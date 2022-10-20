4 Questions with Irwin County quarterback Cody Soliday

Today’s interviewee is Irwin County quarterback Cody Soliday. On Friday, his team will be playing Brooks County for the fifth time in three seasons, and Soliday will have been a starter in all of them, including a state finals victory in 2020 and state finals defeat in 2021. Soliday’s father, Casey Soliday, is Irwin’s head coach. His uncle (and Casey’s brother) is Tiftarea Academy coach Erik Soliday, a 34-year head coach in Georgia.
Cody Soliday, Irwin County quarterback
1. What is the Brooks County game like? What’s special about it? “It’s tense. Every time we play there is something on the line, like a region championship or a state championship. Also, the atmosphere is always incredible. The game is special because two of the best teams in South Georgia are going head to head, and the winner gets all the hype. The Brooks game is a tough challenge because there is speed and athletes all across the field. Also, both teams are playing for a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, putting home-field advantage on the line.”
2. You’ve been part of three straight Irwin County teams that have won state titles or finished runner-up. How does the 2022 team stack up to the others, and how is it alike or different? “Last year’s team and this year’s team are really different from the first state championship team. That first state championship team was loaded with athletes. They could have a bad game and still win because of the talent on the field. The last two teams are more similar in their makeup. This year and last year, it takes all of us to get it done. It’s more team-oriented. However, this year’s team is even more team-oriented. We hold each other accountable and push to get better each day. When times get tough, we reflect on the state championship, 56-28 [loss to Brooks], and this refocuses us and gets us working hard again. I feel like this year’s team wants to be back on that stage holding the trophy up toward the great Indian fans more than ever. We prepare each week to put ourselves in an opportunity to do it again.”
3. What’s it like being the son of the head coach? “It comes with some advantages. I know the game well. Also we talk about the play book and game plan constantly. I know every play, where everybody is on all formations and all the rules to each play, which helps in the huddle. However, he gets on me more than anyone else because he expects more out of me and wants me to play perfect. He wants me to be the leader.”
4. What are your goals and plans after high school, and do you want to coach like your father and uncle? “As of now I’m committed to Mercer to play baseball. If anything for football was to come up, I would definitely consider it. School-wise I’ve thought about doing something in the medical field, but us Solidays tend to end up on a football field somehow, so I guess I’ll see how it pans out.”
