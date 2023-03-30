High school boys all-metro basketball teams

X

BOYS ALL-METRO TEAMS

ATLANTA/SOUTH FULTON

Player of the year: Kyle Greene Jr., Pace Academy

Coach of the year: Sharman White, Pace Academy

First team

G Christian Anderson, Lovett, 5-10, Jr.

G Kyle Greene Jr., Pace Academy, 6-3, Jr.

G Randy Latham, Hughes, 6-2, Sr.

G Kory Mincy, Tri-Cities, 6-1, Sr.

W Cedric Taylor, Drew Charter, 6-6, Sr.

Second team

G Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, 5-10, So.

W Lamar “L.J.” Moore, Pace Academy, 6-7, Jr.

G Brandon Peters, Woodward Academy, 6-1, Jr.

F/C Mekhi Turner, Maynard Jackson, 6-7, Jr.

G Mykel Williams, Mays, 6-0, Sr.

Honorable mention: Noricco Danner, Tri-Cities; Tyler Husband, Westlake; Saulamon Evans, Mays; Josh Mickell, Douglass; Steven Moore, South Atlanta

COBB

Player of the year: Isaiah Collier, Wheeler

Coach of the year: Jermaine Sellers, Kell

First team

F Ace Bailey, McEachern, 6-10, Jr.

G Isaiah Collier, Wheeler, 6-3, Sr.

C Peyton Marshall, Kell, 6-10, Jr.

C Arrinten Page, Wheeler, 6-9, Sr.

F Jaiun Simon, Pebblebrook, 6-7, Sr.

Second team

G C.J. Brown, Kell, 6-2, Jr.

G Jamichael Davis, McEachern, 6-2, Sr.

G Luke Flynn, Walton, 6-1, Jr.

G Jelani Hamilton, Wheeler, 6-6, Sr.

F Albert Wilson III, North Cobb Christian, 6-6, Sr.

Honorable mention: David Clark, Campbell; Akai Fleming, Osborne; Moses Hipps, McEachern; Jaiden Mann, Marietta; James White, Mount Bethel Christian

DEKALB

Player of the year: Gai Chol, Greenforest

Coach of the year: Kendrick Callier, Cedar Grove

First team

C Gai Chol, Greenforest, 7-1, Sr.

F Spencer Elliott, St. Pius, 6-9, Sr.

F Josiah Lawson, Tucker, 6-7, So.

F/C D.K. Manyiel, Greenforest, 7-0, Sr.

F/C Terrell Wright, Columbia, 6-9, Sr.

Second team

W Manny Green, Cedar Grove, 6-5, Fr.

G Rashad Headges, Columbia, 6-2, Sr.

F Kenan Orlovic, Paideia, 6-8, Sr.

G Xzaviah Taylor, Southwest DeKalb, 6-2, Sr.

F Darius Reynolds, Cedar Grove, 6-6, Sr.

Honorable mention: Amir Boyce, W.D. Mohammed; Jesse Gaynes, Marist; Luke Harpring, Marist; Caleb Taylor, Lithonia; Blake Wilson, St. Pius

GWINNETT

Player of the year: Gicarri Harris, Grayson

Coach of the year: Joey Thacker, Providence Christian

First team

G Trajen Greco, Mill Creek, Jr.

G Gicarri Harris, Grayson, 6-4, Jr.

F Lamariyon Jordan, Norcross, 6-5, Sr.

F Jayce Nathaniel, Lanier, 6-8, Jr.

G Mier Panoam, Norcross, 6-2, Sr.

Second team

F Osmar Garcia, Lanier, 6-6, Sr.

G Kahmare Holmes, Archer, 6-4, Jr.

G Justin Redmond, South Gwinnett, 6-2, Sr.

F Amir Taylor, Grayson, 6-7, So.

G Samuel Thacker, Providence Christian, 5-11, Jr.

Honorable mention: Bilal Abdur-Rahman, Norcross; Mike Matthews, Parkview; Devin McClain, Providence Christian; Mike White, Mountain View; London Williams, Buford

NORTH FULTON

Player of the year: Brigham Rogers, Blessed Trinity

Coach of the year: Robert Martin, King’s Ridge Christian

First team

G Karris Bilal, Riverwood, 6-3, Jr.

F Brigham Rogers, Blessed Trinity, 6-9, Sr.

W/F Xavier Shegog, Mount Vernon, 6-6, Jr.

G Micah Tucker, Mount Pisgah Christian, 6-2, So.

F Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’, 6-9, So.

Second team

G Josh Dixon, Milton, 6-0, So.

G Seth Fitzgerald, Milton, 6-3, Sr.

G Kiwane “K.J.” Garris, Centennial, 6-3, So.

F Micah Hoover, King’s Ridge Christian, 6-7, Sr.

G Isaac Martin, King’s Ridge Christian, 6-1, Sr.

Honorable mention: Reynolds Escher, St. Francis; Cameron James, Chattahoochee; Jalen “J.R.” Leonard, Riverwood; Grant Randall, Mount Pisgah Christian; Dennis Scott III, Mount Vernon

SOUTHSIDE

Player of the year: David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing

Player of the year: Micah Smith, Sandy Creek

Coach of the year: Jon-Michael Nickerson, Sandy Creek

First team

G David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing, 6-2, Sr.

F Micah Smith, Sandy Creek, 6-8, Jr.

G Reginald “R.J.” Kennedy, Fayette County, 6-1, Sr.

G Devon Rainey, Jonesboro, 6-4, Sr.

G Da’Avion Thomas, McDonough, 6-0, Sr.

Second team

G Amari Brown, Sandy Creek, 6-2, Jr.

G/F Adrian Avery, Dutchtown, 6-3, Sr.

G Chris Morris II, Eagle’s Landing, 6-4, Jr.

W Kenneth Brayboy, Eagle’s Landing, 6-7, Sr.

F Uche Iloh, McIntosh, 6-7, Jr.

Honorable mention: Jeremiah Edwards, Dutchtown; Mason Lewis, Woodland-Stockbridge; Amon McDowell, McDonough; Vic Newsom, Sandy Creek; Sean Van Dorn, Fayette County

