures every three months and going now from brain scan to scan, By the Grace of God go I.”

4. What is the most underrated thing that a coach needs to do to build a successful football program and why? “Be you and no one else. Be real. I am not afraid to show people I care. Hopefully, people who have been in my life and young people I have been trusted with know that I genuinely do care. Do not try to conform to who others think you should be or do. Honestly, I have the same core values and teach the same core values everywhere God has placed me. For example, ask any of my guys over the last many years, whether it was a Spartan 48, Wildcat 48 or now a JAG 48, the core value teaching is the same – Integrity, Intention and Fortitude. The logo on the shirt may change, but the guy wearing it should not. I have always believed that you should never allow your circumstances to dictate your principles. Sometimes the big piece in the magic formula for success is just believing in people so they will believe in themselves.”

