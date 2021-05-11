Todd Stansbury affirms full-capacity plan for Bobby Dodd Stadium

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury reiterated his belief that capacity at Bobby Dodd Stadium for football games this fall will be 100%. Stansbury made the statement on his podcast, released last Thursday.
“That’s always been our plan, is moving to 100% capacity,” Stansbury said. “We’re selling toward 100% capacity. All the trends are encouraging. If you look at the science and research based on vaccinations, and that information is coming out, it seems, almost daily as to the efficacy of the vaccinations. And then you look at that effect on community spread — very, very encouraging.”
Tech played home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium last fall at 20% capacity of the 55,000-seat stadium due to social-distancing protocols because of COVID-19. Capacity for home baseball games at Russ Chandler Stadium was recently increased to 31% of capacity, a number reached by selling tickets in such a way that provides ticket holders with three feet of space from other fans.
“We’re feeling like we’re going to be in a position here shortly to make some sort of official announcement, but our goal has always been 100% capacity, knowing that obviously could get to August or whatever and what’s going on in the community could potentially affect that,” Stansbury said.
The Braves returned capacity last week to 100% of Truist Park. Similarly, Atlanta United has made all of its typical soccer capacity for Mercedes-Benz Stadium available for games starting with its May 15 match against Montreal.