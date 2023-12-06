4 Questions with Perry head coach Kevin Smith

Today’s interviewee is Perry coach Kevin Smith, whose team defeated Starr’s Mill 28-24 in the Class 4A semifinals last week and will play Stockbridge for the championship on Tuesday. Perry, which started football in 1954, is in the finals for the first time. Smith became Perry’s coach in 2017. He led Perry to its first region title in 61 years in 2020 and its first 10-win season in 2021.

1. What has making the state finals meant to the school and community? Who are some people you’ve heard from to congratulate you? “Reaching the state championship game has been a long time coming for the Perry community. They have lived in the shadows of other county schools winning and playing for numerous championships [particularly Warner Robins and Northside]. Argene Claxton, a longtime agriculture teacher who taught for 30-plus years, told us he had been waiting 40 years for the Panthers to play for a state championship. Board member and former head coach Dave Crockett and retired coach and our historian Dickey Erwin along with retired state representative Larry Walker and current senator Larry Walker III have all reached out. There have been so many – our superintendent, Mark Scott, assistant superintendent Dr. Ricky Rodgers and Dr. Chris Brown along with principal Del Martin and A.D. Dr. Arthur Billings, and my mentor, Conrad Nix, legendary coach at Northside High School, along with many former players coaches and friends. I am so grateful and humbled.”

2. You’ve had a couple of tight playoff victories. In the Starr’s Mill game, what was the most important play or moment? “In the fourth quarter of the Starr’s Mill game, we were down four points. We just forced them to punt, and they pinned us on the 1-yard line. We had to overcome third-and-8 and third-and-9 a couple of times before Colter Ginn hit Kory Pettigrew for a 61-yard touchdown that gave us the lead for good. Our defense then had to overcome a couple of penalties that kept Starr’s Mill’s last drive alive. Starr’s Mill was deep in our territory, and Tavares Simmons, a senior cornerback, had two pass breakups and then came up to tackle their running back in the flats for a game-saving touchdown. We then ran out the clock.”