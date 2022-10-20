4 Questions with Irwin County quarterback Cody Soliday

2. You’ve been part of three straight Irwin County teams that have won state titles or finished runner-up. How does the 2022 team stack up to the others, and how is it alike or different? “Last year’s team and this year’s team are really different from the first state championship team. That first state championship team was loaded with athletes. They could have a bad game and still win because of the talent on the field. The last two teams are more similar in their makeup. This year and last year, it takes all of us to get it done. It’s more team-oriented. However, this year’s team is even more team-oriented. We hold each other accountable and push to get better each day. When times get tough, we reflect on the state championship, 56-28 [loss to Brooks], and this refocuses us and gets us working hard again. I feel like this year’s team wants to be back on that stage holding the trophy up toward the great Indian fans more than ever. We prepare each week to put ourselves in an opportunity to do it again.”

3. What’s it like being the son of the head coach? “It comes with some advantages. I know the game well. Also we talk about the play book and game plan constantly. I know every play, where everybody is on all formations and all the rules to each play, which helps in the huddle. However, he gets on me more than anyone else because he expects more out of me and wants me to play perfect. He wants me to be the leader.”