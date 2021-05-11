Todd Stansbury affirms full-capacity plan for Bobby Dodd Stadium

“That’s always been our plan, is moving to 100% capacity,” Stansbury said. “We’re selling toward 100% capacity. All the trends are encouraging. If you look at the science and research based on vaccinations, and that information is coming out, it seems, almost daily as to the efficacy of the vaccinations. And then you look at that effect on community spread — very, very encouraging.”

Tech played home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium last fall at 20% capacity of the 55,000-seat stadium due to social-distancing protocols because of COVID-19. Capacity for home baseball games at Russ Chandler Stadium was recently increased to 31% of capacity, a number reached by selling tickets in such a way that provides ticket holders with three feet of space from other fans.