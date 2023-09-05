4 Questions with Roswell quarterback K.J. Smith

Today’s interviewee is Roswell quarterback K.J. Smith, a two-year starter who has led the Hornets to the 2022 Class 6A semifinals and now a current 3-0 record and No. 5 ranking. Roswell plays at home Friday against Fulton County rival Milton, the No. 8 team in Class 7A.

1. How is this Roswell team different than last year’s in terms of strengths/weaknesses? “What separates our team this year from last year is attention to details. One of our biggest strengths that coach [Chris] Prewett has preached to us is how important small details are and our execution is everything. Our biggest strength without a doubt is our chemistry across the board, which starts from our senior leadership. Regardless of one player’s graduation year or position, we all gel tremendously. We have zero individuals on the team. Every player has the mindset, ‘How can I contribute to the team,’ so we all can succeed and win. I may be a little biased, but our weaknesses are small, and we are aware of them. Our coaches do a great job of attacking those in practices so we’re ready come game day.”

2. What’s the importance of the Milton game? “The Milton game is everything. It’s the game that’s circled for both schools every year regardless how good either of us are. It’s the game that’s circled for both communities regardless of records. The best way I could describe this rivalry is just old-fashioned hate between two teams and two schools. To my guys and me, this year is about revenge. We felt as if we let one get away from us last season.” [Milton won 14-7 after Smith’s fourth-down pass from the Milton 4 fell incomplete in the final minute.]

3. How would you describe your skill set and what you bring to the table? “Personally I don’t like to describe myself or my play style. I’d rather leave that up for other people’s interpretation and opinion.” [Smith is a 5-foot-11 quarterback who often is described as a dual-threat player. He’s thrown for 3,659 yards and 50 touchdowns and rushed for 742 yards and five touchdowns in his career.]

4. How is recruiting going for you? What schools are looking at you, and what are they telling you? “As of right now, I currently hold one offer from Alabama State. One thing I’ve learned throughout this process is that quarterback recruiting is extremely different from any other position. What I’m hearing from schools is to just continue to do what you’re doing and have patience.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.